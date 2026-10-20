Dad Threatens To Skip Daughter’s Wedding If She Invites Cheater Mom, She’s Fed Up With Their Drama

Infidelity becomes more complicated among married couples. Not only do both partners need to deal with the messy fallout that may include divorce, but their children also bear the brunt of the pain and suffering.
It surely ruined this entire family, even five years after the matriarch had an affair. Her husband couldn’t find himself to forgive her, leaving their children caught in the crossfire.
Now, the daughter is fed up with having to pick sides all the time, and she set her ultimatum before her wedding. This is quite a long one, so feel free to grab a drink as you read.
Infidelity can leave lasting damage on an entire family
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This woman continues to reel from her mother’s affair from years prior
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Her wedding planning, for one, wasn’t an easy task
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Her father refused to be in the same room with her mother, which frustrated her
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But on the flip side, she also understands her dad’s sentiments
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People in the comments shared their thoughts and pieces of advice
Children distance themselves from their cheating parents to protect themselves
The woman was honest about her anger towards her mother. She used the words “strained” and “distant” to describe their relationship, while saying that they will never be as close as they were before the cheating ever again.
It’s easy to assume her response came from a place of punishment. But according to psychology professor Lawrence Josephs, her reaction was more about protecting herself from further pain, which essentially highlights the lasting effects of infidelity on children.
“Children distance themselves and harden themselves so they won’t get hurt again. They learned their lesson. They don’t want to be naively trusting just to be betrayed once again,” Josephs explained. “They are growing up and will be leaving the nest. They are beginning to sever the ties of dependency that bind them to their parents.”
Josephs went on to explain that estrangement likely follows the moment children begin to distance themselves from the unfaithful parent. In the story, the woman chose low contact to save any remnants of their relationship that weren’t marred by the ugly episode in their family.
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Divorced parents must always think of what’s fair for their children
The author stated that her father wanted to boycott her wedding because of the idea of her mother attending.
According to New York-based psychiatrist Dr. Alan Ravitz, this is one of the ways couples turn their children into casualties of their divorce, which benefits no one.
“If you make it a test of loyalty, children will feel as if they’re only allowed to love one parent, and if they love the other parent, it’s going to be a betrayal of the first parent. This is a terrible situation for kids to be in,” Dr. Ravitz wrote in an article for the Child Mind Institute.
Dr. Ravitz emphasized another important point: parents should always think about what is fair for the children. As he noted, kids should be insulated from the conflict so parents can focus on resolving the bigger issues.
At this point, the author should prioritize making her wedding as memorable and drama-free as possible. If that means leaving her dad out because he refuses to set his grievances aside for one day, then so be it.
The woman shared a lengthy update
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She shared more of her frustrations about the need to separate her parents, especially during special occasions
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She also realized how much at fault her father also was
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After a heart-to-heart to talk with her mother, the author also had a shift in perspective
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The conversation with her father wasn’t as fruitful
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She had no choice but to give her dad an ultimatum
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Ultimately, she expressed relief about no longer having to deal with the family drama
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The author then clarified some things about her posts
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She also refused to take sides between her parents
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People in the comments mostly had words of support
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