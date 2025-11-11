Artist Breathes New Life Into Old Disney Scenes By Painting Over Them

Most people bristle at the prospect of seeing updates or remakes of their favorite childhood books, shows, or movies. Digital artist and Illustrator Tyson Murphy, however, has recreated a few scenes from a couple of classic Disney movies that will, despite their new look, reignite your love for the classics.
To create the two movie remakes (from 101 Dalmations and The Sword In The Stone), Murphy simply captured still images from the two movie scenes and digitally painted over them in Photoshop, applying his charmingly colorful style. The beautiful drawings are both true to the classics and true to Murphy’s creative vision. He’s only created two Disney remakes so far but has indicated that he may decide to do more.
These Disney character illustrations are just the tip of the iceberg. Murphy currently works as the lead character artist for Blizzard Entertainment’s World Of Warcraft video game, which has millions of subscribers worldwide. His specialty as an illustrator of dynamic, colorful, and creative characters is readily apparent in the rest of his work as well, whether it’s done professionally or just for fun. His work ranges from simple illustrations to 3d models and concept art.
To see more of this creative illustrator’s work, be sure to check out his website!
Source: Blogspot | Tumblr | Deviantart | Instagram
101 Dalmatians
The Sword In The Stone
Tyson is a lead character artist for Blizzard Entertainment who likes drawing creative characters on his spare time:
He also created this heartwarming comic about his son Max, who has Autism:
