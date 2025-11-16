Hey Pandas, What’s The Scariest Thing That Has Ever Happened To You (Closed)

write down any scary thing you have experienced
#1
Pretty charmed life but disturbing a wasps nest accidentally was quite the attention getter. So scared, startled that I couldn’t even scream. I always joke that I only run if there’s an evil clown with a butcher knife chasing me. I ran like Jesse Owens to get away from them. Had the adrenaline shakes the rest of the day. Survived with just a few painful stings.
#2
once on Christmas Eve me and my mom were walking home (we had just went downtown to give some friends Christmas gifts) and we were crossing the road when this car comes speeding up and literally stops inches from hitting me.now I don’t remember much I think I was in shock and blocked it, but I think I fell down and my mom was crying and yelling that the guy that almost hit me. when we got on the sidewalk this nice guys is like oh honey its ok to my mom ( not being creepy just nice) but we got home and everything was ok so happy ending.
Follow Us