Toxic GF Refuses To Block Bestie Whom She Cheated With, BF Gives Ultimatum To Choose Between Them

It’s funny how some entitled humans never realize the value of the people that they have in life, and when they do, it’s already too late. After all, they can’t do anything once the ship has already sailed away from the shore, can they?
Just look at this couple, for instance. The guy forgave his cheater girlfriend on one condition that she block her affair partner. She did it in front of him, but then he found out that she had unblocked him, not once, but twice! Scroll down to find out all the drama that followed…
More info: Reddit
Some humans often take their partners for granted, and only realize their value when they leave them
The poster found out that during summer break, his girlfriend cheated on him with her best friend for 3 months, and she came begging for forgiveness
Eventually, he decided to forgive her on the condition that she block her “best friend”, and she agreed, but he found out that she had lied to him
This happened not once, but twice, and she kept giving excuses for her behavior, but the poster was finally done with her drama and lies
After he vented online, Redditors advised him to break up with her, as she was toxic, and the relationship was just dragging him down
It clearly made him realize that he had been with the wrong person all along, but then, he met another person soon
With his new girlfriend, there was no drama, and he was glad that he had finally found someone who genuinely cared for him
Today’s story is about betrayal and how the original poster (OP) overcomes it. When his college started after summer break, OP’s girlfriend started making weird accusations that he had changed. Eventually, he found out why, as she confessed that she had cheated on him with her best friend for three months, and then came begging for forgiveness.
She kept bombarding him with calls, and when he finally picked up, she cried profusely and refused to stop. In fact, she even tried to manipulate him by refusing to eat anything until he had to convince her to. The next day, she also forced him to meet her and kept asking him to forgive her. He relented and agreed, but gave her an ultimatum to choose between him and her best friend.
She chose him, so he asked her to block her affair partner, which she did. Things moved on with the couple, and the guy finally started trusting his girlfriend again. However, much to his disappointment, he saw a text from her best friend, and he confronted her. The whole sob story repeated where she blocked him, begged for forgiveness, and he relented.
As though this was not a learning lesson enough, she unblocked and started talking to her friend again, but OP finally put his foot down. Despite her begging, he didn’t forgive her after that and broke up. A year later, he gave an update that ending things with her was very liberating. In fact, he found another girlfriend, who truly cared for him, and he was in a much better place.
Experts warn that infidelity can have devastating short-term and long-term effects on the person who is cheated on. In fact, they have even coined a term for it, Post-Infidelity Stress Disorder, and they claim that it can have the same impact as PTSD. It’s truly annoying that victims like the poster literally do nothing wrong, yet they are the ones who end up suffering so much.
Data also shows that someone is three times more likely to cheat if they have already done so in the past. Also, the fact that she unblocked her best friend twice raised people’s suspicions. They pointed out that she may have feelings for this guy and could cheat on the poster again. Many people blatantly said that OP was a fool to give his girlfriend another chance.
However, research suggests that it is one of the most difficult relationship decisions that a person can ever make. We can just sit and judge him all we want, but the truth is that we don’t really know what he went through already when he forgave her. Besides, better late than never, as he realized how toxic it was just being with her.
Netizens were delighted by the update that he finally found a loving and caring girlfriend. When he mentioned the last-slice-of-pizza fight, folks humorously commented that he should always let her have it.
Well, I am definitely glad that he got the joyful ending that he truly deserved. What about you? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments below!
Folks online expressed their happiness at the poster’s update, as his story had a perfectly joyful ending
