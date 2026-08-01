130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were “Assembled” Wrong

It’s been a rough few years, and we all deserve a bit more happiness in life. And there are very few things better in this world than wholesome, cute, and silly animal photos to warm your heart and make you smile.
We are featuring some of the most adorable, funny, goofy, and weird photos from the fab ‘IKEA Pets’ online group, and we hope they’ll brighten your day as much as they did ours. These photos embody the super derpy side of every pet, and they look like their owners might have forgotten to read the instructions and ‘assemble’ them correctly. Ready to smile so much that it hurts? We know we are.
#1 I Can’t… I Just Can’t
Image source: nagytimi85
#2 This Is His Favorite Spot
Image source: ImAwesome3339
#3 Did I Order The Wrong Model?
Image source: VicBweets
Opening up your heart and home to a pet in need is one of the most noble things you can do in life. But make no mistake, taking care of another living, breathing, feeling, thinking being is a huge commitment. You’re taking on the burden of caring for a new friend for many long years to come, and that comes with lots of responsibilities, and not just financial ones.
In other words, you have to be absolutely sure that you’re ready and capable of providing for a pet. It would be heartbreaking to return them to an animal shelter if you realize that you can’t give them the life that they deserve.
#4 I Think I Have All The Parts…?
Image source: UnknownUnicorn
#5 I Was Told To Share This Here 😂 I’m So Happy To Have Found This!
Image source: sykworks
#6 Was Informed I Didn’t Follow The Directions…
Image source: Kakafaceee
Love, care, and affection are all necessary to make your new pet happy. However, you have to set your excitement aside for a moment and really look at your current lifestyle and resources. Ask yourself one simple thing: do you know what your new pet needs, and can you currently provide them with everything?
Do some research about the animal you want to bring into your life. Think ahead and look at potential costs, medical issues, longevity, etc. Meanwhile, be brutally honest with yourself about the time, money, space, etc. you can realistically offer the pet.
#7 Instructions Unclear, Might Have Held The Manual Upside Down
Image source: syzygy_is_a_word
#8 I Feel Like Something Is Wrong…? Just Doesn’t Look Right To Me
Image source: CozyCatInk
#9 What My Coworkers See In My Zoom Background
Image source: Histopotamus
According to the PDSA, you have to ask yourself which pet is best for you, in terms of your routine and household.
What’s more, you have to look through your budget and see if you have the finances to afford a pet.
“It’s no secret that pets can be expensive, so as owners we need to budget and make sure we can afford all the costs,” the PDSA writes.
“Caring for different species will cost different amounts, so you shouldn’t expect a rabbit to cost the same as a dog.”
#10 I May Have Accidentally Combined Two Sets
Image source: Coffin_Nail
#11 A Sitter, Split Down The Middle
Image source: BlueBorjigin
#12 I Wanted To Assemble It But It Just Melted To The Floor! Pls Help!
Image source: Queasy-Stay1882
Aside from food, toys, equipment, and other must-haves for a quality environment, you have to think about veterinary bills, pet insurance, and the like. What’s more, you have to consider whether you can afford to have a fund that you set aside in case your pet has a health emergency. The latter can be immensely expensive.
In the meantime, does your daily routine allow you to spend enough time with your new pet to ensure its mental and emotional well-being? If it’s a more active, outdoor pet, will you be able to match its energy level every single day?
#13 Missing The Tail Unit, Will It Be Stable Or Should I Go Back For The Part?
Image source: [deleted]
#14 Head Placed On Backwards
Image source: Away_Ice9578
#15 Oboe Sometimes Looks AI Generated When He Sits
Image source: ToughReality9508
The PDSA suggests considering the following things before you get a new pet:
- Are you settled? If you’ve just moved home, or are planning to in the near future, now may not be the best time to get a pet
- Is your routine normal? We can’t guess what life will throw at us, but we need to make sure everything is as ‘normal’ as possible before welcoming a new pet into our lives
- Are you ready? Do you have everything your new pet will need? Have you worked out where they’ll eat and sleep?
- Can you provide a calm environment? Moving into a new home is stressful for us and this is no different for our pets! They need to come into a nice calm home where they’ll have time to settle in and adapt at their own pace
#16 Mine Came With The Wrong Nose. Do You Think Anyone Will Notice?
Image source: pupdates
#17 Darn It! His Foot Fell Off Again!
Image source: MiniRems
#18 I Was Told Some Part Is Missing But It Looks Functional?
Image source: Marshmallowbutbetter
According to the PDSA, it’s also vital that you’re honest about whether you actually want a pet in the first place.
“This might seem like a daft question, but it’s important. Pets take a lot of time and commitment, so if it’s not something you’re fully committed to, then a pet probably isn’t for you. You should never get a pet on a whim or because you feel like it at the time, because you might change your mind. You need to be absolutely sure a pet is what you want before getting one!”
#19 Someone Please Make It Make Sense
Image source: Specialist_Emu_6413
#20 I Followed The Directions But This Doesnt Look Right
Image source: YogurtclosetPale1614
#21 Which Leg Is It?
Image source: Satanredcat
Meanwhile, the Animal Humane Society emphasizes that dogs and cats that make a transition to a new home will need time to adjust to their new family’s environment. If they exhibit any problematic behavior, they will require some housetraining and behavior training. And that requires patience.
“If you aren’t prepared to invest time into teaching your new pet appropriate behavior and helping the animal adjust, you should not adopt a pet. Positive reinforcement-based training is recommended for all newly adopted dogs and puppies.”
#22 I Lost My Cat’s Head What Should I Do?
Image source: Similar_Reaction8438
#23 Believe It Or Not There Is Just One Dog In This Car
Image source: GlitchSepGSTGM
#24 Today Is Brought To You By The Letter J
Image source: Professional_Shift69
“Dogs and cats may live 12 to 15 years or more, and providing them with basic needs (food, water, shelter), medical care, and loving attention is important until the very end. Your thoughtful consideration, preparation, and commitment will help ensure a happy home for your new pet,” the AHS writes.
That being said, it’s not like you have to be at home all day long. You’ve got work to get to and plenty of other commitments. But while you’re out, you have to make sure that you’ve created an environment where your new pet can adjust to being alone for a bit in a healthy way.
#25 I Think He’s Still Functional
Image source: [deleted]
#26 What Am I Supposed To Do With This? Didn’t Even Come With All The Parts…
Image source: Outrageous_Owl_4145
#27 Reassembly Required
Image source: WokIn_1427
Originally created in late July, 2021, the ‘IKEA Pets’ community has been brightening up the internet with its wholesome content for the past half-a-decade. In fact, just recently, the group celebrated its 5th birthday… and we hope they’ll continue going strong for at least 5 more years.
According to the moderators, the subreddit is a place for everyone to share their best and most adorable pet fails.
“We’ve all seen what happens when you assemble your IKEA pets without reading the instructions or using all the pieces,” they write.
#28 I Don’t Think My Parents Read The Instructions At All!
Image source: crafty_and_kind
#29 Backwards Multi-Beans!!???
Image source: the_humdrum
#30 Did Any Of Your Pets Come With An Extra Long Tail Attachment?
Image source: BubblyJabbers
Be honest, Pandas, which of these pics make you smile the most? Meanwhile, which ones were so surprising that they actually made you laugh out loud?
What are your beloved pets’ weirdest behaviors?
Share your thoughts, upvote your fave pics, and don’t forget to share these images with your family and friends.
Oh, and if you want to post your goofy pet pics in the comments at the bottom of this list, you’re always welcome to.
#31 I Bought Two Of These And Charged Them Up. The Brown One Immediately Started Doing This – Is It Supposed To Do This? The Gray Model Lies There And Won’t Do A Thing; I Think It’s Defective
Image source: Kindly-Ad7018
#32 Cat Broke
Image source: kbush2496
#33 Help, My Kitten Disassembled And I’ve Already Thrown Away The Instructions!! What Do I Do??!!!
Image source: botanicalraven
#34 Goin Every Which Way 🌪️
Image source: BlueBorjigin
#35 Guys I Think I Fucked Up
Image source: MainWorldliness2441
#36 I Think It’s Defect. How To Assemble This One?
Image source: EclipssEnslaver
#37 I Don’t Know Wth I Did But It’s Stuck Like This Now!
Image source: Maldrich487
#38 Casper’s Default Mode
Image source: B3yondTheCosmos
#39 Assembly Went Fine But I Put It Too Close To The Fire And It Melted
Image source: savingdeathforlast
#40 Beans Is Beauty, Beans Is Grace, Beans Has Limbs In The Wrong Place
Image source: CATNIP_IS_CRACK
#41 Such Elegance
Image source: SlowLizzie
#42 No Matter How Many Times I Fix The Front Left Leg It Twists Back? Did I Put It On Wrong?
Image source: Kit-KatLasagna
#43 Help! My Cat’s Leg Keeps Detaching
Image source: fibonaccifiend
#44 Help, The Package Only Had Two Legs And I Accidentally Attached One To The Cat’s Chest
Image source: Ailury
#45 2pc Set Came In Two Different Colors???
Image source: abitofbecca
#46 It Took All Day To Assemble And Still Ended Up Like This
Image source: VISnowgoose
#47 Help! 5 Yr Old Model Coating Coming Off???
Image source: thisismywifiname
#48 They Sold Me Only Fur, Where Is My Cat I Bought
Image source: donquijiote
#49 Uh.. Customer Service Please?
Image source: scabsfox
#50 I Think Something Went Wrong
Image source: skskskkskskskskskksk
#51 Doesn’t This Model Usually Come With Legs?
Image source: Chibeazer-Heeler
#52 Did I Put The Ears On Backwards?
Image source: paperkitten75
#53 Still Puzzled At How My Cat Managed To Sleep In This Position
Image source: patentmom
#54 Unit Came With 4 Smaller Models, One Is A Replica
Image source: -flybleu
#55 The Folks At Asahiyama Zoo Might Have Put Together Their Pallas Cat Wrongly That Morning
Image source: fullnameqwertyu
#56 I Think I Got The Boxes Mixed Up…
Image source: Finnyfish
#57 Parts Missing. DIY Fix
Image source: scabsfox
#58 Dog Only Looks Out Window Upside Down
Image source: brooklynbabyblue
#59 Faulty Assembly? Looks Misaligned
Image source: Creep_147
#60 My 9 Week Old Dachshund Didn’t Come Home With Instructions. I Heard You All May Be Able To Assist?
Image source: UnicornSparkIes
#61 I Ordered This Cat Last Week And She Was Missing Her Back Leg. Still Works Well Though
Image source: Raw-JPEG
#62 Does Anyone Have That L-Shaped Tool Thingy
Image source: itseemyaccountee
#63 I Think He Was Assembled Wrong🤔
Image source: Past-Local-2616
#64 I Didnt Get The Instructions For This Cat
Image source: [deleted]
#65 I Accidentally Installed This Backward; Now It’s Stuck. Can Anyone Suggest A Tool That Can Gently Pry It Out Without Damaging The Unit?
Image source: Kindly-Ad7018
#66 Some Paws Got Lost During The Shipping
Image source: k_carmZ
#67 Head Is Facing Wrong Way, What Do I Do
Image source: votszka
#68 Someone Needs Spare Cat Arms?
Image source: -Duste-
#69 It’s Longer Than I Expected And Don’t Think It’s Going To Fit In The Space
Image source: ggoodlady
#70 Packaged Without Teeth Or Ears??
Image source: Emergency-Turnip16
#71 Reassembly Required
Image source: Fauustina00
#72 My First Time With A Flat Pack Cat, How Did I Do?
Image source: [deleted]
#73 I May Or May Not Have Spilled Coffee On The Instruction Manual And Now Idk What I’m Doing
Image source: Corgi_teefs
#74 I Tried My Best To Follow The Instructions To Assemble Them; But What’s Happening Here?
Image source: zhars_fan
#75 Got Sent A Dog Shaped Cat So Upset How Do I Fix?
Image source: willysucker629
#76 I Bought This Laundry Organizer, It Attacked Me??
Image source: Germericanlovechild
#77 Instructions Unclear, Leg Put On Upside Down?? Customer Support Of No Help
Image source: chlonado
#78 Product Does Not Stack Well
Image source: greens_beans_queen
#79 I Think I Mixed Up The Pieces
Image source: StarwinWeds
#80 Box Came With Mismatched Part
Image source: Halloweenpenguin
#81 Yes Customer Service….. I Think I Messed Up
Image source: [deleted]
#82 They Stack Now?
Image source: A10___Warthog
#83 I Let The Kids Assemble It
Image source: Common-Mango-9387
#84 Didn’t Think I’d Need The Instructions.. Is It Supposed To Look Like This?
Image source: Awesomeness314
#85 My Husband Sent Me This. Should I Go Help Him Or Let Him Figure It Out On His Own?
Image source: nagytimi85
#86 Not Sure What I Did Wrong, Cat Does Not Look Like The Picture On The Box?
Image source: maine_coon2123
#87 All I Got Was A Bag Of Spare Parts
Image source: 2kewt4ewe
#88 Confused
Image source: Aggravating-Fee-9138
#89 I Think I Should’ve Read The Instructions…oops
Image source: kaitlyn-prince1812
#90 Assembly Instructions Not Clear
Image source: Punquie
#91 Unboxing
Image source: [deleted]
#92 Uhhh…i Need To Read The Directions Again
Image source: Bitterrootmoon
#93 I Think I Need To Go Back To Step 6. Something Got Put On Backwards…
Image source: light-shadow-color
#94 I Think I Put Her Head On Wrong…
Image source: SnowWhite315
#95 My Latest Purchase
Image source: Hennarise83
#96 I Don’t Think I Put Her Together Right
Image source: SquashMedium4223
#97 Instructions Too Difficult To Follow
Image source: one-punch-knockout
#98 Tail Is On Wrong
Image source: Emotional_Fan_7011
#99 Forgot To Pick Up The 2nd Box
Image source: Impressive-Car4131
#100 Defect? The Toe Beans Keep Spreading Out Everytime The Drumstick Is Stretched
Image source: Kqthryn
#101 I Don’t Know Where I Went Wrong
Image source: [deleted]
#102 I Was Told To Post My Cat Here. I Think He’s Was Assembled Wrong
Image source: TanaFey
#103 Anybody Know How To Fix This?
Image source: Ivexxe
#104 I Should Have Paid Extra For The “Has A Spine” Option
Image source: Common-Seesaw6867
#105 Not Sure How This Is Even Possible
Image source: Beardedplantfella
#106 The Snoot Bones Connected To The Knee Bone, Right?
Image source: am_dog
#107 My Lenny Is Upside Down 🙃
Image source: TheBrofurhood
#108 Tried To Assemble This Border Collie. Instructions Unclear
Image source: Kaessa
#109 I Think I Assembled My Cat Wrong
Image source: rynfox6
#110 Instructions Unclear, Assembled A Demon
Image source: adrianaiuliana17
#111 Umm, This Doesn’t Look Right
Image source: Sinaenuna
#112 We Didn’t Follow Instructions
Image source: hickoryhazel520
#113 What Did I Do Wrong? I Don’t Think It’s Supposed To Stand This Way
Image source: iambirdy_
#114 Assembled Incorrectly And Missing Parts😳 Still Works Great Though
Image source: bbjindi
#115 We Gave Up Eventually
Image source: ShakeyJake8115
#116 If I Could Explain To You What I’m Looking At I Would
Image source: Mothmans_Sidepiece
#117 No Idea What I Did Wrong, But This Pic Made Me Feel Like I Was Having A Stroke LOL
Image source: FriskyDingoOMG
#118 I’ve Failed Again Putting Together My Märš
Image source: FisherNate91
#119 I’m Not Sure What Happened Here. 😅
Image source: kenny710
#120 Can I Still Return Him If I Haven’t Unpacked Him?
Image source: little_known_entity
#121 I Ironed It By Mistake! How To Restore To Original Form?
Image source: Equivalent-Potato692
#122 I Was Told Levi Belongs Here
Image source: undercover_cheetah
#123 From The As-Is Section, He’s Missing A Piece But That’s Ok
Image source: bunks_things
#124 Cat Directions Unclear, Made Shrimp
Image source: Anya_CottonCandy
#125 Seems Very Flimsy – Is It Meant To Bend Like This? Also Legs Definitely Not Fitted Correctly
Image source: Quanglewanglehat
#126 Permanently Stuck In The Packaging
Image source: Kindly-Ad7018
#127 Are These Supposed To Snap Together Like This?
Image source: Sivart67
#128 Ummmm … 🤨
Image source: Babymakerwannabe
#129 I Think I Assembled My Cat Wrong
Image source: fibonaccifiend
#130 Is This Normal For My Cat? 😅
Image source: xeenicole
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