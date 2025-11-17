This Artist Illustrates Funny Realities Of Living With A Cat (30 New Pics)

Cat & Cat comics is a charming and humorous series that centers around the everyday interactions between a human named Suzy and her feline companions. The series is set in a world where pets and humans live together in a mutually beneficial relationship, much like the world we inhabit today. Suzy possesses the unique ability to understand the language of cats, which leads to many comical and magical scenarios that readers are sure to enjoy.

Susie Yi’s comic series originated in October 2018, during the artist’s first digital Inktober challenge. Starting with simple doodles of her own pets, Mickey and Minnie, the artist gradually expanded her daily drawings into the delightful and imaginative world of Cat & Cat. The series has since grown into a beloved universe known as the “cativerse,” featuring charming and relatable characters that are sure to capture the hearts of readers who love cats and enjoy humorous feel-good comics.

Susie has also posted on Bored Panda before, and if you’d like to see some more of her older work then make sure to click here, and here.

More info: Instagram | susieyi.com | Facebook | twitter.com | patreon.com | webtoons.com | tapas.io

#1

