This Photographer Captured Grandmothers Across The World And Their Signature Dishes (26 Pics)

Gabriele Galimberti, an Italian photographer, embarked on a trip around the world, but before he left, his Tuscan grandmother, Marisa, prepared his favorite ravioli with great care and love. This led Gabriele to seek out grandmothers and their signature dishes in the sixty countries he visited. He met about 100 grandmothers, cooked with them, learned their best recipes, and documented the experience through photography.
The resulting book, “In Her Kitchen,” was published in 2014 and it features stunning portraits of women from all over the world with their signature dishes. The series pays respect to all grandmothers and their love for good cooking, illustrating the international language of food and family. An easy-to-follow recipe and an image of the final dish accompany each portrait in the book. “In Her Kitchen” showcases the care and pride that grandmothers put into their cooking, making it clear that good food is not just about taste, but also about the love and tradition behind it.
#1 Bisrat, 60, Ethiopia: Enjera With Curry And Vegetables
#2 Marisa, 80, Italy: Swiss Chard And Ricotta Ravioli With Meat Sauce
#3 Pan Guang, 62, China: Hui Guo Rou (Twice-Cooked Pork With Vegetables)
#4 Grace, 82, India: Chicken Vindaloo
#5 Ayten, 76, Turkey: Karniyarik (Stuffed Aubergines With Meat And Vegetables)
#6 Julia, 71, Bolivia: Queso Humacha (Vegetables And Fresh Cheese Soup)
#7 Miraji, 56, Zanzibar: Wali, Mchuzina Mbogamboga (Rice, Fish And Vegetables In Green Mango Sauce)
#8 Natalie, 60, Georgia: Khinkali (Pork And Beef Dumplings)
#9 Jenya, 58, Armenia: Tolma (Roll Of Beef And Rice Wrapped Into Grape Leaves)
#10 Serette, 63, Haiti: Lambi In Creole Sauce
#11 Cathy, 64, Canada: Bison Under The Midnight Sun
#12 Normita, 65, Kenya: Mboga And Orgali (White Corn Polenta With Vegetables And Goat)
#13 Flatar, 52, Zimbabwe: Sadza (White Maize Flour And Pumpkin Leaves Cooked In Peanut Butter)
#14 Isolina, 83, Argentina: Asado Criollo (Mixed Meats Barbecue)
#15 Fatma, 58, Morocco: Bat Bot (Berber Bread Baked In A Pan)
#16 Fifi, 62, Egypt: Kuoshry (Pasta, Rice And Legumes Pie)
#17 Regina, 53, Malawi: Finkubala (Caterpillar In Tomato Sauce)
#18 Inara, 68, Latvia: Siļķe Krējumā (Herring With Potatoes And Cottage Cheese)
#19 Boonlom, 69, Thailand: Kai Yat Sai (Stuffed Omelette)
#20 Brigitta, 70, Sweden: Inkokt Lax (Poached Cold Salmon And Vegetables)
#21 Valgerður, 63, Iceland: Kjotsùpa (Lamb And Vegetables Soup)
#22 Wadad, 66, Lebanon: Mjadara (Rice And Lentils Cream)
#23 Synnove, 77, Norway: Kjottsuppe (Icelandic Bull Meat And Vegetables Soup)
#24 Maria, 53, Cayman Islands: Honduran Iguana With Rice And Beans
#25 Carmina, 73, Spain: Asadura De Cordero Lecca Con Arroz (Milk-Fed Lamb Offal With Rice)
#26 Carmen, 70, Philippines: Kinunot (Shark In Coconut Soup)
