40 Bizarre Treasures That Could Only Be Found In Secondhand Shops, As Shared On “Charity Shop Stuff”

In my humble opinion, there are few places in the world more magical than a thrift store. They’re full of unexpected treasures like outdated clothing items that would be bold statements today, VHS tapes of films you haven’t watched in decades and bizarre home goods that make you wonder why they were ever created in the first place. What’s not to love?
So in celebration of all of the wackiest things shoppers have ever found at secondhand stores, we’ve taken a trip to the “Charity Shop [Stuff]” Facebook group. Below, you’ll find some of the quirkiest objects that have ended up on thrift store shelves, as well as conversations we were lucky enough to have with thrifting experts Dina Younis of Dina’s Days and Jessica Potter of Used & Loved, so enjoy this opportunity to virtually window shop and be sure to upvote all of the items you might have been tempted to purchase!
#1 Perfect Ideas For Summer Holidays!
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#2 Crud Mug Of The Day. Oxfam Guisborough
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#3 Band Of Cats At Jane’s Charity Shop, Also Romsey
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#4 Godalming Barnardos. The Volunteer Said She Couldn’t Bring Herself To Put It Out But Priced It At £1 Each Tassel – Now That’s My Sisters Birthday Gift Sorted
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#5 Saw This Today & Left It There
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#6 I Love It!
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#7 Lol Saw This In Footsteps Gloucester
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#8 Well, Made Me Laugh… Jumble Sale Fundraiser For A Youth Theatre, East Oxford, 20p
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#9 A Must For All Workplaces. We’ve All Done It. Hope Rescue, Pontypridd
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#10 Found This In Scope In Great Yarmouth… Definitely Came Home With Me So I Can Prank My Kids
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#11 Bhf Lincoln UK… A Must Have For Any Dog Owner
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#12 Saw This At Charity Shop Any Ideas
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#13 British Heart Foundation Gloucester Lol She’s Armless Really
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#14 First Donation Of The Day
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#15 My Partner Went On A Charity Shop Binge Today And Came Home With This Thing! He’s Named It Cuthbert Age UK- Wolverhampton
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#16 For All You Gary Barlow Fans. Barnardos Milton Keynes
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#17 3 Old Ring Pulls In Plastic. Age UK Walthamstow. And It Is Now Mine…
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#18 Was It Me You Were Looking For £1 From PDSA Brighton
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#19 This Delight Can Be Yours For The Princely Sum Of £3.99. Age UK In Crosby, Liverpool
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#20 Needless To Say We Didn’t Buy It £4…mens T-Shirt
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#21 Barnsley Charity Shop Fish Sliders
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#22 £4 Barnados Dudley
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#23 Julia’s House, Christchurch….only £3
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#24 I’m Guessing Sue Wasn’t Happy With Her 50th Birthday Present From Friends
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#25 It’s What She Would Have Wanted. And For £4 This Wasn’t Being Left Behind. Highams Park Counselling Charity Shop
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#26 In Case Anyone’s Looking For A Bag Of 4 Pebbles (Don’t Even Know Why On Earth You’d Donate, Let Along Try And Sell Them) You Can Find These At The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#27 Yep, A Meerkat Elvis. And It Was In The Glass Cabinet So It Was Worth A Fair Bit…
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#28 Oxfam Cleveleys If You Want This Fine Garment!
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#29 Run Don’t Walk For This Beautiful Outfit In Barnardo’s Fallowfield!!
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#30 What The Actual …..? Cancer Research Penzance
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#31 Not Entirely Sure…but I Think It’s A Plastic Eiffel Tower You Hang Around Your Neck And Drink Alcohol From. Salvation Army, St Petersburg, Fl
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#32 I Have Questions. Questions I’m Not Sure I Want To Know The Answers To. Still Available In Haw, Hull If You Want A Budget Option For Your Old Granny
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#33 There Are Some Charity Shops That Think They Are Antique Shops. Cornwall Hospice Truro Has Many Items With Price Tags Like This. £700…. Kerching!
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#34 Rspca Blackstock Rd
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#35 Apple Sauce Head Found In Tenovus, Romsey
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#36 Easter Bunny In A Mr Tumble Waistcoat Anyone? Available From Salvation Army Newmarket
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#37 Seen In Greenwich
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#38 What’s In Your Knickers? My Purse Of Course £2.50 Leeds, (Forgot Exactly Which Shop)
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#39 Someone’s Been Having A Go At Painting… Do Charity Shops Ever Throw Anything Away Because It’s Really Bad? Pdsa, Newcastle Upon Tyne
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
#40 Well If You Are A Last Of The Summer Wine Fan.. Longfield Glos £3.50 Each
Image source: Charity Shop [nonsense]
