Space: the final frontier. You don’t really need to know where this phrase comes from or need to be a fan of any TV show set in space, but you can still admire the beauty and mystery of outer space. And you know what they say: if you like something, express it. Enter space tattoos! 

Since the universe is infinite and includes so many things, your choices for space-themed tattoos are basically limitless. You can opt for simple space tattoos or go abstract, ask the tattoo master to give you a small, single-line spaceship or ink the beauty of an entire galaxy. Besides the real space that is out there, you also have an extensive universe of fiction that could be the source for your outer space tattoos.   

If you are still not quite sure what kind of a space tattoo you would like to get for yourself, below you will find a whole collection of space tattoo ideas. Hopefully, they will inspire you for something out of this world (pun intended) and you will get tons of compliments on your cosmic tattoo.

#1 Space Kitten Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: adamante.tattoo

#2 Abstract Space Tattoo

“Abstract space at Calavera Studios in Long Beach CA, artist Adrianfrancotattoo.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: Butters_Professor

#3 Space Tree Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: even_gmt.ink

#4 Lost In The Space Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: fraross_tattoo8

#5 Two Astronauts Kissing Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: sharonwolf_art

#6 Space Details Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: judz.ttt

#7 3D Space Statue Arm Tattoo

“3d space statue by Raphael at Cowboys Tattoo in Texas.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: SodaStained

#8 Space Cat Tattoo

“Space cat-det by Anna Wall at Fist Full Of Metal Tattoo, Seattle, WA.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: sunnyotakuu

#9 Astronaut And Tree Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: _johnmonteiro

#10 Astronaut And Rocket Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: hygge.skinart

#11 Floating Astronaut Shoulder Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: minto.tattoo

#12 Telescope And Galaxy Back Tattoo

“Deep space, by Sanja Tomasevic at Pickled Brain Tattoo, Belgrade (Serbia)”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: RemoveByFriction

#13 Space Girl Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: tattooist_sigak

#14 Couple Space Astronaut Tattoos

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: bren_bouquets

#15 Vintage Hand Mirror With A Space Leg Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: tabbestry

#16 Astronaut Leg Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: giorgiasro_tattoo

#17 Planets Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: denavon_tattoo

#18 Space Sleeve Tattoo

“Space sleeve (unfinished) done by the talented Peter Nelson of Lord Nelson Tattoos in Chester, England.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: Chronictherekthog

#19 Space Sleeve Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: neffhead

#20 Space Platypus Arm Tattoo

“Space platypus. Done by Ignacio at Almanegra Estudio in Santiago, Chile.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: wachonluquitas

#21 Metatron’s Cube And The Planets Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: extraspicytacotattoos

#22 Moon Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: muschimuschii

#23 Astronaut Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: zla_karolina

#24 Tiny Moon And Saturn Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: anivtat

#25 Space Whale Ribs Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: vic.ink_

#26 Space Whale Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: nung_nungtattoo.taipei

#27 Space Cats Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: bongkee_

#28 Spaceship Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: jer.makes.da.artz

#29 Space Whale Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: ornot_tattoo

#30 Angel Astronaut Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: paopao_tattoos

#31 UFO Arm Tattoo

“Space invaders done by Tony at Inkaholik Tattoos in Miami, Florida.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: Bert_dazz12

#32 Space And Rocket Arm Tattoo

“Space tattoo by Airynn, Qicked Good Ink, Portland, Maine.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: The_Council_Of_Ricks

#33 Space Man Arm Tattoo

“My space dude by Salvatore Ffiti, Northern Liberties Tattoo in Philadelphia, PA.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: dillisaurus

#34 Retro Space Arm Tattoo

“Retro space – by Ron Mor at Hand Of Glory in Brooklyn, NY.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: dankmulloy

#35 Planets Arm Tattoo

“My space tattoo. By Elijah Forster at Absolute Ink in Murfreesboro, TN.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: SunglowSky

#36 Space Cat Tattoo

“My space cat done by G. No at Tattoo People in Toronto, ON.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: kitty_kuddles

#37 Back Of The Leg Chonky Space Whale Tattoo

“Back of the leg chonky space whale. Luke, Calypso tattoo, Wellington, NZ.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: mahehe86

#38 UFO Hand Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: ayhanmetin_

#39 Solar System Hand Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: melissa_goodart

#40 Space Whale And Astronaut Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: broccoli_tattooer

#41 Astronaut & Space Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: inksanity_in

#42 Spaceship Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: lostboy_tattoos

#43 Moon And Clouds Neck Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: tattooist_danha

#44 Astronaut Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: lunainkstudio

#45 Saturn Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: yantstudio

#46 Sun And Other Planets Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: missfrenchtattoos

#47 Astro Girl And Astronaut Chest Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: pangspen

#48 Aliens Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: ghostshipetattoos

#49 Watercolor Astronaut In Space Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: varo.ink

#50 Tiny Astronaut Sitting On Saturn Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: mayarajordaotattoo

#51 Blackwork Style Scifi And Space Tattoos On Arms

“Blackwork style scifi and space. By Patrick Thomas (me). Done at Tattoo Lounge, Los Angeles, CA.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: a_bridge_troll

#52 Watercolor Space Cat Leg Tattoo

“My first tattoo – watercolor space cat from Chris Hedlund at Art Realm Tattoo (Austin, TX)”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: BeckasaurusRex

#53 Juxtaposed Space Themed Forearm Tattoos

“Juxtaposed space themed forearm pieces done by Pierre Gwod in Ottawa, Canada.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: RitoQuits

#54 Space Themed Arm Tattoo

“Made some progress on my space sleeve the other day. By Olivia at the Collective Tattoo and piercing in VA beach, VA.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: kitkatpattynak

#55 Space Whale And Saturn Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: blacktattoo_jade

#56 Sparkly Heart Planet Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: _shamble.bambi_

#57 Tiny Space Dino Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: karisstattoo

#58 Planets And Eye Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: faculaborde

#59 Space Head Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: theorzinger

#60 Space Cat Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: 3three3_tt

#61 Elephant In The Stars Back Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: pineapplexxvibes

#62 Planet Lady Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: evils

#63 Space Cat Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: szalaimimi

#64 Geometric Space Lion Arm Tattoo

“Geometric space lion done by Jose Camarillo at Art Never Dies Tattoo (Federal Way, Washington)”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: THIS_GUY_LIFTS

#65 Space Fox Arm Tattoo

“Space fox by Will Pacheco at Bläck, Stockholm.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: Cooleoj

#66 Artic Space Fox Arm Tattoo

“My artic space fox! Done by Lacy at Inkfluence in Lubbock, Texas.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: P1nk1eP1e

#67 Landscape, Space Themed Sleeve Tattoo

“The start to my landscape, space themed sleeve! Amazing work by Fabz at the Black Mark, Northcote, Vic, Australia.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: Froobachino

#68 Solar System Orbits Stylized Chest Tattoo

“Give me space! Some tedious lines done by Nick Baxter at art Realm in Austin.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: JRDiesel

#69 Space Frame And Telescope Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: _andytheflasher_

#70 Astronaut Head Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: gordonparadise

#71 UFO Cow Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: hammettstudios

#72 Bubbly Saturn Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: glossy_future

#73 Astronaut And Earth Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: inkception_tattoo

#74 Watercolor Space Whales Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: whymegenius

#75 Floral Space Lady And Planets Leg Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: garettszklaruk

#76 Sun Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: bvutattoo

#77 Lady And Planets Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: peigerpolly

#78 Space Cat Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: sunning7.artist

#79 Space Chicken Shoulder Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: space.mage.art

#80 Milky Way And Planets Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: margarida.preferida

#81 Space Tattoo Inspired By The ‘Love, Death & Robots’

“From my flash. Inspired by the Love, Death & Robots episode ‘The Very Pulse of the Machine.'”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: catwongtattoos

#82 Space Lady With Saturn As A Head Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: niko.shot.tattooer

#83 Bender In Space Arm Tattoo

“My ‘Bender in space’ by Mike Groves at Pain And Wonder, Athens, GA.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: floyd631

#84 Bumble Bee In Space Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: somenextfam

#85 Space Dragonite Arm Tattoo

“Space dragonite by Chotattooer at Tatutattoo in Chicago.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: marehm

#86 Space Themed Futurama Leg Tattoo

“Spaced out Futurama – Fry and Bender chillin by Jerry Patton Geekster’s Ink Legends Vancouver, Washington.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: Gz-Nutz-

#87 Space Themed Sleeve Tattoo

“Finished full space sleeve by Jason Desaro and Angela Bailey of Studio XIII in Cocoa, FL.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: ludaa

#88 Space Themed Sleeve Tattoo

“Space themed sleeve by Lucy Hu at My Tattoo in Los Angeles, CA.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: SorryNoSorry

#89 Space Jellyfish Thigh Tattoo

“Space jellyfish! By Vinny Romanelli at Red Rocket Tattoo in NYC.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: squattheworld

#90 Astronaut Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: camiirocker333_

#91 Mini UFO Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: tatuguera

#92 Spaceship Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: andrenoir.ttt

#93 Spaceship Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: rutattoos

#94 Watercolor Astronaut Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: gizzy_thegreat

#95 Cosmic Cloud Potion Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: rachelannatattoo

#96 Spacey Boba Tea Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: jam_butty_tattoo

#97 Moon Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: mju_tattoo

#98 Space Themed Red-Hot Chili Peppers Logo Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: jarvistattoos519

#99 Planets In Space Ribs Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: chernikatat

#100 Cute Astronaut Arm Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: millden_etc

#101 Vintage Style Space Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: telmoiridoy

#102 Astronaut And Saturn Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: la_amicale

#103 Tiny Moon And Saturn Arm Tattoo

“Space by Bella Tattoos Dundalk Ireland. Absolutely in love with this.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: Cheesestrings89

#104 Mountains Reflection In Astronaut’s Helmet Tattoo

“Cool reflection in a space helmet by Kyle Downs at Kamikaze Tattoo, Rochester, NY.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: 1cculus_The_Prophet

#105 Space Shark Arm Tattoo

“Space shark by David Mendieta at Speakeasy Custom Tattoo in Chicago, IL.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: Ancient_Star_Dust

#106 Space Beetle Tattoo

“Neil the space beetle by Jason Adelinia, Occult Tattoo, Worthing.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: Pixellia

#107 Space Themed Leg Sleeve Tattoo

“Nerdy space leg sleeve by Brandon Blackwood of a Dead Anchor Tattoo in Madison, WI.”

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: TheTatersaurus

#108 Cute Space Collarbone Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: bb.yourluv

#109 Saturn And Stars Tattoo

109 Cool Space Tattoos That Are Cosmically Good

Image source: poizen_tattoos

