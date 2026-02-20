This Rescue Dog Was Returned To The Shelter With Stage 4 Cancer, But Her Old Foster Reopened His Home

Macchiato’s life has been anything but easy. After surviving on the streets, briefly finding a home, and then being returned to a shelter with devastating news about her health, her future looked heartbreakingly uncertain. At nine years old, the gentle pit bull–terrier mix was facing not only the loss of stability but also a terminal diagnosis that meant her time would be limited.
But just when things seemed darkest, someone who already knew her stepped forward – ready to open his heart and home once again. Instead of letting her final chapter unfold in a shelter, he made sure her remaining days would be filled with comfort, dignity, and as much love as possible.
In November 2024, Macchiato was discovered starving and hurt on the streets of New York City
Bored Panda reached out to Leah Cohn, Lifesaving Supervisor at Best Friends Animal Society in NYC, to learn more about Macchiato’s emotional journey and the incredible twist of fate that brought her back to a familiar and loving home.
When we asked how the dog first arrived at the shelter, Leah explained that “Macchiato was originally found as a stray and brought to Queens ACC, at which point Best Friends Animal Society in NYC took her in.” From there, her path toward healing – and eventually reunion – began.
She was rescued by Best Friends Animal Society, where staff quickly brought her into care, knowing she needed more than just shelter walls — she needed love
Mo Hussain, a longtime volunteer and foster, welcomed her into his home to decompress and heal
Speaking about the difficult moment when Macchiato was returned, Leah shared that it brought “mixed feelings” to the team. “On one hand, we were sad to see her back, especially with medical concerns, and empathetic to the heartbroken adopter who was experiencing financial hardship and could no longer care for her. On the other hand, we were grateful that the adopter chose to bring her back to us and trusted us to care for her.”
Despite her hardships, Macchiato showed a mild, serene nature that touched everyone around her
Despite everything, Macchiato’s spirit never wavered. Leah told us that “Macchiato returned with the same gentle and loving energy as when she had left our building last. She greeted staff and new people with a wagging tail and sweet nature!” Because of her illness, the team made sure her stay was as comfortable as possible. “We made sure that she spent her limited time at the shelter as our downstairs office dog so our staff could play with her, give treats and cuddles, and offer a comfy bed in a quieter space until her previous foster came to pick her up.”
Mo began calling her Lady because of her quiet dignity, even in her toughest moments
As the days passed, her true personality began to bloom in her foster home
Her reunion with Mo was just as heartwarming as one might imagine. “She greeted him like an old friend with a wiggly tail and happily walked right out the center by his side,” Leah said. Due to her prognosis, Macchiato is not available for adoption and is instead spending her remaining time with her dedicated foster family.
Soon after, she was adopted – her sweet demeanor quickly won someone’s heart
Six months later, due to changes in her adopters’ work schedules, she was returned to the shelter
As for how she’s doing now, Leah’s update was both tender and hopeful. “Macchiato currently lives with Mo and his dedicated family and has the most amazing life.” In addition to her regular meals, the family prepares homemade food for her, and her medication helps maintain her energy and appetite. Most mornings, she enjoys running off-leash with other dogs at a nearby park – her favorite activity – before heading home for a well-earned nap.
Shortly after her return, staff noticed a concerning mass on her neck
Tests revealed aggressive, inoperable lymphoma that had already spread to multiple lymph nodes
Leah also shared a touching detail about the care Macchiato receives. When a tumor on her neck became an open wound, “Mo’s mother crocheted her a neck wrap to keep her from scratching at it. Mo even slept for days on the couch next to her to make sure she wasn’t scratching it overnight until it healed.” She added, “They never leave her alone and make sure that she has every single comfort.”
“We couldn’t be more grateful to Mo and his family for giving her such an incredible life, however long that may be,” Leah concluded.
Though there was no cure, Best Friends held onto hope – Macchiato still had life in her
Mo didn’t hesitate – he opened his home to her again, this time for fospice care
Mo shared that his connection with her was unlike anything he’d experienced before
Daily walks and gentle play became precious rituals between Macchiato and her foster dad
Off-leash hours at Fort Greene Park gave her moments of blissful freedom
Mo and his family are determined to make “the rest of her life the best of her life
Her story stands as an inspiration – reminding us that even in the hardest moments, love matters most
No one knows exactly how much time Macchiato has left. But what’s certain is this: thanks to Mo and his family, her remaining days are filled with warmth, comfort, and unconditional love
