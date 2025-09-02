Hey Pandas, What Are You Tired Of Pretending Is Normal?

We all go along with things that don’t really make sense. What’s something you’re tired of pretending is normal?
#1
That our democracy has turned into a dictatorship and cruelty is now “strength.”
#2
Rude and poor treatment toward customer service workers because you are the customer.
#3
Parent’s who think their children are not the problem in classrooms. Hint – hey are. And these parents raised entitled and lazy children.
#4
Alcohol consumption.
Every event you attend – party, celebration, business event, whatever – has alcohol and you are invited to drink. You are the weirdo if you don’t: “Are you sick or what?” It’s like we all agreed to use this substance and make it socially acceptable.
In reality alcohol makes you develop a*******n, just like any other substance that alters brain’s neuro-chemistry. Your brain fights to cancel it; the more you drink, the more efficient your brain becomes in cancelling the effect the of alcohol intake.
It also has a sedative effect; why do we sedate ourselves in moments of joy?
Oh, and if alcohol a*******n gets out of control, it’s your fault: we told to drink on every occasion, but not to drink that much on every occasion… 🙄
#5
Billionaires have rightfully earned all that money through their own hard work and deserve tax cuts.
#6
Politicians trash talking entitlement programs, aka social safety net. Yes, they *are* entitlements. We are entitled to social security. We are entitled to food and housing security. We are entitled to health care. We pay taxes and I can’t think of anything better to spend it on than people.
#7
The UK’s sad defeated slide into fascism after allowing itself to be greenlighted into scapegoating migrants.
#8
Overworking yourself just to be able to afford to survive. By my understanding, most places around the world the average person is having to work themselves to the bone just to be able to survive. Not enjoy themselves, not make their lives better for their children, but just to keep their household afloat.
#9
that being a felon, trolling leaders of other countries, lying are acceptable for a president
#10
Here’s one with a bit of levity: over plucked eyebrows, usually on women. Don’t pluck above the brow or further than the edge of your nose.
#11
Having to pick up after customers who leave stuff all over the place for the workers to pick up. It’s so bad all of production is called out to the sales floor to clean up. We can’t tell people to put things back on a hanger or tidy up after themselves. Even other customers complain about the mess.
Also, parents allowing kids to tear around the store, dropping them off at the toy section and leaving them there to break, toss and scatter stuff all over. The toy section is not a daycare, and the toys are not free to open and play with, but it’s been normalized by the parents.
