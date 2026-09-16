David Copperfield: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
David Copperfield
September 16, 1956
Metuchen, New Jersey, US
70 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is David Copperfield?
David Copperfield is an American stage magician and illusionist, widely recognized for redefining the art of magic. His captivating performances blend intricate illusions with compelling storytelling, mesmerizing global audiences.
He first achieved widespread acclaim with the vanishing and reappearance of the Statue of Liberty in 1983, a televised spectacle that cemented his reputation. This iconic feat demonstrated his mastery of grand-scale illusion.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Metuchen, New Jersey, David Seth Kotkin was the only child of Jewish parents, Rebecca and Hyman Kotkin. His early interest in ventriloquism at age eight quickly evolved into a profound fascination with magic.
By the age of twelve, he became the youngest person ever admitted to the Society of American Magicians. Copperfield later attended Metuchen High School and briefly Fordham University, but left to pursue his passion in a Chicago musical, “The Magic Man.”
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked David Copperfield’s personal life, including a notable engagement to supermodel Claudia Schiffer in the 1990s.
More recently, Copperfield has been in a long-term partnership with French model Chloé Gosselin. Together, they share three children: a daughter, Sky Kotkin, a son, Jacob Kotkin, and another daughter, Audrey Anna Kotkin.
Career Highlights
David Copperfield’s career is defined by groundbreaking illusions, including the disappearance of a Learjet and the Statue of Liberty, captivating millions through his televised specials. He holds 11 Guinness World Records for his unparalleled commercial success in magic.
Beyond his stage work, Copperfield founded Project Magic, a program using magic as therapy in hospitals worldwide, aiding patients in regaining dexterity and coordination. He also established The International Museum and Library of the Conjuring Arts, preserving magic’s rich history.
To date, Copperfield has won 21 Emmy Awards and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing his legacy as a titan in the world of illusion.
Signature Quote
“Dreams aren’t a matter of chance, but a matter of choice. When I dream, I believe I am rehearsing my future.”
Follow Us