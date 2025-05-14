Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body

by

The incorporation of modern art into tattoo designs is gaining steam worldwide, and one of the tattoo artists at the forefront of this movement is Chaim Machlev, whose beautiful line tattoos often look like complex geometric simulations that we’d normally expect to see on a computer screen.

Though he also creates beautiful geometric tattoos and tattoo ideas with traditional artistic elements, the Berlin-based artist’s signature body art is broad and sweeping ribbons and lines that trace the bodies of their clients like trails of cigarette smoke. He previously worked as an IT manager, beginning his tattoo work in 2012, so we’re wondering if his geometric designs might have been influenced by coiled cabled or bouncing screensavers.

For other cool tattoo work, check out these cubist tattoos tattoos by Expanded Eye!

More info: dotstolines.com | Facebook | Instagram (h/t: mymodernmet)

Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body
Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body
Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body
Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body
Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body
Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body
Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body
Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body
Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body
Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body
Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body
Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body
Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body
Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body
Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body
Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body
Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body
Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body
Geometric Line Tattoos By Chaim Machlev Elegantly Flow Across The Human Body

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why The Wheel Of Time Season 1 Faked Loial’s Death
3 min read
May, 18, 2023
Five Shows to Watch if You Like My Big Fat Fabulous Life
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2020
Why “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” Doesn’t Compare to the Original
3 min read
Apr, 20, 2018
Every Final Space Season, Ranked
3 min read
May, 25, 2023
Marco Polo Season 1 Episode 6 Review: “White Moon”
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2014
Adam Levine’s Alleged Text Messages: A Recap
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.