These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

by

There is a saying ‘the Devil is in the details,’ but for all we know he may well just be hiding in tree branches and our very own toilets in the form of wild creatures. 

From evil-looking birds to nosy grizzlies, and a gazillion of different forms of daddy longlegs, it’s safe to assume that not all encounters with wildlife are pleasant. Some of the furry bastards venture into the comfort of our homes, refuse to pay rent and serve as a chilling reminder that beauty, truly, is in the eye of the beholder. After preparing this scary list for you, we rather admire nature from a safe distance for a while, thanks. 

#1 Upside-Down Dried-Out Aloe Ferox Leaves Which The Sea Washed Ashore, Why Nature?

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: jan.vorster26

#2 Let’s Go Paddle Boarding, They Said

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: James Taylor

#3 The Security Sytem, Striking At Crime, One Lock At A Time

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: Fritzkreig, old.reddit.com

#4 Don’t Know Whether To Put The Drying Clothes Back Inside Or Repent From My Sins

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: JoyfulAccuracy

#5 Asperitas Clouds – Gorham, NH

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: Crystal Lee

#6 These Clouds That Look Like The Ocean

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: iwanttogoh0me

#7 I Saw Some Ants Carrying A Glove Up A Lamp

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: ri4nn3

#8 Gators At Night In Florida

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source:  bobbywummerphotography

#9 Sioux Falls, SD Turned Green (No Filter) During A Huge Storm Tonight

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: SoDakZak

#10 Was Mowing The Lawn And Discovered This Absolute Unit Of A Stick Insect, ~35cm

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: DerangedDog1

#11 Was Told To Post Him Here. Just Casually Chilling In Our Beach House Bathroom

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: ilyket

#12 I Keep My Duck Eggs In My Pantry And Heard A Lot Of Commotion In There And Found This

Second picture – another view of the pantry snakes. Slowly digesting the fresh duck egg.

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: Rezenebe, Rezenebe

#13 Look At This Turtle! It Surfaced By The Boat

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: Niemeyer’s Rugged River Resort

#14 Giant Male Dobsonfly

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: GoldenChinchilla

#15 Mother-Centipede Hugging Her Babies

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: Get_Win

#16 This Banana Blossom

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: PepperMillCam

#17 You Don’t See This Every Day – A Catfish Eating An Armadillo

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: Pablo_The_Diablo

#18 The Horrific Mouth Of A Lamprey (Bloodsucking Parasite). This One Was Over 120cm (47”) Long And As Thick As A Man’s Arm

Their mouth is full of razor-sharp spikey teeth designed to attach themselves to a fish. It then use its tongue (which also has many teeth on it!) to bore into the flesh of fish and drink their blood. Sometimes they also attack humans.

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: monster_fish_taxidermy

#19 The Snapdragon Flower When It Dies

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: ICantTyping

#20 At A Nature Park We Decided To Go To A Bird Show. The Young Boy In The Green Kept Pulling His Zipper Up And Down. The Wedge-Tailed Eagle Did Not Like It

And instead of flying over to the log he is meant to for a photo opportunity he flew straight at the young boy. The show was quickly canceled and the boy was taken off to first aid. Those talons are huge he was a very lucky young boy.

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: 55chris

#21 A Spider Came Back To Molt In The Same Place On A Book 4 Times

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: Yoddlydoddly

#22 Crack Near Where I Live

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: fartfan141

#23 Tarantula Infected With Cordycipitaceae

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: Ian Suzuki

#24 It Has The Body Of A Spider And Wings Of A Moth – (Northeast Oklahoma) Fat Moth Or Butterfly (Flying Tarantula)

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: NerJaro

#25 Wasps Emerging From A Statue

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: EXTSZombiemaster

#26 The New Child Safety Latch Is Working A Treat

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: -rock-bobster-

#27 Just Bought A Minivan From A Friend A Few Weeks Ago, Kept Getting Spiderwebs In The Car, And Decided To Bug-Bomb It. Found These

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: SoNotCool

#28 My Friend’s Plant That Looks Like Tarantula’s Legs

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: officialdiscoking

#29 This Snake Was Found Coiled Inside A Toilet

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: Frank Curtis

#30 An Artichoke I Was Eating Had Teeth Of Its Own

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: kadavids23

#31 This Is George. He Lives In My Bathroom And Eats Bugs

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: ricardovalomas

#32 Wasp vs. Huntsman. I’m Never Going Outside Again

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: Vampsgold

#33 I Forgot A Bag Of Potatoes In My Room Go About 3 Months, And They’re Literally Sprouting Through The Joints

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: mtlnd

#34 Leaving A Picnic Unattended In Australia

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: PM_me_yr_bonsai_tips

#35 150 Tarantula Spiderlings Produced In My Bedroom

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: captiandad421

#36 One Of The Weirdest Deep Sea Creatures

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: rfedortsov_official_account

#37 This Stump I Came Across That Looks Like A Wooden Sarlacc

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: Viacra

#38 Tongue-Eating Louse In Carpenter Fish

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: ocean_ecstasea

#39 Looks Like A Creature From A Tim Burton Movie

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: rfedortsov_official_account

#40 Spider Hiding In My Apartment Peephole

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: barely18characters

#41 Tick On A Tick That Was Latching On To My Dog

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: agodcherry

#42 Found In A House In Eastern Oregon (High Desert Area). Described As “Oozing” When Touched

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: ecanem63

#43 Got In My Car Last Night, Turned Around, And Saw This. Australia’s “Huntsman” Spider. A Big One

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: theblackbeltsurfer

#44 This Sea Creature

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: rfedortsov_official_account

#45 Mushrooms Growing Off Of A Stuffed Bear

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: Mush4Brains-

#46 Was About To Sleep When I Found This Guy On My Pillow

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: rometickles

#47 A Soot-Covered Spiderweb

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: gynecologuy

#48 This Person Went To His Rice Paddy For Some Work And Returned To This

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: savage-dragon

#49 About To Start My Home Workout And Saw This Guy Hanging Out On My Deadball (Australia)

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: Mentiroso1

#50 One Of The Weirdest Things I’ve Caught In My House (Southern California)

These 50 People Came Across The Most Horrific Things Mother Nature Ever Produced, Took Pics And Shared Them Online

Image source: RC-Compton

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Person Can’t Believe The Difference Between Economy And Business Class After Getting Randomly Upgraded To Business Class
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Money Heist: Character Analysis
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2021
If You Went to Fyre Festival Blame No One But Yourself
3 min read
May, 3, 2017
Top 5 TV Shows Paul Feig Has Directed
3 min read
Dec, 20, 2023
White Collar
White Collar Season 3 Episode 8 Review: “As You Were”
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2015
5 Short Horror Stories That Will Terrify You In Just 2 Sentences
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.