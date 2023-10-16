Creed III’s Damian Anderson Should Get A Spin-Off

Let’s first address the biggest elephant in the room: Jonathan Majors. As of this writing, his trial is still going and I’m in no way advocating that Majors shouldn’t be punished if proven guilty. However, this article will only focus on the character and not the outside politics surrounding Majors himself. That said, Creed III is arguably the best film in the franchise.
That’s a big assist due to Damian Anderson. What’s great about Creed III is that Michael B. Jordan wisely made it very personal by tying his character to Anderson. It made the story complex because you understand the guilt and patience Creed has for his felon friend. You also understood Anderson’s frustration and anger over being abandoned all those years ago.
Given the fact that Anderson lost his battle against Creed, a spin-off documenting his journey in trying to get the World Heavyweight belt could be a compelling one. A felon who spent 18 years behind bars must pick up the pieces once again. However, the more interesting aspect of Anderson’s story is his time in prison and how it shaped him to become the man we saw in Creed III.
How Prison Affected His Mindset
Creed III does a solid job of giving cliff notes on Anderson himself. However, it doesn’t really scratch the surface of what Damian had to go through during his time in prison. Like he said in the beginning, they were just kids. The flashbacks showcase that the character was going to big places because of his boxing. One critical mistake effectively ruined his life.
The unboxing of his character should be further examined in the prequel. How deeply was he affected? Prison isn’t made to be a lifestyle of luxury for criminals. Focusing on the emotional state of the character and how he thrived during his time can be a powerful theme. Strong prison dramas like The Shawshank Redemption, OZ, or Starred Up greatly highlighted the turbulence and hell of living in a place that isn’t meant for normal people.
We Can Document His Boxing Journey
It’s possible that Anderson is simply a prodigy. However, he’s clearly different than the kid in the flashback physically. That means he’s trained a lot in prison. Films like A Prayer Before Dawn have showcased combat sports within prison; it would be cool to showcase how prison fighting differs from the actual sport. What makes Damian unique is the way he fights. He pinpointed several parts of the body to make them useless.
Following how he grows as a boxer would add more to the lore of the Rocky universe. There are numerous styles of fighting within boxing, and further exploring these different styles allows the franchise to grow organically. A searing prison drama that requires Damian to fight to survive keeps the brand fresh and relevant in the expanding culture of boxing.
It Could Help With Creed’s Character As Well
Creed III makes it clear that Adonis went out of his way to avoid contact with Damian. So it wouldn’t make sense for Creed to show up in the film, but that doesn’t mean we can’t understand Anderson’s views on the character. The in-between moments before Creed officially hangs up the gloves can be a crucial piece that subtly adds layers to Adonis.
Perhaps the film could show a documentary or exclusive one-on-one interviews of Adonis, or even fights we’ve never seen before. This allows the Creed name to stay alive without deviating from Damian’s narrative. Though he surely hates Creed, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t watched his fights during his time in prison. He did write him letters from prison, so clearly, there was at least some respect on his end. Either way, getting an outside perspective on how the world views these legendary boxers can surely enhance his legacy within these films.