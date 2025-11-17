Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Met Someone Famous? (Closed)

Who is someone famous you’ve met? Share your story.
#1
Muhammed Ali, while visiting Aunt & Uncle in Chicago when I was a kid. I still have the autograph.
#2
A few of them, but my favorite was David Ogden Stiers (Charles from MASH).
He was so nice and very down to Earth.
#3
1. I loved old movies growing up. Probably because I had to watch them when staying with the grandparents. 1 of my favs was The Parent Trap. No not the horrible remake with “what’s her butt” but the original with Brian Keith and Maureen O’Hara. When I was about 7, my family stayed at a B&B. Every evening everyone sat at a large communal table and ate dinner. On the 1st night I looked up and saw someone at the other end of the table. I made my mom take me down there and said “I love you in The Parent Trap.”
The response I got was pure shock. “How the H#LL do you know about The Parent Trap? I did that movie more than 40 yrs ago.”
I replied ” You were the dad. Right?”
“Thats right, I was. My name is Bryon Keith. ”
He was so tickled that I recognized him that I was invited to his end of the table every night for the rest of our stay.
2. At 12 yrs old, my mom got tickets to the Metallica/Guns & Roses concert at Cowboy stadium. She had a good friend who knew the head security dude for GnR so when we got there, I found out we had backstage passes. After the concert, we go down to the gate that allows access backstage. Security took one look at me, my 40 something mom, and her boyfriend and denied us access. I was not having it… I refused to leave the line and suddenly Mom’s friend sees her security dude way across the way. I had no shame and screamed his name at the top of my lung over and over until he finally heard me. We got past the first gate and were led up to this dark hall with a guy on a stool at the end. He looked at 12 yr old me and did not want to let me in. Head security guy asked my mom “Is she cool?” and Mom says “yeah”. He told the guy to let us in. Immediately to my right was Axel Rose, alone, watching the 3 strippers that were on the poles. Next, I see Lars Ulrich sitting in a hot tub on the other side of the stage. We let them be, as they were clearly absorbed in the art of the dance, and went further into the room. I saw a large pool table and decided to head towards it. Suddenly I realized I was right behind SLASH!!! I was freaking out. He turned, saw me (at 12) and did a double take. He was so surprised that I was in the room that he stopped talking to the people he had been talking to and started to talk to me. Asked me how I got backstage and if I wanted to play pool. He loved that my mom had brought me and said it reminded him of his own mom. He told me to call him Saul. So, at 12 yrs old I played pool with Slash (Saul Hudson), Kirk Hammett, and Duff McKagan until 4 am. Best night EVER
#4
I don’t know how famous they are outside of Australia but anyway. Adam Hills (comedian) and Peter Hudson (ex-football player).
#5
I once met Ashton Kutcher. He stopped by my house to use the bathroom at random, and my MIL’s dog bit him on the left leg. One can still see the faint blood stain on my porch because I didn’t clean it all up in time. He was courteous enough to autograph the police report and press charges against me, and now I’m due to report to jail in a few days. What a guy!
#6
I don’t know if it really counts as “meeting”, but Weird Al once came into the arcade where I was working in the ’90s, and I made change for him. He mostly played the Alpine Racer skiing game, and a couple of the driving games. Not a real big gamer, I guess.
#7
My sister saw a lot of “celebs”. A few moviestars, princes and kings, politicians… she is just traveling or going to work and she sees them. She is not a fan, so she never asks a picture or signature. But she has promised my kids to ask a signature/photo if one day she will see one of their favorite sportstars.
#8
Shirty …. the slightly aggressive bear. ( Australia )
#9
Working in a movie theater for years and going to ComicCons, I’ve met many famous people. Adam West, Eric Roberts, Tia Carrere, to name just a couple.
#10
Steven King I owned 1st Subway Sub shop in Bangor ME down street from his home. Regular customer nice guy.He got upset because he lost his ‘buy 6 get one free card’ (back when Subway was actually good!)
#11
I don’t really remember it, but as a toddler I was a background extra in a movie called Raising Cain with John Lithgow. Apparently he was super nice.
I also saw, but didn’t meet because I was too shy, Timothy Hutton, Aldis Hodge, and Beth Riesgraf in a bar where I was watching a concert by their costar Christian Kane.
#12
Idk if this counts but I met Haley Skarupa (an Olympic Gold Medalist).
She gave me a signed hockey stick.
#13
My father was a popular DJ at a local country music station back in the 60s and early 70s, and was always involved in promoting the country music concerts that came through and taking care of whatever transportation or other needs they had. So us kids (my two older sisters and me) got to hang out around some of the true country music legends and a regular basis. Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, etc. I’m sure we were just background noise to them, and they pretty much were to us too at the time. But we were just casually backstage with country music royalty, running around and playing with any other kids that happened to be there for any reason.
#14
Rudy Vallee, James Brown, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Steve Perry (& the other Journey band members), Lindsey Wagner (although we didn’t formally meet, she was in line behind me at an LA club. She was upset because I got in (I was on the guest list) & she didn’t).
#15
I didnt actually meet him directly, but I scared our then prime-minister Jens Stoltenberg and nearly met his security-detail when I “ambushed” him with a question about where to find a store. I was only a teen, stressed, lost and angry. As he stammered out a finger to point, two shaddows where closing in on both sides of him, making me focus on his face for the first time. He looked petrified 😂 Sorry, Jens. I didnt mean to frighten you.
#16
2 time Dakar winner Toby Price. Came into my motorcycle shop to buy parts. Spent over an hr talking to everyone and packing pics. Deadset legend. Also Tony Iommi in Sydney Airport. Really laid back and quiet.
#17
Maybe not FAMOUS famous, but I’ve had two meet & greet sessions with Starset (a rock band known for songs like “My Demons”, “Carnivore” or “Ricochet”). All amazing, genuine people. Dustin (the singer) is quite a dork considering he’s literally a rocket engineer and loves to crack stupid jokes.
This March, after their show, me and my two friends met Cory Juba near merch booth. He’s a new member of the band and he was so genuinely overjoyed when we told him how much we loved his performance, it was adorable. Was open to photos, talking and even hugs.
So yeah, Starset is an amazing band with amazing people.
#18
Yes. They were perfectly lovely, shy, and do good work. My hubby has met far more and they generally were friendly, patient with fans, etc., so…. No names revealed, but let’s just say, you’d never expect som eof them to be sweeties. Yet they are in real life.
#19
I was acquainted with They Might Be Giants when I was in college. They were good friends of my good friends. Totally sweet fellows. My boyfriend’s father was underground comic artist “Foolbert Sturgeon,” or Frank Stack, who did “The Adventures of Jesus” and illustrated some “American Splendor.” Very interesting.
#20
Leon Russel, Jackson Browne
#21
When I decided to leave the smoking lounge, I handed the cigarette I just lit to a quite surprised Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
#22
At a Horror-fest in Louisville Kentucky met Henry Winkler, super sweet man. Shorter than unexpected. Got a hug, kiss on the cheek and a picture. Confessed I had a huge crush on him as a teen (like very other warm blooded teen when he was the Fonz). Also met the director John Carpenter at the same event.
#23
Not me unfortunately, but my cousin won a contest in 2003(?). Got to play a couple of games of basketball with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.. My cousin was really good at basketball so that helped him play with them for a couple of hours. They had a genuine good time because of this, and I’m still jealous after all these years.
#24
My mom used to talk about hanging out with Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. Apparently she used their van to help men avoid the draft by sneaking them across the Canadian border. I always shrugged it off, like sure mom. But she passed in 1996 and David Crosby and Stephen Stills showed up for her funeral and Neil Young sent flowers. I wish it was under better circumstances.
#25
Bouche and Audi Clay. They’re the most famous cats on all of Bored Panda.
#26
I met Clay Dyer, a famous fisherman with no arms and legs. He even spoke at our church. Him and his wife were so so nice!
#27
Well, he’s kind of only famous in the world of punk music, but my best friend’s husband is Stephen Egerton of Descendents!
#28
Met Dan Smith, singer of Bastille. Gem of a guy, so lovely to talk to and he gave my pregnant belly a hug. 🤰
#29
I met Tony Kushner at an event. I went up to talk to him after, and out of the blue, he gave me a hug. Turns out he thought I was the child of one of his friends. He was overall super nice, a really chill guy.
He’s also a great hugger.
#30
does it count that nick jonas and priyanka chopra came to my uncle’s funeral? we weren’t allowed to talk to them but they were about ten feet in front of me.
#31
I got a picture with both of the piano gusy
#32
David Copperfield. Very very energetic. Met him after a show, I was about 8. Had a very light and airy presence about him, but very nice.
#33
i have! i went to a Walk Off The Earth concert with my mum in New York a few years back. I got to do a Meet & Greet with the band :D and the concert was awesome 🤩
#34
have met several famous people over the years, usually through my jobs. when i was in college i worked as a server at a place that had a restaurant and ballroom. the bands that came through usually had some kind of rider that included food and drinks. most of the servers were young and the management were concerned that they would be star struck and bother the members so they sent me as their server. ( was in my mid twenties at the time while the others were eighteen to twenty.) most of them were very nice and considerate though there were a few that were jerks puffed up with their own egos but, thankfully, those were few.
the one that got me was meeting edward james olmos several years later. i was introduced to him via a friend who knew him due to his being married to someone. by that time i had graduated college and was working on an outreach program and wanted to ask for his assistance in reaching out to different communities. what gobsmacked me upon meeting him wasn’t that he was this polite soft-spoken man but his eyes. when he looks at you he gives you his full attention and for a moment i felt a person could drown in those deep brown orbs.
#35
My cousin was in Taylor Swift’s Shake it Off music video.
#36
Montaigne, when I was at a play
Just saying Montaigne is a Australian Eurovision singer
#37
a guy i know met ruby da cherry at grey day (we are both huge suicideboys fans) and ruby flipped him the bird and ofc the guy gave it right back lol it’s all out of love i swear
#38
I was born and raised in Santa Barbara, so I got to meet: Tom Hanks (and his wife), Jane Fonda, Robin Williams, Efrem Zimbalist Jr, John Gielgud, Jonathan Winters, and I even ran into Stephen Hawking (and chatted with him via his synthesizer!). Lots of famous people in these parts!
#39
I met the painter Bob Timberlake and he was super nice. He gave me and my brother tiny paint sets and invited use to go fishing with him. Not world famous but probably the most famous person I’ve ever met.
#40
I high-fived a Jabbawockeez. Jabbawockee? Plural? Hmmmm..
#41
my mom met dennis quaid and the rock
#42
Nicolas Reyes, founder, and lead singer of Gipsy kings band. we met him while family dining in a bar-restaurant in France. super accessible, super cool. He even posed for a pic with my granma
#43
HammerFall members. My then fiancé and I met them at a small meet and greet after a concert a few years ago. We took a picture with them and they signed the back of my HammerFall t-shirt. We told them that Dreams Come True would be our wedding song. Oscar Dronjak, the band’s founder and composer of the song, said, “You guys stay married, okay?” I don’t usually fawn over celebrities, but HammerFall is one of our favorite bands so that was a nice moment.
#44
#45
#46
I met Skillet, which was really boring actually as it was a big meet n greet and they were pressed for time, and very awkward (that part is okay lol). I also met the guitarist, bass player and lead singer of Demon Hunter, they did an unannounced acoustic concert at a small local guitar shop. Around 15 people showed up, so it was sooo cool to be able to ask them questions and even sing along to some of their songs! I ALSO met one of the radio hosts from 104.1 The Fish, at my high schools silent auction (a christian school so it made sense) cant remember his name though. I ALSO met the globetrotters which was very boring to me lol
#47
lee haney! he used to be a bodybuilder and won a ton of medals (he has won 8 mr olympia titles, which is a record btw), he’s extremely nice and gave some great workout tips (
