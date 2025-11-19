Hey Pandas, Cats Or Dogs?

P.S. cats are the best…
#1
Cats, of course. I had cats all of my life so they hold a special place in my heart, even though they can be jerks sometimes.
#2
I have always have cats and own about 18 now. They show up, have kittens and I can’t let them starve.
#3
Lizards, as I’m allergic to both dogs and cats
#4
Both 🐱🐶
#5
Doggos are the best :)
#6
Cats. I’ve had cats when I was younger. Never been much of a dog person. They had a way of cheering me up when I felt down.
#7
Cats. Meow.
#8
cats
#9
DOGS!!! Im not a fan of cats, and dogs are just lil slobber cutie patooties :3
#10
DOGS FOREVA!!!!
#11
Cats. I had dogs growing up and I could not stand them. They were high maintenance, loud, and nasty. My parents would force me to clean the dog hair in the garage that also had spiders in it. I’m a big arachnophobe but my parents refused to listen to me. That destroyed our relationship. Could’ve been avoided if I never had to clean their nasty hair.
#12
Cats! I have two kitties and I LOVE them so much! They keep you company, they (sometimes) cuddle, they’re playful and they have wonderful and unique personalities!
Follow Us