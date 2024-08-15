General Hospital Drama: Sonny and Jason Plan While Carly Confronts Ava

Get ready for another thrilling episode of General Hospital, packed with drama and suspense. Tuesday’s episode promises to shake things up in Port Charles once more.
Sonny and Jason Discuss Their Next Moves
Sonny is seen once again taking Jason into his confidence. In their intense discussion, both men share information that could have repercussions throughout the town. Cates‘ trap for Sonny on Monday left viewers hungry for more. Although
threatening a pregnant woman is still questionable, Sonny remains unfazed, focusing on his goals.
Carly Issues a Warning to Ava
The tension escalates as Carly steps up and draws battle lines once again between the women in Sonny’s life. Ava earns her unofficial title as the queen of stating the obvious during their confrontation. With Carly scheming to target Nelle, seeing how this dynamic unfolds will be fascinating.
