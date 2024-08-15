General Hospital Drama: Sonny and Jason Plan While Carly Confronts Ava

by

Get ready for another thrilling episode of General Hospital, packed with drama and suspense. Tuesday’s episode promises to shake things up in Port Charles once more.

Sonny and Jason Discuss Their Next Moves

General Hospital Drama: Sonny and Jason Plan While Carly Confronts AvaSonny is seen once again taking Jason into his confidence. In their intense discussion, both men share information that could have repercussions throughout the town. Cates‘ trap for Sonny on Monday left viewers hungry for more. Although threatening a pregnant woman is still questionable, Sonny remains unfazed, focusing on his goals.

Carly Issues a Warning to Ava

General Hospital Drama: Sonny and Jason Plan While Carly Confronts AvaThe tension escalates as Carly steps up and draws battle lines once again between the women in Sonny’s life. Ava earns her unofficial title as the queen of stating the obvious during their confrontation. With Carly scheming to target Nelle, seeing how this dynamic unfolds will be fascinating.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why Dawson’s Creek Lost it’s Theme Song for Netflix Streaming
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2020
Why The Apple TV+ Series Slow Horses Is A Must-See This Season
3 min read
Dec, 8, 2023
Who’s Next? Six NCIS Spinoff Stars Who Could Replace Jessica Knight
3 min read
May, 29, 2024
Why Stinkor Was the Worst Character in the Original He-Man Cartoon
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2021
My Hero Academia Season 3: Wild, Wild Pussycats Episode Review
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2018
Turn: Washington's Spies
TURN Washington’s Spies Review: “Many Mickles Make A Muckle”…Say That Five Times Fast
3 min read
May, 31, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.