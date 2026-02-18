30 Images Of My Tiny Chihuahua Surviving Winter And Stealing Hearts

This is Mr. Pink, my three-and-three-quarter-pound Chihuahua. During the pandemic in 2020, he was a shelter dog in Philadelphia before finding his way into my life.

He was adopted into our family that loves the outdoors, especially the Adirondack Mountains in northern New York. Pink joins our big dogs on every adventure—hiking, paddling, snowshoeing, camping—with the unwavering determination of someone who simply doesn’t believe in his own limitations.

Scroll down and see which of Mr. Pink’s little adventures steals your heart and reminds you that the smallest souls often carry the biggest spirit.

#1

At its heart, Mr. Pink’s story is about overcoming adversity, from an abandoned dog to a cherished companion. If this tiny Chihuahua can survive a northern winter, so can you.

In his new life, Mr. Pink prefers being bundled up in one of his many coats and has developed a fondness for hats. He has yet to tolerate footwear, but when the cold sets in, he retreats into my coat for extra warmth.

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

Patrick Penrose
