I Make Photoshop Mashups Of Same-Name Celebrities (50 Pics)

Before all of this quarantine started, I would pass my lunch breaks at work partaking in various photoshop battles on Reddit, or just making silly photoshops. Then, when quarantine hit my area, I knew I would have to maintain a schedule to keep my sanity and pass the time, so I came up with a personal project—Photoshop as many people that share the same name daily (M-F) until I am back in the office. And all along the way, I would document my progress/process.
Most of these pieces of work take between 15 and 20 minutes, and so far, I think I have completed around 50 of them, meaning I have invested around 750-1,000 minutes into these or 12-16 hours. I do it for my own amusement and I’d love to share it with you!
I post daily unsolicited photoshop speed edits on my Youtube page as well as on my Instagram.
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | secondcropcreative.com | youtube.com
#1 Neil Jo Armstrong
#2 Billie Ray Eilish
#3 Danny Devito Majerle
#4 David Grohl Robinson
#5 Elton John F. Kennedy
#6 John Mayer Stockton
#7 Michael Jackson Jordan
#8 Dwayne Wade Johnson
#9 Bruce Willis Springsteen
#10 Larry King Bird
#11 Steve-O Jobs
#12 Red George Forman
#13 Wesley Matthew McConaughey
#14 Steve Harvey Buscemi
#15 Exotic Joe Biden
#16 Bert Campaneris Kreischer
#17 Ray Charles Barkley
#18 Chris Paul McCartney
#19 Shawn Mendes Kemp
#20 Travis Bob Barker
#21 Boy George Foreman
#22 Kurt Cobain Vonnegut
#23 Karl Post Malone
#24 Mick Jagger Foley
#25 Keith Richards Simmons
#26 Ringo Bart Starr
#27 Tom Hanks Brady
#28 Christopher Walken Mullin
#29 Dennis Miller Rodman
#30 Gary Busey Payton
#31 Paul George Harrison
#32 James Hetfield Harden
#33 Jay Leno Cutler
#34 John Wall Lennon
#35 Machine Gun Kelly Clarkson
#36 Jennifer Laurence Fishburne
#37 Thurgood Marshall Mathers
#38 Willie Nelson Mandela
#39 Patrick McAfee Ewing
#40 Little Richard Nixon
#41 Travis Scott Walker
#42 Tom Jean Segura
#43 Tiny Tim Tebow
#44 Bill Hader Nye
#45 Tim Burton Duncan
#46 Bill Cosby Clinton
#47 Kanye Jerry West
#48 Stephen King Curry
#49 Bill Gates Belichick
#50 Ben Carson Palmer
