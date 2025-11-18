People Share 50 Moments When “There Was An Attempt” But Nothing Else Followed (New Pics)

They say you miss every shot you don’t take. But not all of the ones that you do end up on target, either. So in order to not get carried away and keep ourselves grounded, let’s take a look at the subreddit ‘There Was An Attempt,’ shall we?

Its members collect amusing, awkward, and sometimes painful fails at being patriotic, interviewing for a job, and pretty much every other aspect of daily life. If their posts don’t reassure you that everyone makes mistakes, I don’t know what will!

#1 To Make A Funny Boomer Post Lol

Image source: El_Vali-de_Michoacan

#2 To Ask Informed Questions

Image source: BruceInc

#3 To Build A Cool Looking Electric Truck

Image source: Eugene0185

#4 To Discipline A Non-Employee

Image source: BirdRespecter

#5 To Understand Depression

Image source: RelatablePanic

#6 To Sleep Peacefully

Image source: faelapis

#7 To Be Successful!

Image source: Content-Command-8845

#8 To Poach

Image source: CantStopPoppin

#9 To Prove Your BF Is Cheating

Image source: NC_liv3

#10 To Act Like You Belong

Image source: Sunlight_Sword

#11 To Relate To A Girl’s Photo

Image source: Trumps_Cum_Dumpster

#12 To Be Body Positive

Image source: stefan_stuetze

#13 To Understand Basic Data

Image source: maclunkey91

#14 To Educate And Have Fun 👍

Image source: HumanRightsAdv

#15 To Push Someone’s Head Into The Cake

Image source: Practical_Result_916

#16 To Sext Politely

Image source: Substantial-Bat-9572, x.com

#17 To Catch A Terrorist

Image source: overreaIz

#18 To Fake Your Survival Video

Image source: lpomoeaBatatas, x.com

#19 To Give “Smart” Advice

Image source: Ok-Industry-3268

#20 To Disrespect Mike Tyson

Image source: bhavsarharsh

#21 To Embarrass Stephen King

Image source: Ok_Acadia3526

#22 To Not Show Bias

Image source: mhjsa

#23 To Get A Date

Image source: [deleted]

#24 To Spell Properly

Image source: Honest-Internal-187

#25 To Convert Someone To Veganism

Image source: MoonDustAllergy, x.com

#26 To Read And Persuade People That You Are Smarter Than 85.69% Of The Population

Image source: lpomoeaBatatas

#27 To Win A Girl Over

Image source: AvonBarksdale666

#28 To Predict The Future

Image source: SwanExtension7974

#29 To Be Politically Correct

Image source: Entire_Car_1852

#30 To Collect $1.3 Million

Image source: butmuhfreedoms

#31 Attempt To Pay Respect

Image source: Slygirl997

#32 To Get A New Job

Image source: ONDickson_

#33 To Be Funny

Image source: weird_potato123

#34 At A Sign: My Town Is Getting A New Wa Houfflese. We’re Pretty Pumped

Image source: nellywaters

#35 To Be Patriotic

Image source: PiPopoopo

#36 To Get A Tattoo That Looks Like The Picture

Image source: devnull10

#37 To Stay Retired

Image source: ImpressiveBook3744

#38 To Defend Drake

Image source: Windermerefan

#39 To Argue With Fans

Image source: Content_Artichoke_17

#40 To Be Taken Seriously

Image source: ChungusMcFunkopop

#41 To Manufacture Consent For Endless War

Image source: north_canadian_ice

#42 To Prevent People Taking Your Nft

Image source: lpomoeaBatatas

#43 To Make A Visual Representation Of Angles

Image source: MildlyGeriatric

#44 To Get A 20% Tip. We Had Three Glasses Of Water And Three Drinks. The Server Scribbled Over The Lesser Percentage Options And Circled What Was Expected

Image source: godless_1

#45 To Do Something Impossible

Image source: CLIFFjumper05

#46 To Enshrine The Most Fascistic, Traitorous Bullshit I’ve Ever Witnessed In My Life Into Law

Image source: JasonOverstreet

#47 To Ask People To Not Eat On The Carpet

Image source: kTfanboy

#48 To Fight Misinformation

Image source: joelman0

#49 To Use The Disney Font

Image source: OffWeGoIntoTheWildBY

#50 To Sell A Cyber Truck In Denver

Image source: farmertypoerror

