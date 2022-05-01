10 Things You Didn’t Know about Countess Eloise

Her family knows her as Eloise, but the rest of the world knows her as Countess Eloise. She’s a young woman who grew up in the Netherlands. She is close to her family, and they all spend a lot of time together. It surprises many considering the fact that her family is literally the royal family, and there’s not a lot of free time when you are the niece of the King and the granddaughter of the former Queen. It’s a lot, but she’s making it work, and she’s doing it with such grace.
1. She’s a Countess
She is a member of the Dutch Royal Family. She goes by the title Countess Eloise of Oranje-Nassau, Jonkvrouwe van Amsberg, though this is not her given name. She was born Eloise Beatrix Sophie Laurence. It’s a lot no matter which way you refer to her.
2. She is Young
She’s still so young, but she’s living a big life. She was born on June 8, 2002, and she will turn 20 in 2022. It’s a big birthday, and her birth was a big day. The entire country was waiting anxiously for the news that her mother had gone into labor and welcomed a baby, and they were overjoyed to welcome her to the royal family.
3. She is In Line to be Queen
As a member of the Dutch Royal Family, she is said to be fifth in line for the crown, per Wikipedia. We are unsure who is in line ahead of her, but we do know that her father. His mother, Queen Beatrix, was the reigning queen of the Netherlands, and he was the third son of his mother. His own brother is the king now that his mother abdicated in 2013.
4. She is The Eldest Child
She has a lot of power in her life and a lot of responsibility on her shoulders. She is not only the eldest child in her own family of her mother and her father, but she is also the oldest grandchild of her grandparents. She is the only grandchild who was born when her grandfather, Prince Claus of the Netherlands, was living. It’s a lot to take on.
5. She is Close to Her Late Uncle
Currently, her uncle King Willem-Alexander, is the only living sibling of her own father. Her father was the youngest of three boys, and he and the King had a brother in the middle. His name was Friso. He was one of Eloise’s godparents when she was born. She’s so close to him, and she remains close and fond of his memory. He was killed in an avalanche in 2013.
6. She Wrote a Book
She released a book she wrote herself. It’s called “Learning by Doing,” and it’s a book that is close to her heart. It’s a book about her own life stories, the many things that she’s seen, done, been through, and experienced, and it’s touching. She shares some lovely memories, and it is worth a read.
7. She Never Takes off Her Necklace
When she was born, her late uncle presented her with a necklace to one day wear. She found the necklace sometime after he passed away in a tragic skiing accident, and she never takes it off. It’s the one piece of jewelry she wears regularly, and it is because it is so meaningful to her.
8. She Grew Up in Brussels
Her entire childhood was spent at her family home in Brussels. She loved it there, but she only lived there until she was 15. That is when her family moved closer to home, to the Hague. The Hague is a municipality in the Netherlands and it is the royal capital. Most of her family is there.
9. She is very Private
When she released her book, the world went wile because she is such a private young woman. She does share her life, but she doesn’t share so much of it that the world knows much about her. In fact, she keeps largely to herself when she’s not doing family-oriented things, and her book was a much anticipated look into her life as she’s lived it.
10. She is Doing Well Online
Something she is doing these days is spending a lot more time online. She’s using her social media platforms to share a little bit more, to work on her influence in the world, and to reach her fans. She’s doing well, and anyone can follow along to see her journey online.