I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

by

I am Violeta from Lithuania, and I live in the second-largest city, Kaunas. I am a mother to two wonderful boys and what I love the most is creating jewelry and toys. This is both my hobby and a job that I’ve been doing for 18 years now. I have also written a book about jewelry from textiles.

Below, you will see some of the cute toys that I made from children’s drawings. I really like children’s imagination (sometimes adults too) and have a lot of fun making toys for them.

More info: Etsy | Facebook

#1

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#2

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#3

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#4

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#5

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#6

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#7

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#8

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#9

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#10

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#11

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#12

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#13

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#14

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#15

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#16

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#17

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#18

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#19

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#20

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#21

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#22

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#23

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#24

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#25

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#26

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#27

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#28

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#29

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#30

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#31

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#32

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#33

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#34

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

#35

I Create Children&#8217;s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

