Best 2000s Cartoons That Raised Us, Whether We Grew Up Good or Bad

If 2000s cartoons ring a bell to you and you still consider Courage the Cowardly Dog the best cartoon ever made, my sixth sense is telling us that you’re a ’90s baby turning 30 soon. Congrats, now you’re officially old enough to rant to younger generations that early 2000s animated movies were better than what the studios are making today. Have you seen Pickle and Peanut? Oh man, seeing the modern animation makes us realize how great the 2000s cartoon shows are.
The very fact that people are still streaming 2000s cartoons today is itself a solid point that we grew up at a time when cartoons were at their peak. We grew up on cult Cartoon Network, Jetix, and Nickelodeon cartoons, the 2000s most popular channels. For many, these are synonyms for childhood, reminding Saturday mornings. Remember Dexter’s Laboratory, Johnny Bravo, The Powerpuff Girls, or Totally Spies? Yes, we are that old.
Nevertheless, these are the big names that we remember very well because they occasionally pop up on our screens from time to time. However, there are so many old 2000s cartoons that were so entertaining to watch that they captured all our attention while our parents were able to take a break from our never-ending whims. Back when households had one cable TV to share, slow internet wasn’t a thing to throw a tantrum over. Those were the good ol’ days.
These popular cartoons are more than just a show; they are a turn of the century that holds a special place in the hearts. This animated classic gains the ability to transform us and introduce us to some life lessons, so they played a pivotal role in our formative years—for better or for worse. And let’s not forget the countless pics and memes about the 2000s that continue to circulate, serving as a testament to the enduring impact of these beloved cartoons, which are still relatable well today.
Below, we collected a bunch of childhood cartoons—2000s shows that will take you down memory lane when the only concern was how long until your parents said, “That’s enough TV for today.”Let us present you with possibly long-forgotten and, for some, arguably the best cartoons of all time: the ’90s kids’ edition. Would you deem any of them the best 2000s cartoons? Let us know!
#1 Cyberchase
2002—Now | PBS Kids; PBS Kids Go! | 13 Seasons
Cyberchase is perhaps one of the first PBS kids’ cartoons that tries to play on the good vs. evil theme while simultaneously attempting to incorporate educational material. We aren’t trying to bash other kids’ shows *ahem* Peppa Pig; however, this one at least has an educational element in it.
Each 22-minute episode has a math subject that is strongly reinforced, and the 4-minute “For Real” part at the end of the episode puts each case into a real-world context. While it may help the younger ones see math as fun and easier to grasp, it won’t raise a Pythagoras Jr. as it shows only the very basics of math. It is still entertaining to watch. Our verdict: this is a fantastic cartoon for young minds.
Image source: amazon.com
#2 My Life As A Teenage Robot
2002—2009 | Nickelodeon; Nicktoons | 3 Seasons
The American animated science fiction television series My Life As A Teenage Robot was created by Rob Renzetti for Nickelodeon channel. It is exactly what it says in the title: the escapades of a robot that also happens to look like an adolescent girl, juggling high school and teen problems while attempting to save the world from danger.
The show executes its premise incredibly well. Even at their worst, all the characters are endearing and have excellent voice acting to support them. The pacing is pretty relaxed without much of the tiring hyperactivity found in many modern kids’ shows. Thanks to that and its creative ideas, smooth animation, and lively character personalities, every episode is just as enjoyable as the others. Kids and teenagers can relate to this show because Jenny Wakeman, the main character, experiences pretty much the same awkward situations every teenager has.
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Bounty Hamster
2003—2004 | ITV1 | 1 Season
This show centers on Cassie, a 13-year-old girl who travels across space with her father when pirates attack his ship and kidnap her dad. After Cassie’s father pledges to return for her but doesn’t, Cassie is left alone. To find him, she turns to the assistance of the “most dangerous bounty hunter in the galaxy,” who turns out to be, well, a not-so-threatening-looking talking blue hamster.
This contrasting set of characters, let alone, is bound to take you on a fun galactic ride. The cartoon masterfully blends the best of both traditional and CGI animation, and the soundtrack is sure to give you goosebumps. The storylines in each episode are hilarious and action-packed, and the two main characters are simply adorable. This cartoon hasn’t aged a bit and never will!
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Dragon Booster
2004—2006 | CBC Television | 3 Seasons
This show follows the life of a 16-year-old stable boy named Artha Penn, who lives in a world where humans and dragons coexist. When Artha Penn was selected to ride the legendary dragon Beaucephalis (Beau), he was thrust into an unbelievable adventure.
His life was forever changed when Artha became the renowned hero, the Dragon Booster. Artha’s mission is to prevent world war and bring dragons and humans together for all time. When nostalgia hits, you can’t help but binge—watch the three seasons of this show in one sitting. And holler: “Release the dragon!”
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Angela Anaconda
Image source: amazon.com
#6 The Fairly OddParents
2001—2017 | Nickelodeon | 10 Seasons
One of the most popular and Nickelodeon’s second-longest shows from the 2000s is The Fairly OddParents. This is a show about a 10-year-old boy named Timmy Turner, who has two fairy godparents, Cosmo and Wanda, who grant his every wish.
However, his wishes often cause more trouble than they solve, and he has to deal with various enemies, such as his evil babysitter, Vicky, his crazy teacher, Mr. Crocker, and his wealthy rival, Remy Buxaplenty. The show was created with slight inspiration from anime in its visual style, humor, and references to pop culture. It’s well-known because of its humor, creativity, and references to pop culture.
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Corneil & Bernie
2003—2016 | France 3; Gulli | 2 Seasons
In the show, a teenager walks dogs for a wealthy childless couple who treats their dog like a child. For whatever reason, instead of telling his owners, Corneil, the dog, decides to tell Bernie, the dog walker, that he can talk. Their adventures arise from Corneil being a very intelligent dog who comes up with various clever gimmicks, while Bernie is the one who puts the plans into action. This series is fantastic because it disproves the widely held belief that a show must have idiots to be funny. It doesn’t! The jokes are also subtle, unique, and original.
Yet, the most anticipated part of every show is Corneil’s catchphrase, “Watch my chops.” Hence, the alternative name for this series is Watch My Chops. Other than that, the animation is done in such a brilliant way that it looks like a comic book that came to live-action. The theme song also helps this show become even more “contagious,” as it’s incredibly catchy. But beware, you may not be able to get that catchy theme song out of your head!
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Code Lyoko
2003—2007 | France 3; Canal J | 4 Seasons
Four youngsters, Jeremie, Odd, Ulrich, and Yumi, discover an abandoned factory with a hidden underground lab where they find Lyoko, a virtual world. Aelita, a virtual lifeform, lives there and spends her time protecting the globe from X.A.N.A. This computer virus seeks to wipe everything out of this world. Simultaneously, they have to deal with the principal’s conceited daughter, Sissi, in the real world.
The action-adventure animated show Code Lyoko goes beyond just action and adventure. It involves more than just a squad of good guys resisting attacks from bad people. Check it out if you’re curious or feeling nostalgic for a show with lovable characters and a fantastic atmosphere. Although it caters mainly to the 6—11 age group, older viewers won’t be let down by the show because the plots are frequently intricate and full of unexpected turns.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Totally Spies
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Tutenstein
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Chalkzone
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Winx Club
2004—2019 | RAI channels; Nickelodeon | 8 Seasons
If you grew up loving all things supernatural, you must blame this one! Winx Club is about a girl named Bloom, who leads a perfectly average life until she meets Stella, a princess from the planet Solaria. While saving her, Bloom discovers that she has magical fire powers. Stella offers to bring Bloom to a school called Alfea, where fairies learn to control their powers.
When Bloom meets Flora, Musa, and Tecna, they join together to form the Winx Club to fight against Icy, Darcy, and Stormy, the witches from Cloudtower. At the school, Bloom starts to uncover her past secrets and realizes that things aren’t always as they seem. It’s one of the most nostalgic 2000s cartoons, bringing the most thrilling memories from childhood. Can’t be the only one who wants to play a fairy in the school’s play because of this show!
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Class Of 3000
2006—2008 | Cartoon Network | 2 Seasons
Class of 3000 is a Cartoon Network show—an animated series telling the story of a recent graduate of an Atlanta performing arts school who decides to give up a lucrative singing career to become a music teacher. This is arguably one of Cartoon Network’s best shows, along with Johnny Bravo, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and Codename: Kids Next Door. The songs are enjoyable to listen to, the theme tune is really catchy, and the characters are masterfully illustrated.
Even though the show was set, unfortunately, it was canceled after two seasons for unknown reasons. However, many assume that the lawsuit the creator of the cartoon, André 3000 of the hip-hop group Outkast, faced in December 2008 may have contributed to it. In the lawsuit, Timothy McGee claimed André had stolen his idea for a similar cartoon. Even though the case was ultimately dropped, Cartoon Network canceled the show and has since erased all references to it. It’s very unfortunate, considering what a great series it was.
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Tracey McBean
2001—2011 | ABC Kids | 3 Seasons
The show centers on a young fourth-grader, Tracey McBean, who keeps inventing new things to escape tricky situations. Tracey also has a helper to assist her; that is her friend, Shamus Wong, an enthusiastic gardener. Tracey often spots an issue and attempts to solve it with an invention. Still, everything always goes wrong to some extent before she can fix the problem.
It also doesn’t make it easier for her that the McConnolly brothers constantly mock her. Tracey also needs to compete against Lazlo, another boy scientist. However, she knows Lazlo isn’t playing a fair game. In a nutshell, it’s about a girl who just loves science and tackles her problems by finding scientific solutions to everything. You just have to love the humor and the characters. And every episode is bound to bring laughter!
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Ed, Edd n Eddy
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Sitting Ducks
Image source: amazon.com
#17 SpongeBob SquarePants
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Futurama
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Teamo Supremo
2002—2004 | ABC; Toon Disney | 3 Seasons
Animated in the limited animation style and popularized by Jay Ward, Toon Disney cartoons—2000s story of Teamo Supremo depicting the three superhero kids: Captain Crandall, Skate Lad, and Rope Girl. These three stand guard over their state against various villains like Baron Blitz and Madame Snake.
Throughout the series, they must attend school and lead typical young child lives while also fighting crime with the assistance of the city’s well-intentioned but quite incompetent leader. Although the premise sounds very familiar to The Powerpuff Girls (this was particularly what caused the most hate for this series), it’s an entertaining kids’ show to watch nonetheless. For fans of superheroes, it’s a recommended watch.
#20 Courage The Cowardly Dog
Image source: amazon.com
#21 CatDog
Image source: amazon.com
#22 George Shrinks
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Little Robots
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Braceface
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Martin Morning
Image source: primevideo.com
#26 The Grim Adventures Of Billy & Mandy
Image source: amazon.com
#27 The Powerpuff Girls
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Johnny Bravo
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Avatar: The Last Airbender
Image source: amazon.com
#30 Phineas And Ferb
Image source: amazon.com
#31 Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Kim Possible
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Clifford The Big Red Dog
Image source: amazon.com
#34 What’s New Scooby-Doo?
Image source: amazon.com
#35 The Popeye Show
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Fillmore!
#37 Between The Lions
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Baby Looney Tunes
Image source: amazon.com
#39 All Grown Up!
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Corduroy
Image source: amazon.com
#41 Maggie And The Ferocious Beast
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Oswald
Image source: amazon.com
#43 Danny Phantom
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Dave The Barbarian
Image source: amazon.com
#45 Lloyd In Space
Image source: amazon.com
#46 The Proud Family
Image source: amazon.com
#47 Marvin The Tap-Dancing Horse
Image source: amazon.com
#48 Rainbow Fish
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Teacher’s Pet
Image source: amazon.com
#50 The Marvelous Misadventures Of Flapjack
Image source: amazon.com
