Reality Is Stranger Than Fiction: 50 Of The Most Unreal Photos

One might think that there’s not much left to explore or discover on Earth, which is why we began putting people in space. However, that’s not quite the truth, as around 58% of our world remains unknown to humans. This means that we can still come across mind-blowing things when we least expect them.
#1 Saturn Through My 6″ Telescope
Image source: danborja
#2 This Is Narwhal. He Was Born With An Extra Tail On His Forehead. It Hasn’t Wagged Yet But He’s Working On It. 14/10 Always Read The Instructions Before Assembling Your Puppy
Image source: dog_rates
#3 I Found A Baby Albino Oak In My Garden Some Years Ago, And Realized That Plants Can Be Albinos Too, But They Do Not Live Long Since They Cannot Photosynthesize
Image source: Lunabora
#4 I Found A Bug Adorned With Gold Markings
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Made This Today. The Black Dot On The Stem Is Me
Image source: -KeyLime-
#6 This Transparent Butterfly
Image source: Mijaafa
#7 A Lightning Strike Happened The Moment I Took A Photo And Made It Look Like Daytime. I Took The Second Photo 10 Seconds Later
Image source: thebookkeeper
#8 This Water In Sweden Is So Clear It Looks Like There’s None At All
Image source: Suborb
#9 A Rare Optic Sight, The “Brocken Spectre,” Which Occurs When A Person Stands At A Higher Altitude In The Mountains And Sees His Shadow Cast On A Cloud At A Lower Altitude
Image source: Mind_Virus
#10 Saw A Snail Today While I Was Outside And It’s Shell Is Crystal Clear
Image source: ilovesIuts
#11 You Might Have Seen It Before, But Here’s That One Place In Indonesia With A Volcano Behind Waterfalls
Image source: malthezimakoff, malthezimakoff
#12 Dinosaur Footprints On An Eroded Beach
Image source: ArticleNew3737
#13 Holy Toebeans Big Foot
Image source: Pirate_Redbeard
#14 Lightning Highlighting A Tornado – Fort Worth, Tx
Image source: crypticthinker
#15 This Red Only Rainbow I Saw At Midnight In Finland
Image source: junn0
#16 Never Have I Ever Seen Something Quite As Magnificent As Jadayupara – A Mythical Eagle That Just So Happens To Be The Largest Bird Sculpture In The World
Image source: jonny.melon
#17 I Went For A Walk In The Forest And Came Upon This Ponderosa Pine Tree That Had Been Struck By Lightning
I Called The Forest Service And They Eventually Extinguished It, But Not Before I Had Time To Get Some Photos. Near Flagstaff, Arizona, USA
Image source: EliasButlerPhotos
#18 Rainbow Wrasse Caught Off Christmas Island
Image source: Earl Harper / Harper Studios
#19 This Baby Praying Mantis
Image source: al_for
#20 Found The End Of The Rainbow. Rangarping Eystra, Iceland
Image source: mo0n_daughter
#21 The Way These Water Droplets Collected On The Edge Of My Strawberry Plant
Image source: ThePeoplesCheese
#22 My Nails Pushing The Chemo Out Of My Fingertips
Image source: llowreyy
#23 Whole Other World I Found In A Beer Bottle Laying In The Woods
Image source: Concheck_
#24 Caught This Incredible Exploding Meteor When I Went To Rattlesnake Lake In Washington, USA Last Weekend. Zoom In To See The Exact Moment It Explodes In Two
Image source: chaibhu
#25 This Purely Golden Bee Landed On My Car Today
Image source: EliteDangerous72
#26 I Put Over 1,500 Blocks Of Jenga On 1, Creating A New World Record
Image source: kelvin214
#27 Ants Build A Bridge To Cross A Gap
Image source: lnfinity
#28 Found This ‘Veiled Lady’ Mushroom On A Hike This Morning Near Seoul, South Korea
Image source: Spudnut
#29 This Bee Hive I Found This Morning
Image source: wiggysmalls01
#30 The Size Of A Full Grown Adult Male Moose
Image source: DblockDavid
#31 This Morning I Found By Far The Smallest Frog I Have Ever Seen In My Entire Life (My Average-Sized Fingernail For Scale)
Image source: okgodlemmehaveit
#32 Sea Lions In My Hometown Sleeping On San Carlos Beach Due To Orca Sightings Nearby
Image source: iamjamos
#33 Went In For Teeth Cleaning Last Month & Mentioned A Numb Feeling In A Tooth- I Was Shocked To Find A Tumor Eating My Jaw Bone. This Photo Is My Ct Scan. Biopsy Surgery Results Were Non-Cancerous, Thankfully
I had surgery last week to take a biopsy to rule out bone cancer. Results came back as a central large cell granuloma. Next step are more tests and a surgery to remove the tumor/lesion completely. Possibly bone transplant/stem cell procedure later to help regrow some bone and pretty sure those teeth will need help later down the line too. 15-20% chance this thing could come back, too.
Image source: KaLeXat
#34 Just In Case People Are Getting Confused, Here Is A Husky Next To A Wolf
Image source: Zetheryian
#35 It’s A Little Unnerving When You Wake Up In The Morning And Find These Right Outside Your Tent… Gates Of The Arctic National Park, Alaska
Image source: mattymeis
#36 This Blue Lizard I Saw On The Island Of San Andrés, Colombia
Image source: BlueWhiskeyDrinker
#37 This Lizard I Found “Standing” On Water In My Pool
Image source: reddit.com
#38 This Is Not Ice It’s A Transparent Leaf
Image source: Cusackjeff
#39 Chullpi, The Original Sweet Corn From Peru, Grows In A Ball Shape And Is Still Grown Today
Image source: mattpowerssoil
#40 A Polar Bears Paw Print Compared To A Human Hand
Image source: cas2ie
#41 I Had A Brain Tumor Removed, And Now I’m A Bit Absent Minded
Image source: chuffberry
#42 A House Made Entirely Out Of Tree Branches
Image source: reddit.com
#43 I Drove By A Training School For Telephone Linemen
Image source: proffie
#44 The Sun Hit This Freshly-Paved Tarmac Just Right And Made A Real-Life Rainbow Road Through Polarized Lenses
Image source: kenziemonsterrawr
#45 Ir Light And My Veins. Behind The Hand Is A Source Of 850nm Ir Light And It Can Pass Though Flesh More Easily Than The Deoxygenated Blood Present In The Vein
Image source: tokyoflashy
#46 Rabbits Fighting Mid-Air In Kyushu, Japan
Image source: utajima
#47 The Way These Caterpillars Are Eating This Leaf
Image source: pandaphile69
#48 This Is What An Elephant’s Tail Looks Like
Image source: reddit.com
#49 Gorilla Hands Up Close
Image source: GallowBoob
#50 A Prop Used For Close UPS Of The One Ring In The Lord Of The Ring Movies
Image source: Petaaa
