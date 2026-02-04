Woman Stunned As Roommate’s Parents Use Spare Key To Let Themselves In And Act Like Babysitters

Going to college and moving into your first apartment are major milestones of adult life. But what this young woman experienced living with her roommate was far from the independence she expected.
Instead, she was shocked to discover that her roommate’s parents treated the apartment like their second home. They would camp out on Friday nights to make sure the girls weren’t partying. The mom would show up uninvited to do laundry, cook, and clean. At one point, she even went through her closet and criticized her clothing choices.
Even though the woman tried to reason with them, her attempts were futile. And soon enough, the situation escalated into full-blown drama. Read the full story below.
The woman moved into a new apartment with a friend
But she was shocked to discover her roommate’s parents had decided to treat the place like their second home
The parents’ behavior left readers shocked, and plenty of them chimed in with suggestions on what the author should do
She later came back with an update, sharing how the situation unfolded
Readers agreed that involving her own parents was the right call
Another follow-up revealed things escalated into a tense confrontation
In the end, though, readers were relieved to see it all wrap up with a happy ending
