50 Funny And Relatable Posts By People Who Just Realized That They’re Old Now (New Pics)

As you’re growing up, politicians, teachers, and pretty much everyone around you keep repeating that you are the future of this world. The person who will shape the way it looks tomorrow. But before you can take it all in, it’s already the day after, the echo of those words has faded, and the only thing you’re left with is that annoying back pain that doesn’t go away no matter what mobility exercise you’re doing.
But don’t worry, this realization is part of maturity. To make it easier to accept, the subreddit ‘Heck I’m Old‘ shares posts from people who are in the same position and choose to reminisce with smiles and giggles. So let’s scroll through what they have to offer and maybe, just maybe, knowing that the past is still alive in our collective memory is exactly what we need to feel better about our wrinkles and graying hair.
#1 Who Is Old Enough To Remember All Of These?
Image source: HeO2Diver1101
#2 I Feel Personally Attacked
Image source: alwaus
#3 Nuff Said
Image source: JimRussellMusic
#4 Let’s Start Telling It Without Telling Your Age LOL Let’s Who Will Win
Image source: BlondHorseman
#5 Yall Remember
Image source: maria_tsoukalas60
#6 Are You This Old?
Image source: spycodernerd2048
#7 Does Anyone Remember This Movie?
Image source: HereInThisRedEarth
#8 If You Can Tell What This Is, You Might Be Old
Image source: BitterFuture
#9 You May Be Old, But Are You This Old?
Image source: onedavester
#10 You’re Old, But Are You This Old?
Image source: wamimsauthor
#11 Never Failed
Image source: wrongsedself, AngryManTV
#12 Some Of You Can “Feel” This Door In Your Mind
Image source: MajesticGyal
#13 You’re Old But Are You This Old?
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Driving Stick
Image source: DarleneSusan58
#15 How Many Of You ‘70s Kids Can Feel This Picture?
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#16 Haha
Image source: TrustyMadman
#17 Who Else Made Their Own Popsicles?
Image source: plmbguy
#18 Remember When You Opened A Band Aid By Pulling A String?
Image source: SmellySweatsocks
#19 This Always Seemed To Appear On My Parents Coffee Table Between Thanksgiving & Christmas
Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795
#20 Who Remembers Changing A Channel By Turning The Knob
Image source: Appropriate_North806
#21 I Loved These And Used To Read Them At The Dentist’s Office. It Was Standard Waiting Room Stuff For Kids
Image source: Longjumping_Prune852
#22 If You Remember Seeing This Machine You’re Pretty Old
Image source: joetrumps
#23 If You Ever Operated One Of These You’re An Old Sob
Image source: joetrumps
#24 Who Dares To Admit That They Liked These Guys?
Image source: Ok_Neat5562
#25 Anyone Else Grow Up With These?
Image source: leglesslegolegolas
#26 I Bet Future Generations Won’t Understand This Immensely Frustrating Experience At All
Image source: reddit.com
#27 This Takes Me Waaay Back
Image source: togugawa2
#28 Did Anyone Else Sleep In One Of These? I Think I Would Have To Be Helped Out Of It Today
Image source: 1illiteratefool
#29 The Kids Have No Idea
Image source: The_299_Bin
#30 Really I’m Old Enough ,who’s With Me
Image source: PoorlyLame2
#31 How Old Are You… This Old
Image source: Motosurf77
#32 The F**k Is This?
Image source: EdwardsjWE8nl6fb2
#33 These Guys Were The Best –
Image source: VintageCrosman
#34 Dont Even Try To Tell Me You Dont Know These
Image source: EventualOutcome
#35 Who Had One Of These?
Image source: missbhaving77
#36 You Can’t Hear A Picture?
Image source: epicenter69
#37 I See Your “Tales From The Crypt,” And Raise You Elvira
Image source: Longjumping_Prune852
#38 I’ll See Your Paddle Ball And Raise You A Cheap Airplane
Image source: reddit.com
#39 Could This Movie Be Made Today?
Image source: MovingTarget-
#40 Who Was Around When These Two Became Famous And Then Infamous?
Image source: MurseMan1964
#41 This Is What 30 Year Olds Looked Like In The 80s
Image source: NoahTheAttacker
#42 The Older I Get, The More I Identify With These Men
Image source: damagedgoodz99824
#43 If This Was Your First Live Action Joker, You’re Old
Image source: singleguy79
#44 If You Get It, You Get It
Image source: Motor-Cause7966
#45 If You Remember This Boat
Image source: CrankyOldBstrd
#46 Did You Ever Win Anything Other Than A Free Pop?
Image source: lopix
#47 Are You Old Enough To Remember When Wendys Had Cool Old Fashion Tables?
Image source: Itchy-Progress-7309
#48 The Golden Age Of Education
Image source: OriginalCopy505
#49 Truth
Image source: Sir_John_Galt
#50 It Really Wasn’t Difficult
Image source: FriendlySquall, Grosdoriane
Follow Us