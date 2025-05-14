Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body

The incorporation of modern art into tattoo designs is gaining steam worldwide, and one of the tattoo artists at the forefront of this movement is Chaim Machlev, whose beautiful line tattoos often look like complex geometric simulations that we’d normally expect to see on a computer screen.
Though he also creates beautiful geometric tattoos and tattoo ideas with traditional artistic elements, the Berlin-based artist’s signature body art is broad and sweeping ribbons and lines that trace the bodies of their clients like trails of cigarette smoke. He previously worked as an IT manager, beginning his tattoo work in 2012, so we’re wondering if his geometric designs might have been influenced by coiled cabled or bouncing screensavers.
(h/t: mymodernmet)
