72 Church Signs With Jokes So Good, They Deserve An Amen (New Pics)

Humor has a funny way of showing up when you least expect it. One minute life feels heavy, and the next, something small makes you smile without warning. Sometimes that unexpected joy comes from a place you’d never think to look, like a church sign on the side of the road. 

Across the U.S., there are churches that use witty, playful messages on their welcome boards, not just to invite people in, but simply to brighten a passerby’s day. Whether they make you laugh out loud or shake your head in amused disbelief, you have to admit the creativity is impressive. Here are some hilariously clever church signs that might make you smile. 

#1 Too Hot, Like Hell

Image source: ThickMinionMeat, RedbullCephus

#2 So Close To Our Studio. They Always Have Such Memorable Quotes

Image source: WhyHamiltonOhio

#3 I’m Thinking There Should Be An Annual Award For The Best Church Sign

Image source: UinvitedU

Signs are everywhere in our daily lives, from storefronts and billboards to notice boards and church lawns. Most of the time, we barely glance at them as we go about our routine. But every now and then, a sign makes us stop, smile, or even laugh out loud. That’s the magic of humor. It shows personality, warmth, and a sense of fun. Whether it’s meant to sell something or simply spread a message, humor makes people pay attention. And attention, in today’s fast-moving world, is everything.

#4 Excellent Quote

Image source: tamronhall

#5 I Agree

Image source: AbaigealHibbard

#6 Best Church Sign

Image source: College Park United Methodist Church, merrillfrailey

Here’s the thing about signs, they’re short and straight to the point. That’s why humor works so well with them. A witty or clever line instantly grabs your eye in a way a plain message rarely does. Instead of skimming past, people pause for a second longer to read it again. That extra moment matters. It turns a sign from background noise into a small moment of connection. Even a simple joke can brighten someone’s commute or slow walk down the street.

#7 Now This Is Funny

Image source: wheretrueloveis

#8 This Was On The Church Sign At The End Of My Road

Image source: imgur.com

#9 How Hot Is Hell Fire

Image source: Batdad

Another big benefit of funny signs is how memorable they are. We tend to forget boring messages almost immediately, but humor sticks. If a sign makes you laugh, chances are you’ll remember where you saw it. You might even quote it later to a friend or family member. Laughter creates a mental bookmark. Long after the moment has passed, the message still lingers. That’s powerful, especially for places trying to leave a lasting impression.

#10 Love It

Image source: crowdermusic

#11 Church Sign

Image source: lisica

#12 Sign At A Church In Colorado

Image source: yodiddlediddle567

In today’s social media-driven world, humor also equals shareability. A clever sign can easily end up photographed and posted online within minutes. Suddenly, something meant for a small local audience reaches thousands, sometimes millions. People love sharing things that make them smile. A funny sign becomes free advertising without trying too hard. It travels far beyond its original location and keeps spreading joy along the way.

#13 The Sign In Front Of My Friend’s Church… Is Doing It Right

Image source: postwhatever

#14 Sign Outside A Local Church. Found It Witty

Image source: imgur.com

#15 Sign Outside A Church Down My Street… I Think I’ll Still Just Go To Dairy Queen

Image source: imgur.com

Humor also builds positive associations. When a sign makes you laugh, it creates a warm feeling tied to that place or message. You’re more likely to view it as friendly, welcoming, and approachable. That emotional connection matters more than we often realize. People naturally gravitate toward places that make them feel good. A smile today can turn into loyalty tomorrow. All because of one well-timed joke.

#16 It Is Hilarious

Image source: alcav54

#17 Church Sign Guy Hates His Job

Image source: reddit.com

#18 I Don’t Know, Just Got Me To Laugh

Image source: Accomplished_Tank_79

A humorous sign also helps stand out from the crowd. In a world full of repetitive messages and predictable slogans, humor feels refreshing. It signals creativity and confidence. Instead of blending in, it sets you apart. People notice when someone tries something different. A funny sign says, “We don’t take ourselves too seriously,” and that can be incredibly appealing. It adds character and charm that competitors might lack.

#19 Clever One At This Church

Image source: jlenko

#20 Church Sign Of The Week

Image source: westsidechurchsign

#21 Avengers Endgame

Image source: terrileeaz

#22 Awesome

Image source: mwalkerms

Of course, humorous signs aren’t just about marketing or business. They serve a bigger purpose too. They lighten moods, break tension, and offer small moments of relief on stressful days. A laugh, even a quiet one, can shift someone’s mindset. Humor reminds us not to take everything so heavily. Sometimes, a simple smile is exactly what someone needs at the right moment.

#23 That Is Hilarious

Image source: johnrevans

#24 Love This

Image source: travelinglight3

#25 This Is Actually Perfect, I Love It

Image source: ZENOPHRENIC

#26 That’s Definitely A Direct Quote

Image source: 1059shinefm

And it’s not limited to advertisements alone. Church signs, in particular, have mastered the art of gentle humor. They often mix faith, everyday life, and clever wordplay in ways that feel relatable. You don’t have to agree with every message to appreciate the creativity behind it. Many of these signs aim to welcome, not preach. So scroll through these and see which one made you smile the most. Sometimes, joy really does come in the simplest forms.

#27 Church In My Hometown Tried Their Hand At A Meme With Questionable Results

Image source: twbassist

#28 Ironically Quite A Distracting Sign To Drive Past

Image source: Why–Not–Zoidberg

#29 I Don’t Know, I Really Phacking Love Tacos A Lot

Image source: NoPhacksGiven

#30 Oh Good Lord

Image source: dreadlockdave

#31 Outside The Local Church

Image source: peachslice-22

#32 Just Moving Into My New House Today. I Hope To See More

Image source: NoTV4Theo

#33 That Is One Rad Church Name

Image source: mountain_goats

#34 That’s Gonna Hurt

Image source: crowdermusic

#35 Ok That’s Funny

Image source: ourfathergso, Lutheran Church of Our Father

#36 The Church In My Town Is Always Posting Fantastic Signs

Image source: kjpoyner

#37 Sign At A Church In Salem, MA

Image source: Skea_and_Tittles

#38 The Sign Outside A Church In My Town

Image source: CeeArthur

#39 Saw This Sign By A Church I Was Passing

Image source: A_user222

#40 Umm, What?

Image source: CaliSignGuy

#41 Church Near Where I Live

Image source: Balbo10

#42 The Church In Our Small Town Is Playing Hardball

Image source: CitricDrop8363

#43 God Has No Favorites

Image source: Electrical_Suit7745

#44 This Church Sign Has Two Very Different Meanings Depending On Where The Space Is

Image source: goddoggoddoggod

#45 You Got That Right

Image source: bobby gilstrap

#46 Love This

Image source: VACastleFan

#47 I Once Saw A Church Sign That Read: What In Hell Do You Want? If You Don’t Know Try Jesus

Image source: maricel_tanya

#48 This Church Sign Is Going Hard On The Puns

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Church Sign In Arkansas. Home Of Smart Fellas What Care ‘Bout Grammar

Image source: imgur.com

#50 Apple Terms And Conditions

Image source: imgur.com

#51 From Rhode Island

Image source: Complete-Log9090

#52 Maybe Not The Best Inspirational Message

Image source: WildManOfUruk

#53 Uhh, What Will Be Happening Here?

Image source: ResolutionPrevious53

#54 Saw This

Image source: Diosjenin, imgur.com

#55 Love This

Image source: klausleopold

#56 Wait A Minute

Image source: jeffandfara

#57 The Church Of Christ

Image source: punchyourbuns, spaceghoti

#58 Very Creative

Image source: haychbee_

#59 This Church That Is Clearly Punk Rock

Image source: Danny Robert Worsnop c:

#60 This One Creeped Me Out

Image source: ohlaurenfrances

#61 Just Drove Past This Sign At My Local Church

Image source: imgur.com

#62 Going To Hell

Image source: BrianForNJ

#63 I Like This Place

Image source: imgur.com

#64 Corner Church Wisdom

Image source: hconfiance

#65 We Need Jesus In This Town

Image source: BladesOfTheDarkmoon

#66 This Sign A Local Church Put Up

Image source: PandaShark97

#67 Drove By This Church Sign Today

Image source: imgur.com

#68 Are Funny Church Signs Still Popular?

Image source: Deli_Meat

#69 Well Said

Image source: aBnOiOmKeS

#70 Church Signs In Phoenix

Image source: Stevec13

#71 What Do You Call A Sleepwalking Nun?

Image source: Catholic Humor

#72 Little Lamb

Image source: GraceTree Community

