“Very Creepy”: Heated Debate Over David Beckham’s Relationship With His Daughter After Viral Pic

David Beckham’s recent photograph with his daughter Harper sparked a firestorm of comments online.
Some called the moment a “creepy” display of affection, while others insisted people needed to calm down and let the father and daughter enjoy their close bond.
“She’s too old for this,” one claimed.
The Beckham family showed up in full support for Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show last week.
David and Victoria’s children Harper, 14, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, sat in the front row as their mother put her label’s spring/summer 2026 collection on display.
However, their oldest son Brooklyn was noticeably absent in light of an apparent feud with the family.
Following the show, Victoria shared a picture of her family members at the show.
“I love you all so much… I couldn’t do it without you! xx,” she wrote in the caption.
In one snap from the event, the soccer icon was seen sharing a sweet moment with his 14-year-old daughter.
14-year-old Harper was seen sitting on her father’s lap and fixing her makeup
Harper was captured sitting on her father’s knee and touching up her makeup in one of the dressing rooms backstage.
Meanwhile, the doting father looked on with adoration at his daughter.
“Still not too old to do her makeup for the show on daddy’s knee. Love you,” David wrote as he shared the photo online.
The seemingly innocent moment triggered mixed reactions, with many saying it was “inappropriate.”
“Getting weird now. She’s too old for this,” one said, while another wrote, “The kissing photos, now ‘daddy’s knee’ she’s a teenage girl. Not a 7.”
“Sorry but this is a little weird. Brooklyn got out of the cult of the Beckhams,” one commented online
“A bit inappropriate to have your daughter sitting on your lap especially at her age, she’s not 4 yrs old anymore,” one said.
Another wrote, “Sorry but this is a little weird. Brooklyn got out of the cult of the beckhams. They spend far too much time together their all adults. Still live altogether travel like hmm weird.”
Others defended the father-daughter moment and called Harper a true “Daddy’s girl.”
“He adores this girl. I bet he is the best dad,” one said.
“There’s nothing wrong with children being that close,” another wrote. “It’s called family. Enjoy it. You’re only in this world once. Having a close-knit family is completely normal. Anyone who says otherwise probably isn’t that close with theirs.”
The soccer icon has stirred controversy on numerous occasions for his grand displays of affection
David has sparked headlines several times in the past for smothering his children with grand displays of affection in public.
Photos of the sports star and his daughter from an Inter Miami CF soccer game in Florida in June 2024 triggered similar reactions online.
Some called David a “fantastic father,” while others called the pictures “cringeworthy.”
“Beckham needs to realize that his daughter is growing fast. He cannot hug her the same way he did when she was 5,” one said at the time.
Earlier this year, Harper was captured leaning away from her father as he tried to kiss her on the lips
On another occasion, David was captured trying to kiss his daughter on the lips during the launch of his bodywear collection with Hugo Boss in February this year.
Some believed Harper seemed embarrassed as she pulled away from him.
“That’s weird. Her reaction speaks volumes and seems to agree with me and not you,” one commented on the viral interaction.
After triggering headlines on numerous occasions for kissing his daughter on the lips, David defended himself during a Facebook Live video in 2017.
“We want to show our kids love,” he said, as quoted by BBC.
“I got criticized for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day,” he continued. “I kiss all my kids on the lips.
David once spoke about how he is “very affectionate” with his kids
“Brooklyn, maybe not. Brooklyn’s 18, he might find that a little bit strange,” he said at the time. “But I’m very affectionate with the kids.
“It’s how I was brought up and Victoria, and it’s how we are with our children,” he added. “We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and you know, we’re very affectionate with them.”
Tensions have reportedly been brewing between the Beckhams and their oldest son, Brooklyn
Over the last few months, reports claimed the Beckham family was experiencing a family rift, with Brooklyn wanting to distance himself from the family.
Sources claimed there was “bad blood” between his mother and his wife Nicola Peltz when they got married in 2022.
Tensions then escalated to a point where the first-born Beckham son reportedly wanted to cut contact with his family.
The Beckham family was reportedly not invited to the second wedding of Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, this year
When Brooklyn and his wife had a second wedding in August this year, the couple was surrounded by Nicola’s family, while the Beckhams were nowhere in sight.
Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz, officiated the nuptials.
Some sources claimed the Beckham family wasn’t invited to the wedding and only found out about it online.
“This was the final kick in the teeth for David and Victoria,” a source told The Sun.
“Seeing Nelson [Nicola’s father] having such a pivotal role at the ceremony was heartbreaking for David especially,” they added. “Not one member of the 30-plus extended family knew about the wedding, or were invited.”
Netizens couldn’t see eye-to-eye, and many defended the soccer star against the criticism
