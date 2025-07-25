I Make Wholesome Comics About Two Rescue Cats And Their Human Who Understands Cat-Speak

Hi there! I created Cat & Cat comics series less than a year ago to share a world where adorable cats could talk and we could understand them. Based on my two real rescue cats, Cat & Cat comics is a cozy, wholesome, and at times weird and magical webcomics about two cute cats, Mickey and Minnie, and their human servant Suzy, who can talk with them and understand cat-speak. These funny comics tackle topics about mental health, contentment, love, family, and, of course, the random quirks cats have.

Mickey and Minnie are not your average cartoon cats. Mickey runs his own cafe, and Minnie is secretly a magician who can summon demons and battles some demons of her own. The cute comics are relatable whether or not you have a cat, and I hope they make you feel happy.

So sit down, make yourself at home, and enjoy these comic strips!

#1 Why Cats Sleep So Much

#2 Boundaries

#3 The Stare

#4 Bohemian Rhapsody

#5 Me, Myself, And I

#6 Sick

#7 I Am A Cat!

#8 Donut

#9 Little Red Riding Hood

#10 Being Productive

#11 Cat Costumes

#12 Random Cat Beds

#13 New Day

#14 Empathy

#15 Being Me

#16 Rainy Days

#17 Fluffy

#18 Burrito

#19 Artist

#20 Blanket

#21 Three Wishes

#22 New Cat

#23 Wake Up

#24 Hide And Seek

#25 Cat Olympics

#26 Cat Shelters

#27 Party Time

#28 Edamame

#29 Fortune Telling

#30 Unlikely Pairings

