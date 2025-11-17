The Series “Toy Stories” Focuses On Children Around The World Showcasing Their Toy Collections (30 Pics)

Italian photographer Gabriele Galimberti’s “Toy Stories” project is a heartwarming collection of photographs that captures the joy, innocence, and wonder of childhood. For nearly two years, Galimberti traveled the globe to photograph children from over 50 countries and their favorite toys. From Texas to India, Malawi to China, Iceland to Fiji, Galimberti’s portraits offer a glimpse into the lives and dreams of children around the world.
Through his lens, Galimberti shows that toys not only provide entertainment but also serve as a reflection of a child’s background, family, and culture. He noticed that the children from richer countries were more possessive of their toys, while kids from poorer countries were more inclined to play with their friends outside. Regardless of their background, all children ascribe similar functions to their toys, with many believing that their toys can protect them from dangers at night. Galimberti’s project is a reminder that despite the differences in culture and upbringing, the love of play and imagination is universal among children.
More info: Instagram | gabrielegalimberti.com
#1 Chiwa, 4 – Mchinji, Malawi
#2 Maudy, 3 – Kalulushi, Zambia
#3 Tangawizi, 3 – Keekorok, Kenya
#4 Botlhe, 3 – Maun, Botswana
#5 Anais, 4 – Lausanne, Switzerland
#6 Arafa & Aisha, 5 – Bububu, Zanzibar
#7 Taha, 4 – Beirut, Lebanon
#8 Alessia, 3 – Castiglion Fiorentino, Italy
#9 Noel, 5 – Dallas, Texas, USA
#10 Bethsaida, 4. Port-Au-Prince, Haiti Texas
#11 Cun Zi Yi, 3 – Chongqing, China
#12 Erika, 3 – Moscow, Russia
#13 Tyra, 3 – Stockholm, Sweden
#14 Abel, 4 – Nopaltepec, Mexico
#15 Giacomo, 5 – Milano, Italy
#16 Lina, 5 – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
#17 Koloman, 3 – Vienna, Austria
#18 Watcharapon, 4 – Bangkok, Thailand
#19 Jeronimo, 4 – Bogotà, Colombia
#20 Elene, 5 – Tbilisi, Georgia
#21 Pavel, 5 – Kiev, Ukraine
#22 Nico, 3 – NYC, United States
#23 Virginia, 4 – American Fork, Utah, USA
#24 Ralf, 4 – Riga, Latvia
#25 Aqissiaq, 6 – Ilulisaat, Greenland
#26 Only, 4 – Brownsville, Texas
#27 Keynor, 3 – Cahuita, Costa Rica
#28 Puput, 4 – Ubud, Bali
#29 Shotaro, 5 – Tokyo, Japan
#30 Li Yi, 5 – Shenyang, China
