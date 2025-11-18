Hey Pandas, What Is A Product You Will Never Use Again And Why? (Closed)

Products you have beef with and why? Could also be a whole brand.
#1
Nestle, for their exploitative business practices.
#2
Chic-Fil-A and Hobby Lobby because of their right wing ownership
#3
Cigarettes. The smell, the cost, the taste, the illness.
The death.
#4
Spectrum/Charter cable & internet serivces. *NEVER* again. When I bought my house I signed up for their service, at a promo rate. It took them 2 weeks to get it installed and working, and over the next 6 months not one single time was I billed the correct rate. I called them every month and was told I’d be “credited the difference”. I had automatic payments set up, and because of a holiday weekend my paycheck hit a couple days late and the automatic payment didn’t clear. I got no notice of it, the next month they just double billed me plus late fees. None of which was listed on that month’s bill, and the total went over my account balance at the time so that payment didn’t clear. Cable stopped working, I called them about it. No mention of money owed, just scheduled a tech to come out the next week. The day before he was coming over, the internet stopped working. I called them to ask to make sure the tech could handle both issues, and THEN I was told I owed for three (three?) months – still all at the full, non promo rate. I told the service rep I’d be glad to pay it, but they needed to at least turn the internet back on so I could collect from some clients and also why did I not get a notice of this? The first person I talked to said I didn’t have a mailing address on file. Just billing and service addresses – which were the same. Didn’t make sense to him either, so he updated it and then forwarded me to someone who could take care of things.
This person proceeded to insult me repeatedly, call me names, call me a cheap loser, questioned my employment, told me I was a liar because they could clearly see the mailing address on my account, etc etc. I asked to speak to their supervisor, they told me they were the supervisor. I said I wanted to talk to their boss, they said they didn’t have a boss. I said fine, cancel my service. I’ll have DSL set up instead, and hung up.
The very next day I got a bill not just for the 2 months behind but for the next 2 months – after I cancelled – and all the equipment. I called to ask if they could have someone pick up the equipment, they said no. I had to bring it to a particular local office that was over an hour’s drive away, and their hours were 10am-4pm Monday-Friday. I was going to have to take a half day off work just to take their modem and cable boxes back to the office. They also said they would not accept them if I shipped them to the office.
I told them if they sent me a correct bill and came to pick up the equipment, I’d pay them, otherwise they’d never receive their money. I let the collections sit on my credit report for 7 years until it fell off.
The irony here is I still get a mailer from them weekly – sometimes twice a week – and someone knocks on my door every 3 months. I now have fiber optic internet through another company and never have problems. And that 1gbps service is half the price the 200mbps cable bill was.
#5
My Pillow… founder Mike Lindell is just… ewww. too much to include, Google him.
#6
As a gamer, I’ve sworn off the games from a few development studios. EA, Ubisoft, and Activision/Blizzard.
For EA, it’s because they’re a predatory studio that focus more on predatory monetization rather than actually making their games good/fun to play.
For Ubisoft, their games are becoming too similar to each other. Massive open worlds, but not a lot meaningful things to fill said open worlds.
For Activision/Blizzard, having an outright toxic work environment, and their games just being outright terrible nowadays. They also have more of a focus on having predatory monetization (microtransactions, season passes, etc.) instead of their games being fun to play.
#7
ANY product that is knowingly testing on animals (dogs, cats, rabbits, rats, monkeys, etc). That practice is SEVERLY outdated and should have never begun in the first place because the results are useless to humans. Especially when the product is ONLY for humans.
#8
I have resolved to stop reading BP. Too much america bashing and toxic users
#9
Nair hair removal cream. I was getting ready for beach day decided to test if it really worked on my big toes. I didn’t even leave it on the whole length of time before I rapidly cleaned it off due to the intense burning sensation. I spent my beach day with one foot buried in the sand to hide the unsightly chemical burn on my toe. Glad I tested it first.
#10
Funko Pops. In 2023 the company threw about $30+ million dollars of figures in the trash because the felt clearancing would cheapen their brand. They should’ve donated them to children. Then at least their brand would get the publicity for the charitable act and the figures wouldn’t be in landfills.
#11
Food delivery apps….a complete waste of money. A $12 meal ends up costing $25. And the delivery people are exploited.
#12
GM. Besides the fact that their products are c**p nowadays, they killed over 300 people because they KNEW the Cobalt ignition switch was faulty and didn’t want to spend the less than $5 a car to fix it.
They just kept making them with the issue. Car turns off while driving…no big deal.
Problem is many of the drivers were inexperienced teens who don’t know what to do when that happens.
#13
Idk if this counts, but hobby lobby. I’ve cut ties with them and I only buy art supplies at Michael’s or on Amazon. I know Amazon has been involved in some controversies lately but it’s one of the few websites my dad trusts when it comes to buying things online.
#14
#15
Any and all “subscription” products. If a company can cut me off from using what I paid for, then I don’t own it, so I won’t buy it in the first place.
GOG sucks because some of its games don’t work, but at least I can download everything I bought and those games will always work, offline or online. And MP3s and movies on my hard drive will ALWAYS be there, not deleted from some “cloud” without warning.
OTOH, Steam, Sony, Apple, Google, and others suck harder because at ANY time you can lose EVERYTHING you paid for with no recourse, no refund.
Printers? Cars? Home appliances, for crying out loud, where people have been abused, cheated and robbed without compensation? Hell no, I won’t buy any of that junk.
#16
Ok, I’m embarrassed to admit this, but I jumped on the Sham-Wow bandwagon when it first came out. Turns out it’s just squares of felt that don’t absorb ANYTHING, except my money. I trusted you, Vince!
#17
Chick-Fil-A because…umm…homophobia? Haribo-https://www.triplepundit.com/story/2017/haribo-gummy-bears-accused-cruelty-humans-and-animals/14626 so yeah. also anybody know why i have a bunch of draft posts i can’t publish? maybe i just forgot how to but i can’t find the button.
#18
My Zippo. I’ve quit.
#19
Monkey’s Paw. Two stars, because in retrospect, the description was accurate.
#20
Organix Oaty Bars for kids (UK)- I have never seen a more blatant case of shrinkflation! Their bars are suddenly about 25% smaller, for the same price. What a nerve.
#21
Face book, Instagram… so much healthier once I ditched those toxic feeds
#22
Hardee’s/Carls Jr. Not that I really went there in the first place, but I worked there for about a year. It was a nightmare. Corporate tried every which way to screw over both the workers and the customers. They had me working there as a manager for most of my time there, but never certified me as a manager so I never got a raise. They made it very difficult for you to even get access to your paycheck. If customers ordered something, but it actually was a “meal”, (meaning they get a small discount), you could not say, “Oh! We could turn that into a meal and save you a few cents. There was no correcting the customer. The owner of the franchise is a huge right-winger/Trump lover.
#23
Menstrual cup! it is advertised as an easy to use product but really, that could not be farther from the truth. That thing traumatized me, it went straight to the garbage after one use… it is not as easy to remove as you might think! be really careful if you are using it for the first time
#24
the blue OGX shampoo and conditioner (i think it’s argan oil or something idk)
i used it and within a week, i lost 3/4ths of my hair.
as someone who is very impartial to my ✨think, jet black, shiny✨ hair, I was really upset by this. i worked rlly hard to keep it nice and soft and this shampoo and conditioner took off years of hard work and maintenance.
dont make the same mistake i did
#25
My mom swore of Cici’s Pizza after one day we went.
We had gone a lot when I was around 5-7, but there was one day with such bad service she swore to never go there again.
So my mom is allergic to pineapple, and I love pineapple on pizza (dont kill me) so she ordered half pineapple and ham and half cheese. They made the pizza all pineapple, so when the lady brought it out, my mom asked for them to remake it.
We watched the lady take our pizza into the back and PICK OFF THE PINEAPPLE FROM THE PIZZA AND PUT THEM ON THE FLOOR. I should probably add that the part of the pineapple my mom is allergic to is the juice, because it’s super acidic. So even if she picked them off, the juice is already on there.
So at this point my mom was LIVID. She saw a guy with the word manager on the badge, and told him what we saw. He stood up for the worker, saying that she would never do that. We told him to go in the kitchen and check the floor, as the pineapples were still there. He goes back, looks, sees them on the floor, and then proceeds to tell my mom that it could have been anyone, and that we had no proof. There were also no security cameras…
Anyways, we refused to pay for the food, and they didn’t object too much ig, cause I remember my mom storming out with little 7 year old me holding her hand. We went to Panda Express instead, which had great service and even greater food :)
#26
Brands not products:
Blockbuster
Circuit City
RadioShack
American Apparel
Toys R Us
All tragically dead.
#27
This site, because some pretty awful double standards (sometimes political, sometimes not) For example: it’s okay to make fun of men being stupid/dumb, but as soon as someone makes a joke about women being sensitive or unpredictable or something, that person is automatically labeled as sexits, misogynist, etc… Then there’s the hate on right wingers, calling them all extremists, and deciding that any trump supporter is automatically a bad person, without knowing who they are or what they’re really like. (I know some really nice supporters of him, and I’m great friends with them, but their support for that man does not stop me from being amicable and friendly), but as soon as I share my republican leaning opinions about why I dislike the left, I am at risk of being down voted and canceled on this sight. I feel like any right wing leaning person is down voted, just because they are on that side of the spectrum. Basically, if you do not agree 100% with what is said, you will be hated on and bashed yourself in the comments. I feel like the users on this site need to be more respecting and understanding of people who disagree with them, and the majority left wing users on this site need to accept the right wing users more. I wish we could all have peaceful and respectful conversations about our different, let’s say, views on abortion, because there is not one way to think or act in most situations on here.
I’m also tired of seeing all the hate on religion. Religion is not bad, it’s the people who take it too far. In fact, religion can be a very good thing if used correctly. I wish that we could, again, talk about our beliefs calmly without downvoting someone because they believe in god so they must be a bad person. I know not everyone on here is like that but I’ve seen a lot of it. Religion can also be very personal and important to some people (like me) and we really don’t like it when some on this site down play it as some sort of mental illness that we have that we believe in a God. (If you look it up, there is scientific evidence that Jesus did exist, so it’s not just faith based)
I know I’m probably gonna get canceled on this site for this post, but these things are really important to me and I would like us to be able to get along better when it comes to this.
TLDR: We all need to be more accepting and respectful to people who have different opinions or beliefs than us, especially when it comes to political beliefs or religious beliefs.
#28
Roomba. I had one of the earlier ones and I would spend more time dealing with it’s problems than if I would just vacuum . It kept on getting stuck on everything, and would randomly drop the trash all over the floor. The brushes would not stay on either. After numerous calls to their help desk I just gave the thing to the Salvation Army. $ 300 down the drain. I have a different brand now, no problems.
#29
Trojan Condoms. They break easily, like waaaayyy too easily. they also do not help the experience at ALL!!! 0/10*
#30
Steak & Shake. Had a lousy experience dining there once while on the road. Bad food, and it was overpriced. From now on I bring a sandwich and my own snacks.
#31
Lume…the (pit-stick) deodorant is the only good product as it lasts 72 hours to 80 hours, smells like powder. However, the rest of Lume product line smells like dirty feet and dirty vagina. Then when you look at Lume’s prices, way to much $$ to spend on a Sampler pack at $80.00 USD for 5 items?! Three of those were Trial size. Yeah I kept the pit-stick but returned the rest (body wash/body cream) and was reimbursed $56.00 USD for what I returned. Don’t waste your time or money on Lume.
#32
Simply Energy … Australian Electricity Provider…dealing with customer service degenerates into an uncontrollable farce …..they are worse than cigarettes. Avoid.
#33
Cheap Mach 3 razor blades (Amazon Basics). They come pre-dull for your displeasure!
#34
#35
UPS. Their customer service took a nosedive from an already lackluster level when covid started. They were making money hand over fist and could not bother to improve their systems. I lost and had to reschedule so many jobs because of their tenuous at best grasp on logistics. I will not order from anyone who uses UPS (unless they have fedex and usps as an alternate). Not that FedEx is the bees knees but in my experience they are the lesser of the two garbage piles.
#36
PayPal. I get constant spam/fishing texts and emails telling me about huge amounts of money charged to my account for things I didn’t buy and got tired of calling to make sure it was really just spam. Easier to just not have an account and not have to fret about it.
#37
This one is pretty minor, but Life Savers candy. They changed the flavors in their 5-flavor roll back in the early 00s. Haven’t had them since.
#38
Mouthwash.
It’s basically toilet cleaner. Particularly the stronger, teeth whitening kind that, even with dilution, gave the inside of my mouth chemical burns. My gums were turning white and my tongue was irritated.
Swishing and gargling with saltwater is a heck of a lot safer, cleans and draws our infections just as well, if not, better.
#39
Can’t remember the brand but… prune gummy candies… funny thing is I don’t have beef with prunes! I actually kinda like them!
#40
The coffee drink i had on one of the big cruise ships in stockholm. Wanted to realx at the bar after traveling from northern sweden to stockholm…
Ordered a coffee drink, got it (it looked and it smelt AMAZING) but as soon as i took a sip out of it, i spat it out out of pure shock. Imagine vodka, tequila, whiskey, rum and the taste of ONE coffee bean…yeah that sh** was horrible 🤦♀️
#41
Nintendo. They had their hay-day back in the 90’s but these days the hardware is unreliable and expensive. They don’t attract many developers to their platforms so the games tend to be iterations of the same franchises over and over. Don’t get me started on the Nintendo fan-crowd, “OMG!! new Mario game!!!!! I hear it’s a side-scroller.”
#42
Menstrual products. Because I’m a male
