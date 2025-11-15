Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Need Advice On? (Closed)

I know some people have things they need help with, so let’s try to respond to people’s posts and help them.
#1
I’m starting to write songs so when I grow up I can sing them! (My dream is to become a professional singer.) But I’ve got writers block! Any song ideas?
#2
I have a really good friend and everyone ships us together because we have loads in common and we talk to each other a lot. I think he likes me a bit, but I have made it quite obvious to everyone I don’t like him in that way, so I’m pretty sure he is never gonna ask me out. But the thing is, I have imagined a million times him asking me out, but never what I would say. He is really nice, and really embarrassing and I really like him, but I am not sure in what way. Does it mean I like him if I imagine him asking me out? Or is it just because it’s what everyone says will happen? Help me pleaaasseee
#3
Maybe some coming out advice? I’ve identified as pansexual for a few months now and I kinda want to come out to my parents so I can go overload on pan merchandise but I don’t really know what to do. Like my best friend (lesbian and genderfluid) came out to their parents over sushi and they literally just said “Hey, I’m gay” but I know that won’t work for me so yeah.
#4
why is my pee white and sticky
#5
I’ve got my first “date” tomorrow with my crush. It’s really just breakfast at school, and he thinks a friendly hangout. Should I say I like him then? I also think he like me but idk
#6
My missus has been going through the menopause for quite a few years now and when she is grumpy she is really grumpy. The more i try to console her the more grumpy she gets. Shall i just leave her to it or try to console her? She is a good woman when she is not in her mood swings.
#7
i don’t know how to tell my mom that im bisexual so i need halp :(
#8
i really like this boy and i think he likes me but i dont know how to confess
#9
I’d love to get some advice on how to be more patient. I have zero patience and it starts to getting harmful torwards me.
#10
i need help talking to girl in my class but weve only known each other for two weeks
#11
sorry im back .there is this extremely annoying kid in my class and he gives me a frickin head ache and he singles me out for his idiotic jokes
#12
I’m bffs with a self harm addict, what do I do?
