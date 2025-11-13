Man Posts Hilarious Live Updates Of His Wife Giving Birth, And It Will Crack You Up

The birth of a child is so emotional and chaotic, it’s easy to lose your mind in all the screams and tears. So, in fear of missing parts of the precious occasion, some parents choose to document it, mostly through photography. Cody Lake from Houston, Texas, however, decided on another medium. Recently, when his wife Becky gave birth to their beautiful baby boy, Cody live-updated it on Facebook, and he depicted the whole experience so hilariously, so accurately, we thought you just have to read them.
More info: Facebook
Image credits: the_lake_monster_
Image credits: Becky Lake
Image credits: Becky Lake
People immediately started relating to them
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us