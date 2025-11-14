I Make Photoshop Mashups Of Same-Name Celebrities (50 Pics)

by

Before all of this quarantine started, I would pass my lunch breaks at work partaking in various photoshop battles on Reddit, or just making silly photoshops. Then, when quarantine hit my area, I knew I would have to maintain a schedule to keep my sanity and pass the time, so I came up with a personal project—Photoshop as many people that share the same name daily (M-F) until I am back in the office. And all along the way, I would document my progress/process.

Most of these pieces of work take between 15 and 20 minutes, and so far, I think I have completed around 50 of them, meaning I have invested around 750-1,000 minutes into these or 12-16 hours. I do it for my own amusement and I’d love to share it with you!

I post daily unsolicited photoshop speed edits on my Youtube page as well as on my Instagram. 

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | secondcropcreative.com | youtube.com

#1 Neil Jo Armstrong

#2 Billie Ray Eilish

#3 Danny Devito Majerle

#4 David Grohl Robinson

#5 Elton John F. Kennedy

#6 John Mayer Stockton

#7 Michael Jackson Jordan

#8 Dwayne Wade Johnson

#9 Bruce Willis Springsteen

#10 Larry King Bird

#11 Steve-O Jobs

#12 Red George Forman

#13 Wesley Matthew McConaughey

#14 Steve Harvey Buscemi

#15 Exotic Joe Biden

#16 Bert Campaneris Kreischer

#17 Ray Charles Barkley

#18 Chris Paul McCartney

#19 Shawn Mendes Kemp

#20 Travis Bob Barker

#21 Boy George Foreman

#22 Kurt Cobain Vonnegut

#23 Karl Post Malone

#24 Mick Jagger Foley

#25 Keith Richards Simmons

#26 Ringo Bart Starr

#27 Tom Hanks Brady

#28 Christopher Walken Mullin

#29 Dennis Miller Rodman

#30 Gary Busey Payton

#31 Paul George Harrison

#32 James Hetfield Harden

#33 Jay Leno Cutler

#34 John Wall Lennon

#35 Machine Gun Kelly Clarkson

#36 Jennifer Laurence Fishburne

#37 Thurgood Marshall Mathers

#38 Willie Nelson Mandela

#39 Patrick McAfee Ewing

#40 Little Richard Nixon

#41 Travis Scott Walker

#42 Tom Jean Segura

#43 Tiny Tim Tebow

#44 Bill Hader Nye

#45 Tim Burton Duncan

#46 Bill Cosby Clinton

#47 Kanye Jerry West

#48 Stephen King Curry

#49 Bill Gates Belichick

#50 Ben Carson Palmer

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
