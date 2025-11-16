Hey Pandas, Who Was The “Local Legend” At Your School? (Closed)

I’m not talking about celebrities, I mean that one student that everyone knows and remembers because of something.
#1
So in 3rd grade there was this kid EVERYONE knew. He was in my class. Let’s call him Cane. Cane was cutest coolest guy in our grade and literally every girl liked him, and every guy wanted to be him. Well I had a HUGE crush on him and basically stared at him like a lost puppy dog while my friend, let’s call her Mave, was the only girl who DIDNT like Cane. But later I found out Cane was a jerk we had tons of beef blah blah, apparently he had a twin brother wich scared THE HECK out of me, and I’m still friends with “Mave” And literally just told me she had a crush on Cane too she just didn’t tell me all these years. Whoop that was a lot.😅
#2
In high school, it was well known that the twins, ‘John’ & ‘Jane’ FakeSurname had broken an ultimate taboo since they had sex with each other. ‘Jane’ was even pregnant with her brothers child/nibling. Everybody in school ‘knew’ this and made fun of them relentlessly. It was of course bulls**t, entirely untrue. I know this because my brother was the one that started the rumors. My brother was definitely a total a*****e. I don’t know anything else about the twins from school besides that rumor started just to make fun of them.
#3
So at my school, there was this kid that EVERYONE knew. He was just kinda your average kid for the first few weeks of school. And then, one day, he wore a skirt to school. So many people bullied him that day, they were just a pack following him around the hallway. It didn’t bother him though, he took it all in stride. Our school also has weekly announcements, and he pretty much ran the whole thing, so he was pretty well known. He started the announcements once saying “Hello my guys and gals, and non-binary or other pals!” The whole school was divided. Half loved him, half hated him. Because of him, many other people opened up as lgbtq+, including me. Again, EVERYONE knew him, and by the end of the year he was one of the most popular people in the school, all because he didn’t care what other people thought about him. He really was a legend.
#4
There is this one kid at my school, (we’ll call him billy) who helps everyone all the time. He just happens to be in the same room as you when you need help. Billy also makes people laugh when they feel depressed.
#5
Alexis Ohanian. He is the cofounder of Reddit and went to my high school.
Tik Tok star Bryce Hall went their too but we don’t talk about that.
#6
This kid in 3rd grade (let’s call him Jeremy) was playing kickball when it was his turn to kick. This madlad went loudly, in a strong accent, “I SCORE HOME RUN!” Well what do you know, dude kicked it over the fence and ran the entire way around the bases
