Mother Gets On The School Bus To Defend Her Daughter Against Bully, Act Empowers Other Kids Too

Don’t poke the mama bear! A woman went viral for defending her daughter against her school bullies. Taking to her TikTok page on Saturday (September 7), a woman who goes by “YammiP” shared footage of the moment she stepped into a school bus to give out to those involved in making her child feel miserable.
In the video, which has since amassed nearly 10 million views, YammiP revealed that someone in 10th grade had been picking on her daughter, who is in the seventh grade.
The two-minute clip showed the angered mom confronting the bus driver about being told by her daughter that someone had been tormenting her, but the bus driver had not done anything about it.
“When she came to you and [called] somebody, cause when she came to you, you should have [gone] to the teacher,” YammiP told the driver. “You should have said something.”
Image credits: bigyammip
The protective mom went on to address everyone on the bus, exclaiming: “So if anybody else, seventh grade, anybody, don’t let nobody pick on y’all that’s in high school.”
She added: “Don’t let her bully y’all, ’cause you ain’t gonna bully mine. And you, being a bus driver, you better get it under control.”
YammiP continued: “So tell the principal, and y’all can tell your mamas that I got all y’all, ’cause ain’t none of y’all getting bullied by her. […]
Image credits: bigyammip
“And you make sure you call your supervisor, whoever. Cause this better be the last time somebody says anything to my child.”
Hundreds of people flocked to praise the mom, as a TikTok user commented: “I’d be calling transportation about the driver, the principal about the 10th grader and doing this as well.
“I’d take them all down.”
Image credits: bigyammip
A person wrote: “I know that’s right mama.”
“Honestly, when the school doesn’t do anything, this is the result,” a netizen added. “[People] don’t play about their children. So handle the bullying before the parents take control. Bullying should [have] severe consequences.”
Someone else penned: “Maaaaaan the way the bus driver would be catching these handddds.”
Image credits: bigyammip
A separate individual chimed in: “That bus driver would’ve got it too over my child!!”
On Sunday (September 8), YammiP clarified in a new TikTok video that upon being confronted, the bus driver couldn’t recall being notified of her daughter’s concerns with her bully.
“I got on the bus, and I asked the bus driver,” the mom explained. “She didn’t recall the incident.”
YammiP noted: “I let the children know that bullying is not okay. That’s not something that should be done, and everyone should treat everyone how everyone should be treated.”
She went on to reveal that her daughter’s bully had harassed other children at their school. On Monday (September 9), YammiP shared another follow-up video on TikTok.
This time, she explained in more detail: “My daughter and her friend [were] on a bus at the end of the day on their way home, and her friend showed her a jump scare video.
Image credits: bigyammip
“So my daughter, you know, she screamed, and the 10th grader told her: ‘If you scream again, I’mma come over there and slap the F out of you and take your phone.'”
YammiP then explained that her daughter’s friend recorded the offender before informing the bus driver that the 10th grader was threatening them.
“The bus driver didn’t do nothing. She told the principal. The principal didn’t notify me or call me,” the TikToker added.
YammiP also said that she had called her daughter’s school principal, but the principal had not taken any action and instead encouraged YammiP to call the guilty 10th grader.
“The only thing the principal said was, you know, ‘I don’t tolerate no bullying, you know, but next time, don’t get on the bus,’” the mom said. “That’s literally the only thing he said to me.”
Although bullying is still a widespread issue affecting millions of children worldwide, the form of abuse has fortunately decreased in certain countries.
Image credits: bigyammip
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, between 2021 and 2022, about 19 percent of students ages 12 to 18 years in the US were reported to be bullied during school.
The result represents a lower percentage than the one reported for the period between 2010 and 2011 (28 percent).
Moreover, between 2021 and 2022, among students who were bullied, 22 percent reported that the bullying happened online or by text.
There is a strong link between mental health and bullying, according to the Anti-Bullying Alliance. Young people who have experienced bullying are more likely to experience mental health issues, and those who have mental health issues are more likely to be bullied.
The Alliance states that bullying that is not responded to effectively can cause children and young people to develop other coping strategies, such as self-isolation or self-harm.
Additionally, it can cause significant disruption to their ability to engage with school, learning, and their wider relationships.
