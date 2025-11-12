This Photographer Captured The Authenticity Of Children In Our Fast Moving Society

With this photo series, the Spanish photographer, Jorge Pozuelo, wanted to remind us again that children are just children. Meaning that they are careless, spontaneous and filled with joy.
Nowadays society is putting more pressure on children to start planning their future. There is some kind of impatience to start thinking about adult life as soon as possible. It makes children live more in the future than in the present and moves their focus from just playing with their friends to start performing and achieving their goals.
Kids are kids and they should enjoy their childhood playing outside and spending their time in a relaxed environment without having to worry about what is about to come. They still have this innocence and natural way of being and that is exactly what Jorge wanted to capture while creating these images.
Jorge Pozuelo is a Spanish photographer from León, who has been working for more than ten years in Madrid now. He’s specialized in taking people’s portraits and he loves traveling the world with his camera whenever he can.
Three years ago he started his own photography school in Madrid, called Blanco y negro estudio where everyone who wants to improve their photography skills and share their passion is welcome.
More info: jorgepozuelo.com | Instagram | blancoynegroestudio.com
