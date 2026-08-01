130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were “Assembled” Wrong

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It’s been a rough few years, and we all deserve a bit more happiness in life. And there are very few things better in this world than wholesome, cute, and silly animal photos to warm your heart and make you smile.

We are featuring some of the most adorable, funny, goofy, and weird photos from the fab ‘IKEA Pets’ online group, and we hope they’ll brighten your day as much as they did ours. These photos embody the super derpy side of every pet, and they look like their owners might have forgotten to read the instructions and ‘assemble’ them correctly. Ready to smile so much that it hurts? We know we are.

#1 I Can’t… I Just Can’t

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: nagytimi85

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were “Assembled” Wrong

#2 This Is His Favorite Spot

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: ImAwesome3339

#3 Did I Order The Wrong Model?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: VicBweets

Opening up your heart and home to a pet in need is one of the most noble things you can do in life. But make no mistake, taking care of another living, breathing, feeling, thinking being is a huge commitment. You’re taking on the burden of caring for a new friend for many long years to come, and that comes with lots of responsibilities, and not just financial ones.

In other words, you have to be absolutely sure that you’re ready and capable of providing for a pet. It would be heartbreaking to return them to an animal shelter if you realize that you can’t give them the life that they deserve.

#4 I Think I Have All The Parts…?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: UnknownUnicorn

#5 I Was Told To Share This Here 😂 I’m So Happy To Have Found This!

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: sykworks

#6 Was Informed I Didn’t Follow The Directions…

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Kakafaceee

Love, care, and affection are all necessary to make your new pet happy. However, you have to set your excitement aside for a moment and really look at your current lifestyle and resources. Ask yourself one simple thing: do you know what your new pet needs, and can you currently provide them with everything?

Do some research about the animal you want to bring into your life. Think ahead and look at potential costs, medical issues, longevity, etc. Meanwhile, be brutally honest with yourself about the time, money, space, etc. you can realistically offer the pet.

#7 Instructions Unclear, Might Have Held The Manual Upside Down

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: syzygy_is_a_word

#8 I Feel Like Something Is Wrong…? Just Doesn’t Look Right To Me

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: CozyCatInk

#9 What My Coworkers See In My Zoom Background

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Histopotamus

According to the PDSA, you have to ask yourself which pet is best for you, in terms of your routine and household.

What’s more, you have to look through your budget and see if you have the finances to afford a pet.

“It’s no secret that pets can be expensive, so as owners we need to budget and make sure we can afford all the costs,” the PDSA writes.

“Caring for different species will cost different amounts, so you shouldn’t expect a rabbit to cost the same as a dog.”

#10 I May Have Accidentally Combined Two Sets

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Coffin_Nail

#11 A Sitter, Split Down The Middle

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: BlueBorjigin

#12 I Wanted To Assemble It But It Just Melted To The Floor! Pls Help!

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Queasy-Stay1882

Aside from food, toys, equipment, and other must-haves for a quality environment, you have to think about veterinary bills, pet insurance, and the like. What’s more, you have to consider whether you can afford to have a fund that you set aside in case your pet has a health emergency. The latter can be immensely expensive.

In the meantime, does your daily routine allow you to spend enough time with your new pet to ensure its mental and emotional well-being? If it’s a more active, outdoor pet, will you be able to match its energy level every single day?

#13 Missing The Tail Unit, Will It Be Stable Or Should I Go Back For The Part?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: [deleted]

#14 Head Placed On Backwards

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Away_Ice9578

#15 Oboe Sometimes Looks AI Generated When He Sits

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: ToughReality9508

The PDSA suggests considering the following things before you get a new pet:

  1. Are you settled? If you’ve just moved home, or are planning to in the near future, now may not be the best time to get a pet
  2. Is your routine normal? We can’t guess what life will throw at us, but we need to make sure everything is as ‘normal’ as possible before welcoming a new pet into our lives
  3. Are you ready? Do you have everything your new pet will need? Have you worked out where they’ll eat and sleep?
  4. Can you provide a calm environment? Moving into a new home is stressful for us and this is no different for our pets! They need to come into a nice calm home where they’ll have time to settle in and adapt at their own pace

#16 Mine Came With The Wrong Nose. Do You Think Anyone Will Notice?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: pupdates

#17 Darn It! His Foot Fell Off Again!

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: MiniRems

#18 I Was Told Some Part Is Missing But It Looks Functional?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Marshmallowbutbetter

According to the PDSA, it’s also vital that you’re honest about whether you actually want a pet in the first place.

“This might seem like a daft question, but it’s important. Pets take a lot of time and commitment, so if it’s not something you’re fully committed to, then a pet probably isn’t for you. You should never get a pet on a whim or because you feel like it at the time, because you might change your mind. You need to be absolutely sure a pet is what you want before getting one!”

#19 Someone Please Make It Make Sense

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Specialist_Emu_6413

#20 I Followed The Directions But This Doesnt Look Right

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: YogurtclosetPale1614

#21 Which Leg Is It?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Satanredcat

Meanwhile, the Animal Humane Society emphasizes that dogs and cats that make a transition to a new home will need time to adjust to their new family’s environment. If they exhibit any problematic behavior, they will require some housetraining and behavior training. And that requires patience.

“If you aren’t prepared to invest time into teaching your new pet appropriate behavior and helping the animal adjust, you should not adopt a pet. Positive reinforcement-based training is recommended for all newly adopted dogs and puppies.”

#22 I Lost My Cat’s Head What Should I Do?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Similar_Reaction8438

#23 Believe It Or Not There Is Just One Dog In This Car

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: GlitchSepGSTGM

#24 Today Is Brought To You By The Letter J

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Professional_Shift69

“Dogs and cats may live 12 to 15 years or more, and providing them with basic needs (food, water, shelter), medical care, and loving attention is important until the very end. Your thoughtful consideration, preparation, and commitment will help ensure a happy home for your new pet,” the AHS writes.

That being said, it’s not like you have to be at home all day long. You’ve got work to get to and plenty of other commitments. But while you’re out, you have to make sure that you’ve created an environment where your new pet can adjust to being alone for a bit in a healthy way.

#25 I Think He’s Still Functional

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: [deleted]

#26 What Am I Supposed To Do With This? Didn’t Even Come With All The Parts…

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Outrageous_Owl_4145

#27 Reassembly Required

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: WokIn_1427

Originally created in late July, 2021, the ‘IKEA Pets’ community has been brightening up the internet with its wholesome content for the past half-a-decade. In fact, just recently, the group celebrated its 5th birthday… and we hope they’ll continue going strong for at least 5 more years.

According to the moderators, the subreddit is a place for everyone to share their best and most adorable pet fails.

“We’ve all seen what happens when you assemble your IKEA pets without reading the instructions or using all the pieces,” they write.

#28 I Don’t Think My Parents Read The Instructions At All!

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: crafty_and_kind

#29 Backwards Multi-Beans!!???

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: the_humdrum

#30 Did Any Of Your Pets Come With An Extra Long Tail Attachment?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: BubblyJabbers

Be honest, Pandas, which of these pics make you smile the most? Meanwhile, which ones were so surprising that they actually made you laugh out loud?

What are your beloved pets’ weirdest behaviors?

Share your thoughts, upvote your fave pics, and don’t forget to share these images with your family and friends.

Oh, and if you want to post your goofy pet pics in the comments at the bottom of this list, you’re always welcome to.

#31 I Bought Two Of These And Charged Them Up. The Brown One Immediately Started Doing This – Is It Supposed To Do This? The Gray Model Lies There And Won’t Do A Thing; I Think It’s Defective

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Kindly-Ad7018

#32 Cat Broke

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: kbush2496

#33 Help, My Kitten Disassembled And I’ve Already Thrown Away The Instructions!! What Do I Do??!!!

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: botanicalraven

#34 Goin Every Which Way 🌪️

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: BlueBorjigin

#35 Guys I Think I Fucked Up

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: MainWorldliness2441

#36 I Think It’s Defect. How To Assemble This One?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: EclipssEnslaver

#37 I Don’t Know Wth I Did But It’s Stuck Like This Now!

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Maldrich487

#38 Casper’s Default Mode

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: B3yondTheCosmos

#39 Assembly Went Fine But I Put It Too Close To The Fire And It Melted

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: savingdeathforlast

#40 Beans Is Beauty, Beans Is Grace, Beans Has Limbs In The Wrong Place

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: CATNIP_IS_CRACK

#41 Such Elegance

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: SlowLizzie

#42 No Matter How Many Times I Fix The Front Left Leg It Twists Back? Did I Put It On Wrong?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Kit-KatLasagna

#43 Help! My Cat’s Leg Keeps Detaching

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: fibonaccifiend

#44 Help, The Package Only Had Two Legs And I Accidentally Attached One To The Cat’s Chest

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Ailury

#45 2pc Set Came In Two Different Colors???

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: abitofbecca

#46 It Took All Day To Assemble And Still Ended Up Like This

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: VISnowgoose

#47 Help! 5 Yr Old Model Coating Coming Off???

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: thisismywifiname

#48 They Sold Me Only Fur, Where Is My Cat I Bought

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: donquijiote

#49 Uh.. Customer Service Please?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: scabsfox

#50 I Think Something Went Wrong

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: skskskkskskskskskksk

#51 Doesn’t This Model Usually Come With Legs?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Chibeazer-Heeler

#52 Did I Put The Ears On Backwards?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: paperkitten75

#53 Still Puzzled At How My Cat Managed To Sleep In This Position

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: patentmom

#54 Unit Came With 4 Smaller Models, One Is A Replica

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: -flybleu

#55 The Folks At Asahiyama Zoo Might Have Put Together Their Pallas Cat Wrongly That Morning

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: fullnameqwertyu

#56 I Think I Got The Boxes Mixed Up…

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Finnyfish

#57 Parts Missing. DIY Fix

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: scabsfox

#58 Dog Only Looks Out Window Upside Down

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: brooklynbabyblue

#59 Faulty Assembly? Looks Misaligned

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Creep_147

#60 My 9 Week Old Dachshund Didn’t Come Home With Instructions. I Heard You All May Be Able To Assist?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: UnicornSparkIes

#61 I Ordered This Cat Last Week And She Was Missing Her Back Leg. Still Works Well Though

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Raw-JPEG

#62 Does Anyone Have That L-Shaped Tool Thingy

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: itseemyaccountee

#63 I Think He Was Assembled Wrong🤔

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Past-Local-2616

#64 I Didnt Get The Instructions For This Cat

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: [deleted]

#65 I Accidentally Installed This Backward; Now It’s Stuck. Can Anyone Suggest A Tool That Can Gently Pry It Out Without Damaging The Unit?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Kindly-Ad7018

#66 Some Paws Got Lost During The Shipping

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: k_carmZ

#67 Head Is Facing Wrong Way, What Do I Do

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: votszka

#68 Someone Needs Spare Cat Arms?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: -Duste-

#69 It’s Longer Than I Expected And Don’t Think It’s Going To Fit In The Space

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: ggoodlady

#70 Packaged Without Teeth Or Ears??

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Emergency-Turnip16

#71 Reassembly Required

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Fauustina00

#72 My First Time With A Flat Pack Cat, How Did I Do?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: [deleted]

#73 I May Or May Not Have Spilled Coffee On The Instruction Manual And Now Idk What I’m Doing

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Corgi_teefs

#74 I Tried My Best To Follow The Instructions To Assemble Them; But What’s Happening Here?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: zhars_fan

#75 Got Sent A Dog Shaped Cat So Upset How Do I Fix?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: willysucker629

#76 I Bought This Laundry Organizer, It Attacked Me??

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Germericanlovechild

#77 Instructions Unclear, Leg Put On Upside Down?? Customer Support Of No Help

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: chlonado

#78 Product Does Not Stack Well

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: greens_beans_queen

#79 I Think I Mixed Up The Pieces

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: StarwinWeds

#80 Box Came With Mismatched Part

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Halloweenpenguin

#81 Yes Customer Service….. I Think I Messed Up

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: [deleted]

#82 They Stack Now?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: A10___Warthog

#83 I Let The Kids Assemble It

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Common-Mango-9387

#84 Didn’t Think I’d Need The Instructions.. Is It Supposed To Look Like This?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Awesomeness314

#85 My Husband Sent Me This. Should I Go Help Him Or Let Him Figure It Out On His Own?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: nagytimi85

#86 Not Sure What I Did Wrong, Cat Does Not Look Like The Picture On The Box?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: maine_coon2123

#87 All I Got Was A Bag Of Spare Parts

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: 2kewt4ewe

#88 Confused

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Aggravating-Fee-9138

#89 I Think I Should’ve Read The Instructions…oops

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: kaitlyn-prince1812

#90 Assembly Instructions Not Clear

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Punquie

#91 Unboxing

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: [deleted]

#92 Uhhh…i Need To Read The Directions Again

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Bitterrootmoon

#93 I Think I Need To Go Back To Step 6. Something Got Put On Backwards…

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: light-shadow-color

#94 I Think I Put Her Head On Wrong…

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: SnowWhite315

#95 My Latest Purchase

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Hennarise83

#96 I Don’t Think I Put Her Together Right

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: SquashMedium4223

#97 Instructions Too Difficult To Follow

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: one-punch-knockout

#98 Tail Is On Wrong

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Emotional_Fan_7011

#99 Forgot To Pick Up The 2nd Box

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Impressive-Car4131

#100 Defect? The Toe Beans Keep Spreading Out Everytime The Drumstick Is Stretched

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Kqthryn

#101 I Don’t Know Where I Went Wrong

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: [deleted]

#102 I Was Told To Post My Cat Here. I Think He’s Was Assembled Wrong

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: TanaFey

#103 Anybody Know How To Fix This?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Ivexxe

#104 I Should Have Paid Extra For The “Has A Spine” Option

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Common-Seesaw6867

#105 Not Sure How This Is Even Possible

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Beardedplantfella

#106 The Snoot Bones Connected To The Knee Bone, Right?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: am_dog

#107 My Lenny Is Upside Down 🙃

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: TheBrofurhood

#108 Tried To Assemble This Border Collie. Instructions Unclear

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Kaessa

#109 I Think I Assembled My Cat Wrong

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: rynfox6

#110 Instructions Unclear, Assembled A Demon

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: adrianaiuliana17

#111 Umm, This Doesn’t Look Right

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Sinaenuna

#112 We Didn’t Follow Instructions

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: hickoryhazel520

#113 What Did I Do Wrong? I Don’t Think It’s Supposed To Stand This Way

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: iambirdy_

#114 Assembled Incorrectly And Missing Parts😳 Still Works Great Though

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: bbjindi

#115 We Gave Up Eventually

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: ShakeyJake8115

#116 If I Could Explain To You What I’m Looking At I Would

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Mothmans_Sidepiece

#117 No Idea What I Did Wrong, But This Pic Made Me Feel Like I Was Having A Stroke LOL

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: FriskyDingoOMG

#118 I’ve Failed Again Putting Together My Märš

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: FisherNate91

#119 I’m Not Sure What Happened Here. 😅

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: kenny710

#120 Can I Still Return Him If I Haven’t Unpacked Him?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: little_known_entity

#121 I Ironed It By Mistake! How To Restore To Original Form?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Equivalent-Potato692

#122 I Was Told Levi Belongs Here

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: undercover_cheetah

#123 From The As-Is Section, He’s Missing A Piece But That’s Ok

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: bunks_things

#124 Cat Directions Unclear, Made Shrimp

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Anya_CottonCandy

#125 Seems Very Flimsy – Is It Meant To Bend Like This? Also Legs Definitely Not Fitted Correctly

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Quanglewanglehat

#126 Permanently Stuck In The Packaging

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Kindly-Ad7018

#127 Are These Supposed To Snap Together Like This?

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Sivart67

#128 Ummmm … 🤨

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: Babymakerwannabe

#129 I Think I Assembled My Cat Wrong

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: fibonaccifiend

#130 Is This Normal For My Cat? 😅

130 Cute And Derpy Pets That Look Like They Were &#8220;Assembled&#8221; Wrong

Image source: xeenicole

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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