Score 16/16 To Prove Your General World Knowledge Is Unbeatable In This Numbers Quiz

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How good are you with numbers? 🔢

Not math equations – we’re talking about the random facts everyone should know, from planets and countries to animals and pop culture. This quiz is packed with questions about the world that may sound easy until you actually have to type the answer yourself.

Do you know how many hearts an octopus has? Or how many continents are there on Earth? There’s only one way to find out. 🌍

Type in the correct number for each question and see how many you can get right!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Score 16/16 To Prove Your General World Knowledge Is Unbeatable In This Numbers Quiz

Image credits: Alexas Fotos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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