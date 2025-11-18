People Share 50 Moments When “There Was An Attempt” But Nothing Else Followed (New Pics)

They say you miss every shot you don’t take. But not all of the ones that you do end up on target, either. So in order to not get carried away and keep ourselves grounded, let’s take a look at the subreddit ‘There Was An Attempt,’ shall we?
Its members collect amusing, awkward, and sometimes painful fails at being patriotic, interviewing for a job, and pretty much every other aspect of daily life. If their posts don’t reassure you that everyone makes mistakes, I don’t know what will!
#1 To Make A Funny Boomer Post Lol
Image source: El_Vali-de_Michoacan
#2 To Ask Informed Questions
Image source: BruceInc
#3 To Build A Cool Looking Electric Truck
Image source: Eugene0185
#4 To Discipline A Non-Employee
Image source: BirdRespecter
#5 To Understand Depression
Image source: RelatablePanic
#6 To Sleep Peacefully
Image source: faelapis
#7 To Be Successful!
Image source: Content-Command-8845
#8 To Poach
Image source: CantStopPoppin
#9 To Prove Your BF Is Cheating
Image source: NC_liv3
#10 To Act Like You Belong
Image source: Sunlight_Sword
#11 To Relate To A Girl’s Photo
Image source: Trumps_Cum_Dumpster
#12 To Be Body Positive
Image source: stefan_stuetze
#13 To Understand Basic Data
Image source: maclunkey91
#14 To Educate And Have Fun 👍
Image source: HumanRightsAdv
#15 To Push Someone’s Head Into The Cake
Image source: Practical_Result_916
#16 To Sext Politely
Image source: Substantial-Bat-9572, x.com
#17 To Catch A Terrorist
Image source: overreaIz
#18 To Fake Your Survival Video
Image source: lpomoeaBatatas, x.com
#19 To Give “Smart” Advice
Image source: Ok-Industry-3268
#20 To Disrespect Mike Tyson
Image source: bhavsarharsh
#21 To Embarrass Stephen King
Image source: Ok_Acadia3526
#22 To Not Show Bias
Image source: mhjsa
#23 To Get A Date
Image source: [deleted]
#24 To Spell Properly
Image source: Honest-Internal-187
#25 To Convert Someone To Veganism
Image source: MoonDustAllergy, x.com
#26 To Read And Persuade People That You Are Smarter Than 85.69% Of The Population
Image source: lpomoeaBatatas
#27 To Win A Girl Over
Image source: AvonBarksdale666
#28 To Predict The Future
Image source: SwanExtension7974
#29 To Be Politically Correct
Image source: Entire_Car_1852
#30 To Collect $1.3 Million
Image source: butmuhfreedoms
#31 Attempt To Pay Respect
Image source: Slygirl997
#32 To Get A New Job
Image source: ONDickson_
#33 To Be Funny
Image source: weird_potato123
#34 At A Sign: My Town Is Getting A New Wa Houfflese. We’re Pretty Pumped
Image source: nellywaters
#35 To Be Patriotic
Image source: PiPopoopo
#36 To Get A Tattoo That Looks Like The Picture
Image source: devnull10
#37 To Stay Retired
Image source: ImpressiveBook3744
#38 To Defend Drake
Image source: Windermerefan
#39 To Argue With Fans
Image source: Content_Artichoke_17
#40 To Be Taken Seriously
Image source: ChungusMcFunkopop
#41 To Manufacture Consent For Endless War
Image source: north_canadian_ice
#42 To Prevent People Taking Your Nft
Image source: lpomoeaBatatas
#43 To Make A Visual Representation Of Angles
Image source: MildlyGeriatric
#44 To Get A 20% Tip. We Had Three Glasses Of Water And Three Drinks. The Server Scribbled Over The Lesser Percentage Options And Circled What Was Expected
Image source: godless_1
#45 To Do Something Impossible
Image source: CLIFFjumper05
#46 To Enshrine The Most Fascistic, Traitorous Bullshit I’ve Ever Witnessed In My Life Into Law
Image source: JasonOverstreet
#47 To Ask People To Not Eat On The Carpet
Image source: kTfanboy
#48 To Fight Misinformation
Image source: joelman0
#49 To Use The Disney Font
Image source: OffWeGoIntoTheWildBY
#50 To Sell A Cyber Truck In Denver
Image source: farmertypoerror
