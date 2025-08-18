Deliver Me From Nowhere: Does Jeremy Allen White Sing in the Bruce Springsteen Biopic?

Jeremy Allen White immersed himself in playing the legendary rock star Bruce Springsteen in the 2025 biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere. The trailer for the biopic offers a first glimpse of the American actor’s portrayal of the American rock singer, songwriter, and guitarist. Nicknamed The Boss, Springsteen is one of the greatest musicians of all time, with a decorated career. Through a career spanning over six decades, Springsteen has released 21 studio albums and sold more than 140 million worldwide. He has also won numerous awards, including 20 Grammys, two Golden Globes, and one Academy Award.
From the foregoing, it’s obvious that playing Springsteen in his vibrant years is no small feat. Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere chronicles the rock star’s innovative work on his sixth album, “Nebraska” (1982), against all odds. The biographical musical drama film is set to be released by 20th Century Studios on October 24, 2025, with Jeremy Allen White playing the rock singer. The actor pulled all the stops to portray the music icon and received general praise for his accurate interpretation of the role.
What is Deliver Me From Nowhere About?
Directed by Scott Cooper, the biopic is based on Springsteen’s biography, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska (2023), written by Warren Zanes. The movie adaptation of Deliver Me From Nowhere takes Springsteen fans on a trip down memory lane to when the legend was a young musician at the peak of global superstardom, following the success of his previous album, “The River” (1980). The River became his first musical album to top the Billboard 200 chart, and Deliver Me From Nowhere chronicles the making of his next piece, a solo acoustic album titled Nebraska.
Springsteen’s 1982 musical offering played a significant role in his career and legendary status. He was still struggling to harmonize the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past when he recorded the album in his New Jersey home. The album was made on a 4-track recorder, depicting the struggles of blue-collar workers to find success that never comes. Considered one of Springsteen’s best works, the singer gave it his best, the energy aptly portrayed by White in the biopic. Deliver Me From Nowhere cast also features Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, and Odessa Young in supporting roles.
Does Jeremy Allen White Sing in the Springsteen Biopic?
In the first glimpse of Jeremy Allen White’s portrayal of The Boss, the two-time Emmy Award winner proves his versatility as a performer. He didn’t just put up a great performance as Springsteen; he also sings well. White performed Springsteen’s hit track Born to Run and the titular track Nebraska to rave reviews in the biopic. He also plays the guitar and harmonica. White browsed through several videos of Springsteen performing in the past to prepare for the role. He studied the rock star’s stage presence and vocal chops to capture his essence.
Overall, White embodied the role so perfectly that even Springsteen was impressed. After mastering Springsteen’s style and even his accent, it’s hard to tell White and the rock legend’s vocal tone apart. This doesn’t come as a surprise, considering the actor’s globally acclaimed portrayal of chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto on The Bear since 2022. His performance in the comedy-drama series has earned him 12 awards, including three Golden Globes and two Primetime Emmys.
Jeremy Allen White Received Praise From Springsteen Himself for His Performance in Deliver Me From Nowhere
At first, Springsteen felt weird seeing someone play his younger self in a movie, but Jeremy Allen White left him in awe. During an interview with Sirius XM’s “E Street Radio” host Jim Rotolo, he said, “Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it. He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize. He’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there.”
The music legend has been involved with the making of his biopic, offering the best guidance to White and the crew. Springsteen visited the location and was impressed. He praised White’s singing chops, stating he “sings well.” Generally, White’s efforts to master Springsteen’s style and his dedication to playing the role perfectly have received critical acclaim. Working with a vocal coach and bingeing on hours of Springsteen footage paid off. The actor is also glad that Springsteen gave his performance the green light.
