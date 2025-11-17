109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Space: the final frontier. You don’t really need to know where this phrase comes from or need to be a fan of any TV show set in space, but you can still admire the beauty and mystery of outer space. And you know what they say: if you like something, express it. Enter space tattoos!
Since the universe is infinite and includes so many things, your choices for space-themed tattoos are basically limitless. You can opt for simple space tattoos or go abstract, ask the tattoo master to give you a small, single-line spaceship or ink the beauty of an entire galaxy. Besides the real space that is out there, you also have an extensive universe of fiction that could be the source for your outer space tattoos.
If you are still not quite sure what kind of a space tattoo you would like to get for yourself, below you will find a whole collection of space tattoo ideas. Hopefully, they will inspire you for something out of this world (pun intended) and you will get tons of compliments on your cosmic tattoo.
#1 Space Kitten Tattoo
Image source: adamante.tattoo
#2 Abstract Space Tattoo
“Abstract space at Calavera Studios in Long Beach CA, artist Adrianfrancotattoo.”
Image source: Butters_Professor
#3 Space Tree Tattoo
Image source: even_gmt.ink
#4 Lost In The Space Tattoo
Image source: fraross_tattoo8
#5 Two Astronauts Kissing Arm Tattoo
Image source: sharonwolf_art
#6 Space Details Arm Tattoo
Image source: judz.ttt
#7 3D Space Statue Arm Tattoo
“3d space statue by Raphael at Cowboys Tattoo in Texas.”
Image source: SodaStained
#8 Space Cat Tattoo
“Space cat-det by Anna Wall at Fist Full Of Metal Tattoo, Seattle, WA.”
Image source: sunnyotakuu
#9 Astronaut And Tree Arm Tattoo
Image source: _johnmonteiro
#10 Astronaut And Rocket Arm Tattoo
Image source: hygge.skinart
#11 Floating Astronaut Shoulder Tattoo
Image source: minto.tattoo
#12 Telescope And Galaxy Back Tattoo
“Deep space, by Sanja Tomasevic at Pickled Brain Tattoo, Belgrade (Serbia)”
Image source: RemoveByFriction
#13 Space Girl Arm Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_sigak
#14 Couple Space Astronaut Tattoos
Image source: bren_bouquets
#15 Vintage Hand Mirror With A Space Leg Tattoo
Image source: tabbestry
#16 Astronaut Leg Tattoo
Image source: giorgiasro_tattoo
#17 Planets Arm Tattoo
Image source: denavon_tattoo
#18 Space Sleeve Tattoo
“Space sleeve (unfinished) done by the talented Peter Nelson of Lord Nelson Tattoos in Chester, England.”
Image source: Chronictherekthog
#19 Space Sleeve Tattoo
Image source: neffhead
#20 Space Platypus Arm Tattoo
“Space platypus. Done by Ignacio at Almanegra Estudio in Santiago, Chile.”
Image source: wachonluquitas
#21 Metatron’s Cube And The Planets Arm Tattoo
Image source: extraspicytacotattoos
#22 Moon Arm Tattoo
Image source: muschimuschii
#23 Astronaut Arm Tattoo
Image source: zla_karolina
#24 Tiny Moon And Saturn Arm Tattoo
Image source: anivtat
#25 Space Whale Ribs Tattoo
Image source: vic.ink_
#26 Space Whale Arm Tattoo
Image source: nung_nungtattoo.taipei
#27 Space Cats Arm Tattoo
Image source: bongkee_
#28 Spaceship Arm Tattoo
Image source: jer.makes.da.artz
#29 Space Whale Arm Tattoo
Image source: ornot_tattoo
#30 Angel Astronaut Arm Tattoo
Image source: paopao_tattoos
#31 UFO Arm Tattoo
“Space invaders done by Tony at Inkaholik Tattoos in Miami, Florida.”
Image source: Bert_dazz12
#32 Space And Rocket Arm Tattoo
“Space tattoo by Airynn, Qicked Good Ink, Portland, Maine.”
Image source: The_Council_Of_Ricks
#33 Space Man Arm Tattoo
“My space dude by Salvatore Ffiti, Northern Liberties Tattoo in Philadelphia, PA.”
Image source: dillisaurus
#34 Retro Space Arm Tattoo
“Retro space – by Ron Mor at Hand Of Glory in Brooklyn, NY.”
Image source: dankmulloy
#35 Planets Arm Tattoo
“My space tattoo. By Elijah Forster at Absolute Ink in Murfreesboro, TN.”
Image source: SunglowSky
#36 Space Cat Tattoo
“My space cat done by G. No at Tattoo People in Toronto, ON.”
Image source: kitty_kuddles
#37 Back Of The Leg Chonky Space Whale Tattoo
“Back of the leg chonky space whale. Luke, Calypso tattoo, Wellington, NZ.”
Image source: mahehe86
#38 UFO Hand Tattoo
Image source: ayhanmetin_
#39 Solar System Hand Tattoo
Image source: melissa_goodart
#40 Space Whale And Astronaut Arm Tattoo
Image source: broccoli_tattooer
#41 Astronaut & Space Arm Tattoo
Image source: inksanity_in
#42 Spaceship Arm Tattoo
Image source: lostboy_tattoos
#43 Moon And Clouds Neck Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_danha
#44 Astronaut Arm Tattoo
Image source: lunainkstudio
#45 Saturn Arm Tattoo
Image source: yantstudio
#46 Sun And Other Planets Arm Tattoo
Image source: missfrenchtattoos
#47 Astro Girl And Astronaut Chest Tattoo
Image source: pangspen
#48 Aliens Arm Tattoo
Image source: ghostshipetattoos
#49 Watercolor Astronaut In Space Arm Tattoo
Image source: varo.ink
#50 Tiny Astronaut Sitting On Saturn Arm Tattoo
Image source: mayarajordaotattoo
#51 Blackwork Style Scifi And Space Tattoos On Arms
“Blackwork style scifi and space. By Patrick Thomas (me). Done at Tattoo Lounge, Los Angeles, CA.”
Image source: a_bridge_troll
#52 Watercolor Space Cat Leg Tattoo
“My first tattoo – watercolor space cat from Chris Hedlund at Art Realm Tattoo (Austin, TX)”
Image source: BeckasaurusRex
#53 Juxtaposed Space Themed Forearm Tattoos
“Juxtaposed space themed forearm pieces done by Pierre Gwod in Ottawa, Canada.”
Image source: RitoQuits
#54 Space Themed Arm Tattoo
“Made some progress on my space sleeve the other day. By Olivia at the Collective Tattoo and piercing in VA beach, VA.”
Image source: kitkatpattynak
#55 Space Whale And Saturn Arm Tattoo
Image source: blacktattoo_jade
#56 Sparkly Heart Planet Tattoo
Image source: _shamble.bambi_
#57 Tiny Space Dino Arm Tattoo
Image source: karisstattoo
#58 Planets And Eye Arm Tattoo
Image source: faculaborde
#59 Space Head Arm Tattoo
Image source: theorzinger
#60 Space Cat Arm Tattoo
Image source: 3three3_tt
#61 Elephant In The Stars Back Tattoo
Image source: pineapplexxvibes
#62 Planet Lady Arm Tattoo
Image source: evils
#63 Space Cat Tattoo
Image source: szalaimimi
#64 Geometric Space Lion Arm Tattoo
“Geometric space lion done by Jose Camarillo at Art Never Dies Tattoo (Federal Way, Washington)”
Image source: THIS_GUY_LIFTS
#65 Space Fox Arm Tattoo
“Space fox by Will Pacheco at Bläck, Stockholm.”
Image source: Cooleoj
#66 Artic Space Fox Arm Tattoo
“My artic space fox! Done by Lacy at Inkfluence in Lubbock, Texas.”
Image source: P1nk1eP1e
#67 Landscape, Space Themed Sleeve Tattoo
“The start to my landscape, space themed sleeve! Amazing work by Fabz at the Black Mark, Northcote, Vic, Australia.”
Image source: Froobachino
#68 Solar System Orbits Stylized Chest Tattoo
“Give me space! Some tedious lines done by Nick Baxter at art Realm in Austin.”
Image source: JRDiesel
#69 Space Frame And Telescope Arm Tattoo
Image source: _andytheflasher_
#70 Astronaut Head Arm Tattoo
Image source: gordonparadise
#71 UFO Cow Tattoo
Image source: hammettstudios
#72 Bubbly Saturn Arm Tattoo
Image source: glossy_future
#73 Astronaut And Earth Tattoo
Image source: inkception_tattoo
#74 Watercolor Space Whales Tattoo
Image source: whymegenius
#75 Floral Space Lady And Planets Leg Tattoo
Image source: garettszklaruk
#76 Sun Arm Tattoo
Image source: bvutattoo
#77 Lady And Planets Arm Tattoo
Image source: peigerpolly
#78 Space Cat Arm Tattoo
Image source: sunning7.artist
#79 Space Chicken Shoulder Tattoo
Image source: space.mage.art
#80 Milky Way And Planets Arm Tattoo
Image source: margarida.preferida
#81 Space Tattoo Inspired By The ‘Love, Death & Robots’
“From my flash. Inspired by the Love, Death & Robots episode ‘The Very Pulse of the Machine.'”
Image source: catwongtattoos
#82 Space Lady With Saturn As A Head Arm Tattoo
Image source: niko.shot.tattooer
#83 Bender In Space Arm Tattoo
“My ‘Bender in space’ by Mike Groves at Pain And Wonder, Athens, GA.”
Image source: floyd631
#84 Bumble Bee In Space Arm Tattoo
Image source: somenextfam
#85 Space Dragonite Arm Tattoo
“Space dragonite by Chotattooer at Tatutattoo in Chicago.”
Image source: marehm
#86 Space Themed Futurama Leg Tattoo
“Spaced out Futurama – Fry and Bender chillin by Jerry Patton Geekster’s Ink Legends Vancouver, Washington.”
Image source: Gz-Nutz-
#87 Space Themed Sleeve Tattoo
“Finished full space sleeve by Jason Desaro and Angela Bailey of Studio XIII in Cocoa, FL.”
Image source: ludaa
#88 Space Themed Sleeve Tattoo
“Space themed sleeve by Lucy Hu at My Tattoo in Los Angeles, CA.”
Image source: SorryNoSorry
#89 Space Jellyfish Thigh Tattoo
“Space jellyfish! By Vinny Romanelli at Red Rocket Tattoo in NYC.”
Image source: squattheworld
#90 Astronaut Tattoo
Image source: camiirocker333_
#91 Mini UFO Tattoo
Image source: tatuguera
#92 Spaceship Arm Tattoo
Image source: andrenoir.ttt
#93 Spaceship Tattoo
Image source: rutattoos
#94 Watercolor Astronaut Tattoo
Image source: gizzy_thegreat
#95 Cosmic Cloud Potion Arm Tattoo
Image source: rachelannatattoo
#96 Spacey Boba Tea Arm Tattoo
Image source: jam_butty_tattoo
#97 Moon Arm Tattoo
Image source: mju_tattoo
#98 Space Themed Red-Hot Chili Peppers Logo Tattoo
Image source: jarvistattoos519
#99 Planets In Space Ribs Tattoo
Image source: chernikatat
#100 Cute Astronaut Arm Tattoo
Image source: millden_etc
#101 Vintage Style Space Tattoo
Image source: telmoiridoy
#102 Astronaut And Saturn Tattoo
Image source: la_amicale
#103 Tiny Moon And Saturn Arm Tattoo
“Space by Bella Tattoos Dundalk Ireland. Absolutely in love with this.”
Image source: Cheesestrings89
#104 Mountains Reflection In Astronaut’s Helmet Tattoo
“Cool reflection in a space helmet by Kyle Downs at Kamikaze Tattoo, Rochester, NY.”
Image source: 1cculus_The_Prophet
#105 Space Shark Arm Tattoo
“Space shark by David Mendieta at Speakeasy Custom Tattoo in Chicago, IL.”
Image source: Ancient_Star_Dust
#106 Space Beetle Tattoo
“Neil the space beetle by Jason Adelinia, Occult Tattoo, Worthing.”
Image source: Pixellia
#107 Space Themed Leg Sleeve Tattoo
“Nerdy space leg sleeve by Brandon Blackwood of a Dead Anchor Tattoo in Madison, WI.”
Image source: TheTatersaurus
#108 Cute Space Collarbone Tattoo
Image source: bb.yourluv
#109 Saturn And Stars Tattoo
Image source: poizen_tattoos
