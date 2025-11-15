Write down your darkest desire the only rule is that no one can judge.
#1
I want to become a mad scientist and see what creature’s DNA mixed together would be. Like, I would try mixing a snake’s and a moose’s DNA to see what that would make. (And see what would the meat would taste like)
#2
Kill a homophobe and say “for the gays”. I am very queer and very dark.
#3
I want to kill someone and eat their eyes and fingers :)
#4
i kinda want to be kidnapped and well, yeah you get what I’m saying.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us