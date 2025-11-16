I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (35 Pics)

I am Violeta from Lithuania, and I live in the second-largest city, Kaunas. I am a mother to two wonderful boys and what I love the most is creating jewelry and toys. This is both my hobby and a job that I’ve been doing for 18 years now. I have also written a book about jewelry from textiles.
Below, you will see some of the cute toys that I made from children’s drawings. I really like children’s imagination (sometimes adults too) and have a lot of fun making toys for them.
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us