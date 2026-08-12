Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family

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Religion can be a significant part of marital happiness, as research has shown that couples who share the same faith tend to stay together more often. In the U.S., the most commonly practiced religion is Christianity, as about 62% of adults identify as Christians. But what happens when one spouse decides to leave the religion?

In some marriages, nothing. In others, family members are quick to act as if it’s their business, with their approval or disapproval. This MIL, however, crossed the line when she secretly offered her son “help” to divorce his wife because she left their conservative Christian faith. The feud escalated into a physical confrontation, after which the wife decided she had had enough.

A woman left her family’s religion and angered her in-laws in the process

Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family

zoranzeremski (not the actual photo)

Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family

While her husband didn’t mind it, her MIL tried to secretly get him to divorce her

Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family

YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family

JulieAlexK (not the actual photo)

Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family

_PeachyQueen_

In the comments, the wife clarified that she was deconstructing from the Mormon faith

Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family

Commenters urged the couple to show a unified front and go no contact with the in-laws

Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family
Woman Used To Be Close With MIL And Is Horrified By Her Flip After An Email Announcement To Family

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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