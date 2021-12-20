Power Book II: Ghost – Why Cane Tejada Is The Black Sheep of the Family

Cane Tejada portrayed by Woody McClain is one of the main supporting characters in Power Book II: Ghost. We first met Cane in the first season when he puts a bullet in the head of a gang leader that got out of hand. From that moment onward we knew that Cane wasn’t someone to play with. Cane Tejada quickly became the primary antagonist in Season 1 and Season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost when he refused to work with Tariq as Monet had ordered. His jealousy of Tariq led him to make some bad decisions that not only put his family at risk but ruined the trust that Monet had in him.
Who Is Cane Tejada?
Cane Tejada is the eldest son of Monet and Lorenzo Tejada and at one point he was also Monet’s right-hand man. Although his intentions are always good when it comes to his family, he is a rebel that thrives in chaos and violence. It’s no denying that Cane has heart, but he lacks discipline which is probably why his father didn’t trust him to run his organization when he got booked for twenty-five years on drug and gang affiliation charges.
Why Is Cane The Black Sheep Of The Family?
At the end of Season 1, Cane found himself estranged from his family after Monet disowned him.They got into a huge fight and Cane accidentally hit her. Although Lorenzo is behind bars, he still has pull and he used his power to check his eldest son. Lorenzo summoned Cane to the prison where he had two guards whoop his butt. “Don’t you ever put your hands on my wife again,” was Lorenzo’s last words to him before he went Cane was devastated and rightly so because what’s a man without his family? Nevertheless, it’s hard to feel bad for Cane because he doesn’t think twice about his actions and his poor choices will catch up to him in the long run.
What Happens To Cane Tejada In Season 2?
Viewers had a lot of theories this season. The main one being that Cane is Mecca’s son, the leader of the new crime family that he’s trying to get in good with and unbeknownst to him Monet’s former lover. However, that theory was debunked in Episode 4, when Mecca told Monet that he knew Zeke was their son. In Season 2, Cane is able to work his way back into his family good graces only because they need a plug. What they don’t know is that Cane cleverly created that need by replacing their product with sugar, one of the oldest tricks in the books. Monet let’s Cane back into the house after being admonished to by Lorenzo. Diana, Cane’s little sister is suspicious about how Cane got back in good with the family after conveniently providing a new plug. When Diana expresses her concerns to Lorenzo during a jail visit he reminds her that Cane is family and family takes care of each other no matter what. Now that Cane is back in good with his family you would think that he would be on his best behavior. It looks like he’s already scheming behind Monet’s back again. After confiding in Mecca, the Tejada’s family new plug) he develops a plan to control Tariq through Brayden. Monet already made it very clear that they needed to work together and be cordial. This plan to control Tariq is going to get out of hand at some point.
Will Cane Go Down For Detective Ramirez’s Murder?
“You made your choices,” those were Monet words to Cane after she told him to dig up Detective Ramirez body. Translation, if you go down for the murder you’re going to have to take that body. Cane does exactly what Monet tells him to do but after talking to Mecca he decides to frame someone else for Ramirez’s murder. That person is Tariq. I can’t say that we didn’t see this coming. After all, Cane wants Tariq gone out of their lives and what better way to do that than by putting all the heat on Tariq. At the end of Episode 4, Cane slips Detective Ramirez’s badge into Tariq’s nightstand. Setting Tariq up won’t be that simple. I mean he is Ghost’s son. Some people believe that Tariq is going to beat Cane at his own game. Keep in mind that Tariq is the only way that the Tejadas are able to move product with virtually zero risk since they are invisible. If Tariq goes down for bother murders back to the street corners they go!