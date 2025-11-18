Hailey Bieber Praised For Reaction To Woman Who Called Her Brand Out For Not Being Inclusive Of Dark Skin Tones

Hailey Bieber has proved that she is not one to shy away from feedback.
Her makeup line, Rhode Beauty, recently faced criticism after beauty reviewer Golloria George called the brand out for not being inclusive of all skin tones.
About a month after the content creator posted a scathing review of Rhode’s blush shade range, she revealed that Hailey personally called her and “took accountability.”
It was on August 5 when Golloria, who has a 2 million-strong fan following on TikTok, tested out three shades of Rhode Beauty blushes and shared her review with her audience.
She expressed her disappointment and said the products looked “ashy” on her complexion.
“I just feel like, in 2024, if you’re gonna drop anything complexion, it should be able to work for any skin tone and complexion,” she said in the video. “The ash was really serious. She needs some work.”
Her review went viral and sparked a flurry of negative comments, which pushed her to post another video to prove that the products don’t suit darker skin tones.
“You guys keep saying, ‘Why does this blush look different on this person?’ and ‘Well, I saw this person try it, and it worked for them,’” she said in a clip posted on August 7.
“I have a very different complexion than most people, and not every product is going to look the same on dark skin because they are different tones of dark skin,” she added.
Calling out the “hateful” and “violent” comments against dark-skinned girls, the TikToker also said in the video that “the colorism has to stop.”
Things took a turn when the beauty reviewer shared another video on September 1 and revealed that 27-year-old Hailey personally contacted her and took “accountability” for the issues.
Golloria also shared in the comments section that the beauty mogul, who recently welcomed a baby with Justin Bieber, personally called her to address her concerns.
“Hailey, thank you for reaching out and listening to me and treating me like a human,” she emphasized in the video.
Several social media users praised the brand for its quick turnaround time.
“This single-handedly made me a hailey/rhode fan!” one said, while another wrote, “WAITTTT I love that she listened bc the shades look SOO much better.”
“This is why i love rhode, unproblematic,” wrote another.
One said, “Hailey decided to take it as constructive criticism and was quick with the fix! Looks beautiful!”
Hailey previously revealed that her makeup brand was all about enhancing “what you already have.”
“I like the word ‘enhance’ because that’s how I do my makeup on a day-to-day basis,” she told Vogue last year about the first makeup launch.
“That’s how I would describe Rhode’s approach to makeup. We’re always going to be thinking ‘how can we enhance what you already have?’” she added.
The entrepreneur also spoke about her collection of blushers, called Pocket Blush, and said her brand has been working on them for a couple of years.
“The way that we look at colour at Rhode is with hybrid products that feel very skin-focused,” she told Cosmopolitan in June. “We’ve been working on this blush for two years; it did take us a really long time to develop because I wanted it to be great.”
“And for me, my whole ethos with the brand is ‘essentials;’ the things that you can’t leave the house without, the things you can’t live without, the things that you can’t travel without,” she added.
