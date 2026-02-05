Patrick Roberts: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Patrick Roberts
February 5, 1997
Kingston upon Thames, England
28 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Patrick Roberts?
Patrick John Joseph Roberts is an English professional footballer, renowned for his exceptional dribbling ability and versatility as an attacking winger. He has consistently impressed with his close ball control and knack for creating decisive moments on the pitch.
Roberts first gained widespread recognition for his pivotal role in England’s triumph at the 2014 European Under-17 Championship. This breakthrough performance solidified his reputation as a bright prospect, attracting significant interest from top clubs.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Kingston upon Thames, England, Patrick Roberts cultivated an early passion for football. His parents, Louise and Neil Roberts, both originally from Merseyside, supported his burgeoning talent from a young age.
Roberts attended Wimbledon College and later progressed through Fulham’s esteemed academy, joining at just 13 years old. His dedication within the youth ranks showcased his potential, laying a clear path toward his professional career.
Notable Relationships
Patrick Roberts has largely maintained a private personal life, with details of his romantic relationships not widely publicized. He has not publicly confirmed any partners.
Roberts has no publicly reported children. He continues to keep his personal life discreet, focusing on his professional football commitments.
Career Highlights
Patrick John Joseph Roberts’s career includes multiple successful loan spells, most notably with Celtic, where he secured three Scottish Premiership titles and two Scottish Cup victories. His impactful contributions were crucial to the club’s domestic dominance.
He also played an integral role in England’s victory at the 2014 European Under-17 Championship, scoring three goals and providing four assists. Roberts’s performances for various youth national teams showcased his talent on a global stage.
Follow Us