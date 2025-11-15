50 Celebrities Who Have Openly Displayed Their Immense Love For Dogs

We usually see celebrities on a screen. But as the saying goes, “To meet a person, you have to see how they treat animals.” So let’s get to know a few popular folks, shall we? From Jennifer Aniston to Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bored Panda has collected a list of pics where celebs let loose their love for dogs.

Now I’m not saying that everyone on this list deserves praise. But you have to admit, even if you don’t like someone and even if you have a good reason for it, when you learn they are big suckers for pups, it makes them a little less loathsome and a little more loveable.

#1 Patrick Stewart

Image source: sirpatstew

#2 Chris Evans

Image source: chrisevans

#3 Jason Momoa

Image source: prideofgypsies

#4 Hugh Jackman

Image source: thehughjackman

#5 Barack Obama

Image source: barackobama

#6 Henry Cavill

Image source: henrycavill

#7 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Image source: therock

#8 Arnold Schwarzenegger

Image source: schwarzenegger

#9 Tom Hardy

Image source: tomhardy

#10 Carrie Fisher

Image source: garyfisher

#11 Ryan Reynolds

Image source: vancityreynolds

#12 Liam Hemsworth

Image source: liamhemsworth

#13 Amanda Seyfried

Image source: mingey

#14 Orlando Bloom

Image source: orlandobloom

#15 Jennifer Aniston

Image source: jenniferaniston

#16 Tom Holland

Image source: tomholland2013

#17 Salma Hayek

Image source: salmahayek

#18 Sophie Turner

Image source: sophiet

#19 Jeff Goldblum

Image source: jeffgoldblum

#20 Billie Eilish

Image source: billieeilish

#21 Chrissy Teigen

Image source: chrissyteigen

#22 Ian Somerhalder

Image source: iansomerhalder

#23 Channing Tatum

Image source: channingtatum

#24 Margot Robbie

Image source: margotrobbie

#25 Hilary Swank

Image source: hilaryswank

#26 Miley Cyrus

Image source: Miley Cyrus

#27 Kristen Bell

Image source: kristenanniebell

#28 Jamie Foxx

Image source: iamjamiefoxx

#29 Lady Gaga

Image source: ladygaga

#30 Lewis Hamilton

Image source: lewishamilton

#31 Dua Lipa

Image source: dualipa

#32 Jennifer Garner

Image source: jennifer.garner

#33 Jonah Hill

Image source: jonahhill

#34 Moby

Image source: moby

#35 Matthew Perry

Image source: alfreddoodleperry

#36 Josh Duhamel

Image source: Josh Duhamel

#37 Zendaya

Image source: zendaya

#38 Cara Delevingne

Image source: caradelevingne

#39 Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Image source: priyankachopra

#40 Reese Witherspoon

Image source: reesewitherspoon

#41 Nicole Kidman

Image source: Nicole Kidman

#42 Charlize Theron

Image source: charlizeafrica

#43 Eva Mendes

Image source: evamendes

#44 Gisele Bündchen

Image source: gisele

#45 Zac Efron

Image source: zacefron

#46 Simon Cowell

Image source: simoncowell

#47 Joe Jonas

Image source: joejonas

#48 Enrique Iglesias

Image source: enriqueiglesias

#49 Nick Jonas

Image source: nickjonas

#50 Hilary Duff

Image source: hilaryduff

