Cross Stitch Helped Me Find Calm In A Noisy World, And Here Are My Designs (23 Pics)

by

Hey Pandas! My name is Julie, and I’m a little bit obsessed with cross-stitch. When I first picked up a needle and thread, I thought it would just be a simple way to take a break from endlessly scrolling through social media. But the more I stitched, the more I realized how calming and rewarding it felt. Soon, I started creating my own patterns, and that’s when cross-stitch became something much bigger than just a hobby.

Each piece begins as an idea that I turn into a pattern, and then it slowly comes to life, stitch by stitch. It takes time and patience, but seeing hundreds of tiny crosses transform into a full picture is like watching magic happen in slow motion.

Most of my designs are flowers, landscapes, and seasonal patterns. Sometimes I frame them; sometimes I turn them into greeting cards—but my favorite part is when people see them for the first time. Their eyes light up when they realize it’s all handmade.

Here are some of the patterns I’ve created and stitched. Which one would you pick as your favorite?

More info: ballwool.com

#1

#1

#2

#2

#3

#3

#4

#4

#5

#5

#6

#6

#7

#7

#8

#8

#9

#9

#10

#10

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

#14

#14

#15

#15

#16

#16

#17

#17

#18

#18

#19

#19

#20

#20

#21

#21

#22

#22

#23

#23

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
