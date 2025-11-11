17 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Ever Told Their Parents

by

One Redditor asked the mommies and daddies of Reddit a question: What is the creepiest thing your child has ever said to you? The thread was met with hundreds of creepy responses, and some of the kids on this list seem like they just might grow up to be terrifying psychopaths.

The Reddit thread is full of stories about seemingly possessed kids, kids who see dead people, and kids who are harboring murderous tendencies. Borrowing Buzzfeed’s idea, we took some of our favorite submissions and paired them with these (unrelated and purely illustrative) stock photos to share with you.

It’s important to note that much of this “creepiness” may simply arise from miscommunication between adults and young children. In many cases the quotes are scary because of how we interpret them rather than what the children actually meant to say.

Talking and thinking about death, for instance, is important yet difficult for children, as they realize that most adults don’t like to talk about it and are even greatly fearful of it. Their comments about death seem all the creepier because they do not yet understand it.

Have you ever heard a kid say something creepy? If so, share it with us in the comments section!

17 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Ever Told Their Parents

Image credits: Fotolia

17 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Ever Told Their Parents

Image credits: Fotolia

17 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Ever Told Their Parents

Image credits: FromSandToGlass

17 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Ever Told Their Parents

Image credits: dustinj

17 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Ever Told Their Parents

Image credits: Liv Unni Sødem

17 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Ever Told Their Parents

Image credits: Jinx!

17 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Ever Told Their Parents

Image credits: Pink Sherbet Photography

17 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Ever Told Their Parents

Image credits: Frédéric de Villamil

17 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Ever Told Their Parents

Image credits: Vinoth Chandar

17 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Ever Told Their Parents

Image credits: Joseph Choi

17 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Ever Told Their Parents

Image credits: Ibrahim Iujaz

17 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Ever Told Their Parents

Image credits: tanya_little

17 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Ever Told Their Parents

Image credits: Fotolia

17 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Ever Told Their Parents

Image credits: Pink Sherbet Photography

17 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Ever Told Their Parents

Image credits: Zitona

17 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Ever Told Their Parents

Image credits: Padmanaba01

17 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Ever Told Their Parents

Image credits: Alexandre Normand

P.S.: the images are unrelated and purely illustrative

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Remembering The Snow Owls From The Masked Singer Season 4
3 min read
Nov, 5, 2021
Is it Time To Bring Back Animated Series “Guilty Crown?”
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2018
The Middle 5.11 Review: “War of the Hecks”
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2014
Late Night Talk Show Hosts React to Donald Trump’s Election Victory
3 min read
Nov, 10, 2016
Graceland
Graceland Season 3 Episode 6 Review: “Sidewinder”
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2015
31 Photos of Celebrity Childhood Homes That Reveal Their Humble (Or Not-So-Humble) Beginnings
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.