18-Year-Old Sparks Mass Outrage With Video About Giving Up Her Baby To A Stranger She Met On Social Media

Many believe that parenting is a lifelong responsibility and does not stop once the kids are grown up.
However, one teen mom on TikTok said she was set to renounce it in less than a year.
In March 2026, Melanin Rose, who has 31,000 followers on the platform, claimed in a post that she was giving up her 11-month-old daughter for adoption.
The video went viral later in July and angered netizens, with many bashing her for being “selfish.”
“So sad for the baby, though. It will affect her for the rest of her life…in many ways,” one person said.
TikToker Melanin Rose announced that she was giving up her baby
Image credits: therealmelaninrose_
Melanin Rose first shared pictures of her newborn, Navayla, in April 2025, stating in the caption that her daughter was 4 weeks old.
Since then, most of her TikTok posts featured the girl, sometimes doing funny or mischievous acts, other times simply existing in the background.
Some of these posts, including one in which she playfully took away the kid’s food, making her cry, and another in which she held up a middle finger at her, drew comments criticizing Rose’s parenting.
Image credits: therealmelaninrose_
On March 6, 2026, Rose posted a video stating, “Today is the day that I give my baby up for adoption,” as the child played behind her.
“Everybody has been telling me that you’re not a good parent, CPS this, CPS that, and I just think it would be better off for me giving her up for adoption.”
“This lady actually said on TikTok that she’ll take her in,” she continued. “She’s in New Jersey, and she’ll take her in for me.”
Image credits: MatlockOfficial
Image credits: thatlovelybroad
“I’m going to just live my life. Being a mother these past 11 months was kind of great. Now, I came to the conclusion that I don’t wanna be a mom no more. I’m giving up being a parent.”
“I don’t wanna see anyone judging me in the comments, because y’all were the ones telling me to give her up for adoption or put her in CPS custody, so that’s what I’m gonna do, put her up for adoption,” Rose said.
“I’ll live my life. I’m only 18. She’s 1. She won’t remember anything.”
Melanin Rose seemingly took a sarcastic jab at her critics with the adoption announcement video
Image credits: therealmelaninrose_
On March 7, Rose posted another video, in which she filmed herself talking in front of a mirror.
“I’m kind of sad, but I’m really not because I get to live my life like I want, and no more baby for me!”
As she spoke, a pair of hands, whose owner remained hidden behind a door, held up her daughter, revealing that the child was very much with her mother and leading her followers to realize she was joking about the adoption.
“The whole time you were playing,” one person reacted. Another wrote, “I’m happy it was all sarcasm.
A third said, “Glad you were just joking. God bless you and your baby.” Another commented, “Rage bait didn’t work, we knew it.”
Rose has continued to post on Navayla almost every other day.
A day later, Rose posted a video of herself and Navayla enjoying a day out at New Jersey’s FunCity Adventure Park.
Image credits: therealmelaninrose_
On Mother’s Day, she posted several photos with her child and wrote, “Lord, thank You for blessing me with the gift of motherhood.”
Most recently, she posted a video on July 30, hoping that her daughter would grow up to be a “sweet, quiet kid” and not a “feisty” one.
However, as her adoption announcement video spread on social media in July 2026 without context, it drew significant backlash from netizens.
The internet picked Rose apart for giving her child to a “stranger” on TikTok
Image credits: KrisNewEngland
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Netizens were furious over Melanin Rose’s statements, and some came forward to warn her against it.
“Don’t give her up,” one said. Another wrote, “How the f**k could a mother give up her own child and say the things she said?”
Many people believed that the child was “better off” with another parent who actually wanted her.
Image credits: therealmelaninrose_
“She is too selfish to raise a child properly. The poor baby will be better with someone who wants to be a mother,” one said.
Another wrote, “I’d rather she do this than keep a child she doesn’t want and would very likely neglect.”
What bothered most people was that she said she was giving Navayla to a woman who reached out to her on social media instead of going through the proper adoption channels.
Image credits: Andrew Moca/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
“Why would you choose a random person from TikTok?” one said. Another commented, “I pray you checked the lady out good because people are weird.”
A few respected her decision, and even praised her for “doing what’s best,” and some others speculated that it was merely a “skit.”
Many compared Rose to Myka and James Stauffer, who gave up their 4.5-year-old adopted kid
Image credits: British Baby Box/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Before the truth came out, many netizens compared Rose’s situation to that of Ohio-based vloggers Myka and James Stauffer, who gave up their child in 2020 after adopting him 2.5 years ago.
The YouTubers brought their adopted son, Huxley, home from China in October 2017, when the baby boy was 2 years old.
In May 2020, in a viral, heavily criticized video titled An Update on Our Family, the couple said they were “rehoming” Huxley after struggling to cover his healthcare expenses.
Image credits: mykastauffer
Myka and James were aware of the child’s autism diagnosis before adoption, and said at the time that they were willing to learn how to parent a child with special needs.
“If anything, my child is not returnable,” Myka said in a 2017 video.
In early 2020, their viewers began to suspect that Huxley was no longer part of the family after comments about the child were deleted and videos featuring him were hidden from the public.
Image credits: mykastauffer
Before this, the couple also complained about the high cost of his medical bills.
Their lawyers, Taneff and Sayers, said in a statement to People magazine that Huxley’s team of medical professionals advised him to be placed with another family.
Both Myka and James stopped posting on social media altogether after the incident, and their YouTube channel has not been updated either.
“Sad, but at least you didn’t hurt her.” The internet was divided over the teen TikTok mom’s adoption announcement for her 11-month-old
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