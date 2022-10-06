Could Tom Holland Play Link?

AI programs are responsible for creating a lot of ideas that have come along in the past several years since people fiddling around with one idea or another have been able to come up with images that have made people think and, in many ways, have inspired some folks to wonder if those ideas might carry some weight. This one was created a short while back. The thought that Tom Holland could play the part of Link from The Legend of Zelda in a live-action movie, feels like something that could gain traction if the right folks were able to get hold of it and do something. Yes, it would be another video game movie that might not go over that well, but there’s nothing saying that those who can try. After all, Chris Pratt is going to be playing the role of Mario, a fact that has some people up in arms still, so why couldn’t Tom Holland take on a part that would be far less controversial and maybe even kind of interesting to those who have loved the games for so long?
His youthful look gives him the best shot out of most people to make this work.
Tom Holland is an actor that appears to be aging slower than most, but the truth is that he’s not a young kid. Yet, for all that, he’s managed to play a character that is known for his youthful exuberance and doesn’t appear to get that old as quickly as others. But for the role of Link, this would be perfect since it means that he could possibly exemplify the look of the game’s hero and make a live-action version that much better since, in terms of action, he’s already proven what he can do, and his ability to look younger than he really stands out a skill that a lot of actors simply don’t have, even when using CGI. It might not be a serious consideration at this time, but it would be wise to at least give this movie idea more than a passing thought since it could end up bringing a legendary game into the spotlight even further. Of course, it could ruin the game too, but there’s no need to be so exceedingly negative.
One of the only impediments appears to be that video game movies still don’t have the full support of a lot of fans.
As much as fans love the video games, trying to convince people that this could be a great movie hasn’t really gone over that well yet. There have been people who are willing to call for a movie to be made and have supported the idea, but too many people have been soured on video game movies these days, and it’s fair to think that unless a director knew what they were doing, meaning they understood the lore of the game and its main points, it could possibly be another train wreck that would be blasted once it hit the theaters. While it’s possible to weather this kind of storm, there are a lot of movies out there that have been designated as rolling dumpster fires simply because they didn’t stick to the source material, even if this is a commonality among many video game movies, and at times is nearly impossible to do without creating a steaming pile that reeks bad enough to nearly kill off the franchise.
It could work, with a few needed tweaks and additions to whatever script might be rolled out.
The tweaks and additions to this story that might be needed would require a director and their crew to tread carefully, lest they lose the tenuous favor of the fans and end up creating something along the line of Super Mario Bros., which isn’t a good thing. There are times when fans are extremely temperamental concerning their favorite games, and this feels like it might be one of those times if such a thing were to happen. One of the best ideas would be to place Tom Holland as the lead character, but beyond that, it would be tough to say how this movie should be treated, especially when it came to the overall story that was to be presented.
The supporting cast would need to be made up of those who could complement this character as well as take over when they needed to.
Trying to think of actors who would work with Tom Holland and be capable of taking on the various roles in this story wouldn’t be too hard since he’s proven to be one of the best actors in the business at the moment, which many people are happy to work with. It’s easy to think that some folks would pass on this story, but it’s also just as easy to think that he would find plenty of actors who would enjoy the chance to show what they could do with this tale.