Jerk Boss Denies Teen A Day Off After Her Best Friend Died, So She Maliciously Complies

Every now and then, bosses get the chance to do the right thing, to remind their employees that they matter to the business, and taking advantage of this opportunity can significantly contribute to building a positive company culture and retaining talent. But some are so ridiculously stubborn, they can’t even recognize these moments.
In a recent post on the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance‘, a platform user who goes by the nickname TheLowCalHalzone recalled her teenage years when she was working at a bakery and needed a favor. Her best friend had just passed away and she needed time off to process what happened. However, the man in charge denied her request.
This 17-year-old received the tragic news that her best friend had passed away
But her boss didn't care about it
Mental health is often ignored in the workplace
Employers more or less understand that you need a day off when you have the flu and can barely get out of bed. However, many of them still fail to realize that a mental burden can be just as debilitating.
When ResumeLab, a leading resource provider on resumes and career advice, surveyed over 1,000 U.S.-based respondents to investigate key issues around mental health in the workplace, it found that 60 percent have felt discriminated against at work because of their mental health condition.
According to ResumeLab’s Mental Health 2023 Report, 68 percent are concerned that disclosing their mental health condition would harm their professional reputation. Fifty-nine percent also reported feeling that their mental health condition hindered their career advancement.
“This data confirms that fear and stigmas surrounding mental health in the workplace still exist,” Agata Szczepanek, Career Expert at ResumeLab, told Bored Panda in an email statement.
“While much progress has been made to support workers, continuing to improve policies and building inclusive and accepting work environments should remain a priority for companies,” Szczepanek added.
According to the numbers that ResumeLab shared with Bored Panda, the top reasons for work-related mental health struggles are:
(Perhaps the prevalence of these issues is why this story resonated so much with other Redditors and prompted many of them to share their own similar experiences.)
However, it’s in our best interest to bring it up
Deborah Grayson Riegel, a keynote speaker and consultant who teaches leadership communication for Wharton Business School and Columbia Business School, believes we have to talk about mental health at work because when we deliberately avoid addressing it, the problems only grow.
“When we do (and research confirms this) we are likely to be happier, less stressed, and more confident and productive in our jobs. Opening up can even nudge others to share their experiences — creating a more trusting, psychologically safe, and inclusive space for everyone,” Deborah, who is also the author of Go To Help: 31 Strategies to Offer, Ask For, and Accept Help, explained in Harvard Business Review.
She said that before you approach your boss, know that you are not required to share your medical record with anyone, so only refer to the details that you are comfortable with, or that you feel are relevant to your performance and wellbeing at work.
“You may be entitled to certain legal rights in your city, country, and organization. Take the time to read about the current laws on disability protection and mental health in your country of residence or employment, as well as the policies in your organization. You may want to ask your HR team for additional information if you feel comfortable doing so and you trust your HR team to keep your request confidential.”
A mental health challenge is different from a disorder. It takes place when there’s a major change in your thoughts, feelings, or behaviors that interferes with your ability to work or live your life as usual. It may also be temporary if it is triggered by a specific stimulus or event; for instance, a trigger could be a recent breakup, a sick family member, or another significant occurrence, like in the case of our Reddit story, a loss of a best friend.
“Even if you recognize that your condition is temporary … know that many people benefit from some support,” Deborah Grayson Riegel added. “Think about what has worked well for you during past mental health setbacks, if you’ve had one before: Was it speaking with a close friend or family member? Attending a support group for people experiencing similar challenges? Talking to a professional?”
Also remember that educating your manager includes being open to their questions. But you are allowed to set boundaries when questions feel too intrusive or personal. For example, if you tell them that you’re in recovery for a substance abuse disorder, you might be willing to disclose that you attend regular Narcotics Anonymous meetings, however, if they ask about what substances you’ve used in the past and you do not want to continue down that line, all you need to say is, “I’m not comfortable sharing that.”
At the end of the day, a job is just a job. No deadline or project is worth sacrificing your own well-being for.
People were appalled by this particular boss's decision
But many shared similar stories and showed that, sadly, situations like this one are quite common
